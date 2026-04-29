Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
250 Tage bis zum Pentagon-Magnetverbot: Wie ein 46-Mio.-CAD-Small-Cap profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JFWK | ISIN: US61945C1036 | Ticker-Symbol: 02M
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 13:06
20,000 Euro
+1,01 % +0,200
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
THE MOSAIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THE MOSAIC COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,86020,08013:51
19,86020,05013:44
ACCESS Newswire
29.04.2026 12:38 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Mosaic Company Announces Sustainability Targets For Long-Term Value

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced global 2030 sustainability targets that reinforce its commitment to shaping a sustainable future reflecting who we are and how we operate. The streamlined targets represent a timely approach to improving efficiency, reducing risk and supporting innovation.

Since beginning its sustainability journey more than 15 years ago, Mosaic has evolved alongside an ever-changing world, driving a more broad and integrated approach to sustainability. This means focusing on the collective set of actions that move Mosaic forward, strengthening how it operates, manages risk, and creates lasting value for our business, communities, and the generations that follow.

The targets are focused on three categories: People, Earth and Innovation. Key details include:

  • Drive toward zero life-altering injuries

  • Enhance employee wellbeing and engagement

  • Advance facility-specific water management action plans that reduce risk and increase water conservation and recycling

  • Advance long-term decarbonization plans

  • Implement soil health and conservation products and practices on more than 100 million acres by 2030

  • Promote beneficial reuse of tailings and process materials to extract valuable constituents, and reduce environmental risks and long-term stewardship obligations

"The release of our 2030 targets comes at a time when the world is growing more complex and demands on global food systems continue to rise. However, our focus on what matters hasn't changed," said Mosaic's President and CEO, Bruce Bodine. "Sustainability is not a standalone initiative - it is the sum of actions we take every day to strengthen our business, support our people and the communities where we live and work, and steward the resources that make our work possible."

Since issuing the company's first sustainability disclosure in 2009, Mosaic's journey has prioritized strong transparency and performance. Key accomplishments over the years include the contribution of over $250 million to operating communities; the development of a portfolio of non-commodity performance products and biologics that improve nutrient use efficiency, crop yields and on-farm environmental performance; successful execution of partnerships that improve smallholder livelihoods and access to critical water supplies; promotion of 4R Nutrient Stewardship practices on over 16 million acres in North America; launch of a global tailings standard in 2025; and the completion of thousands of environmental and sustainability risk reduction projects at global facilities.

Mosaic will report progress on these companywide targets as part of its annual sustainability disclosures. See Mosaic's targets here.

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) helps the world grow the food it needs. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Mosaic is a leading producer and marketer of potash and phosphate fertilizer which are essential inputs for the world's farmers. Through the Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is advancing the next generation of biological solutions designed to improve nutrient use efficiency, strengthen crop performance, and support more sustainable agricultural systems. As a Fortune 500 company with 13,000 employees serving customers in more than 40 countries, Mosaic is helping build resilient and productive food systems for the future. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

Investors:
Paul Massoud, CFA, 813-775-4260
paul.massoud@mosaicco.com

Joan Tong, CFA, 863-640-0826
joan.tong@mosaicco.com

Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
media@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/the-mosaic-company-announces-sustainability-targets-for-long-term-value-1162266

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.