ADAS market worth $582.6 million units by 2033| MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, The ADAS market is projected to grow from 361.4 million units in 2026 to 582.6 million units by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 150 Figures spread through 500 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'ADAS market'

ADAS market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2033

2026-2033 2026 Market Size: 361.4 million units

361.4 million units 2033 Projected Market Size: 582.6 million units

582.6 million units CAGR (2026-2033): 7.1%

ADAS market Trends & Insights:

Automated emergency braking system is projected to account for a significant share of the passenger car ADAS market during the forecast period.

Camera units are projected to hold a significant market share of the ADAS market during the forecast period

North America is projected to hold the second-largest share of the ADAS market during the forecast period

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The ADAS market is undergoing a major transformation driven by a shift toward integrated domain controllers and high-performance, low-power computing systems to meet the complex needs of autonomous driving. As of 2026, most new vehicles are equipped with Level 1 and Level 2 ADAS features, which have become standard and serve as the foundation for autonomous vehicles. NCAP safety ratings, such as JNCAP, China NCAP, and Bharat NCAP, encourage OEMs to integrate advanced safety features by awarding higher or 5-star ratings to vehicles equipped with these systems. At the same time, declining costs of LiDAR, radar, and camera systems are enabling wider adoption of multi-sensor ADAS in mass-market vehicles. Advancements in edge computing and specialized system-on-chip (SoC) technologies are improving onboard data processing, reducing delays and dependence on cloud connectivity. In addition, the integration of ADAS with commercial vehicle telematics, fleet management, and V2X communication is creating new revenue opportunities across all vehicle segments.

Automated emergency braking system is projected to account for a significant share of the passenger car ADAS market during the forecast period

Automatic emergency braking (AEB) has become a key safety feature that is mandated or strongly recommended by global safety regulations and NCAP programs, leading to its widespread adoption in passenger vehicles. It plays an important role in reducing rear-end collisions and pedestrian-related accidents, making it one of the most effective ADAS features for improving road safety. AEB systems typically use cost-effective sensor combinations, such as cameras and radar, which support faster adoption across mid-range and entry-level vehicles. As a result, OEMs are increasingly standardizing AEB as a baseline safety feature across their vehicle portfolios, significantly increasing its deployment volume. AEB also integrates well with other ADAS features, such as forward collision warning and adaptive cruise control, enhancing overall system performance. Continuous improvements in sensor fusion and algorithms are expanding their capabilities, enabling better performance in low-light conditions, urban environments, and scenarios involving vulnerable road users. Modern AEB systems can now detect pedestrians, cyclists, and two-wheelers more effectively. In addition, several countries have introduced specific mandates for AEB in passenger vehicles to improve road safety. For instance, Japan made AEB mandatory for new passenger cars from fiscal year 2021. In the European Union, AEB became compulsory for new vehicle models from 2022 and for all new vehicle registrations from 2024 under the General Safety Regulation. South Korea has also implemented phased regulations to expand AEB adoption. These regulatory developments, along with technological advancements, are expected to accelerate adoption and drive the growth of the AEB market.

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Camera units are projected to hold a significant market share of the ADAS market during the forecast period.

Camera units are expected to hold a significant share of the ADAS market during the forecast period. Their adoption is driven by stricter global safety regulations requiring features such as automated emergency braking and lane departure warning, the increasing use of Level 2+ driver assistance systems in mid-range vehicles, and the declining cost of Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor (CMOS) image sensors. In addition, the shift toward semi-autonomous driving is increasing demand for camera-based perception systems. Major Tier-1 suppliers and automakers are working together to develop integrated sensor systems that combine cameras with radar and LiDAR. For instance, AUMOVIO's next-generation surround-view system uses eight high-definition cameras, while Bosch has introduced a low-light, high-dynamic range camera for better night-time pedestrian detection. Bosch also supplied a monocular camera for a lane-keeping assist system to BMW AG for its 2026 M3 Competition model. Similarly, Valeo provided a 360-degree panoramic camera to Volkswagen AG for its 2027 ID. Polo model. Additionally, some OEMs, such as Tesla, are increasingly relying on camera-only perception systems (vision-based approach) for higher levels of autonomy, reducing dependence on radar and LiDAR. Further advancements, such as AI-based edge processing to reduce dependence on central ECUs, the use of higher-resolution sensors (8-megapixel and above) for improved object detection, and the integration of infrared imaging for better performance in poor weather conditions, are expected to shape the market.

North America is projected to hold the second-largest share of the ADAS market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to be the second-largest ADAS market during the forecast period. The growing development of higher levels of vehicle autonomy is a key trend in the region, with many companies working on self-driving vehicles that require advanced ADAS systems. For instance, in March 2026, General Motors deployed around 200 test vehicles in California and Michigan to evaluate advanced "eyes-off" driver assistance systems on highways, with each vehicle operating under the supervision of a safety driver and targeting commercial deployment in the US by 2028. The increasing focus on autonomous vehicles is expected to support the growth of the ADAS market as new technologies continue to be developed and integrated into vehicles. In addition, government regulations are playing an important role in driving market growth. In April 2024, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) finalized Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 127, which requires all new light vehicles (weighing 10,000 pounds or less) to be equipped with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Pedestrian AEB (PAEB), and Forward Collision Warning (FCW), with implementation starting from September 2029. In September 2024, NHTSA proposed a regulation requiring new passenger vehicles to be designed to reduce the risk of serious or fatal head injuries in pedestrian crashes, particularly involving children and adults. Similarly, in November 2024, NHTSA updated its New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) to include evaluations of additional ADAS features, including Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Enhanced Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Blind Spot Detection and Intervention, and Pedestrian AEB. These additions aim to provide consumers with more comprehensive safety information and encourage manufacturers to adopt advanced safety technologies. These updates aim to provide better safety information to consumers and encourage the adoption of advanced safety technologies by manufacturers.

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Top Companies in ADAS market:

The Top Companies in ADAS market are Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), AUMOVIO SE (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), and Magna International Inc. (Canada).

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