Konsolidator A/S: Konsolidator Q1 2026 Trading update: Continued improvement across all key metrics

Company Announcement no. 6/2026 (April 29, 2026 at 11:40:00 CEST)

Konsolidator, a Danish SaaS provider for financial Consolidation and reporting, announces its Q1 2026 trading update. The company has made a positive start to the year. In Q1 2026, 18 new customers signed, bringing the total Contracted Annual Recurring Revenue (CARR) to DKK 25.4m at the end of March 2026. Revenue and EBITDA also improved, and EBITDA was positive by DKK 0.1m for the first quarter of 2026. The growth follows continuous progress at Konsolidator Iberia, continued execution of the partner strategy, and the expansion of the consolidation software into a full suite, including an FP&A tool, which was launched in Q1.

Q1 2026 key metrics:

CARR in Q1 2026 increased by 18% compared to Q1 2025, reaching an all-time high for the first quarter. During the quarter, Konsolidator recorded new sales of DKK 1.4m, with Konsolidator Iberia contributing positively. EBITDA amounted to DKK 0.1m, compared to DKK -1.1m in Q1 2025. Revenue increased to DKK 7.2m, 20% higher than Q1 2025

DKK Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Growth Contracted Annual Recurring Revenue CARR 25.4m 21.6m 18% Revenue 7.2m 6.0m 20% Earnings Before Interests, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization

EBITDA 0.1m (1.1)m +1.2M

Commercial and operational Q1 2026 highlights:

18 new customers, 6 of them from partners

Rule of 40 of 20%, an improvement of 51 percentage points compared to Q1 2025

CAC/ARR of 16, the lowest level on record

Free cash flow (FCF) was positive at DKK 0.3m, with an FCF/Revenue ratio of 1%

Negative equity as of 31 March 2026 of DKK 4.5m, and for Konsolidator A/S, negative equity of DKK 0.2m. The equity is planned to be recovered through business operation or capital increases or a combination also as stated in the annual report 2025.

Claus Finderup Grove, CEO, says: "Q1 2026 shows that Konsolidator continues to move forward, with 18 new customers, bringing new sales to DKK 1.4m for the first quarter. Reaching this point has taken steady work over time, and the quarter shows where that consistency has brought us. We remain focused on developing our software, including expanding it into a broader suite with FP&A and data management. We believe this long-term approach is the right way to build lasting value for our customers and to optimize and scale our business, supported by the careful use of tools such as artificial intelligence."

Looking ahead

Konsolidator continues to focus on long-term business development through ongoing improvements to its products and operations. This includes implementing and leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) across existing workflows and product development to support efficiency and scalability over time. Key priorities for the coming quarters continue to include:

AI

Keep momentum of the current sales flow

Upsale FP&A to existing customers to create more value to customers and to improve Net Retention

Negotiating the refinancing of loans to lower interest rates

AI is reshaping finance, and Konsolidator will empower customers to stay ahead by capitalizing on the structured data model in Konsolidator®.

The first version of Konsolidator Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A) has been released. Konsolidator is presenting the software, which is part of the Konsolidator Suite, to current customers. The first version has been well received, and currently Konsolidator has signed several agreements.

Guidance

Guidance remains unchanged with CARR between DKK 27-29m, revenue between DKK 27-29m and EBITDA between 1-2m.



Q1 2026 Trading update

Sign up for the Q1 2026 Trading Update on April 29, where Konsolidator's CEO will provide deeper insights into the company's progress and future including an AI update

Contacts

Chair: Michael Moesgaard Andersen, mobile +45 6060 6969

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Norden CEF A/S, John Norden, www.nordencef.dk

About Us

Konsolidator A/S is a cloud-based financial consolidation and reporting software provider dedicated to making group CFOs better with fast, reliable, and compliant financial data. Founded by a former CFO and an auditor, the solution eliminates manual processes and supports strategic decision-making. Built to scale with growing organizations, Konsolidator integrates seamlessly into the group's financial ecosystem. Through the Konsolidator Suite, the company offers a financial data warehouse and FP&A capabilities besides their consolidation solution, and partners with other best-in-class tools to support a holistic finance function. Konsolidator was listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL