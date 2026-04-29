Epiroc Aktiebolag: Epiroc interim report Q1 2026

Orders received increased 11% to MSEK 18 340 (16 586), with currency impacting negatively by -12%. The organic increase was 23%. Large orders amounted to MSEK 1 280 (280).

Revenues decreased -8% to MSEK 14 351 (15 536), with currency impacting negatively by -10%. The organic increase was 2%.

Operating profit amounted to MSEK 2 846 (3 088), including items affecting comparability of MSEK -22 (-11)*. The operating margin was 19.8% (19.9).

The adjusted operating profit was MSEK 2 868 (3 099), corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 20.0% (19.9).

Basic earnings per share was SEK 1.74 (1.82).

Operating cash flow was MSEK 1 300 (1 569).

Net debt/EBITDA ratio was 0.71 (0.76).

Agreement to acquire Eventspec Proprietary Limited, a South African provider of parts and related services to the mining industry.**

CEO comments

Strong start to the year

The customer demand was strong in the first quarter of 2026. Orders received increased 23% organically to MSEK 18 340 (16 586). Within mining, customer activity remained at a high level, supported by historically high mineral prices in segments to which we have a large exposure, such as copper and gold. The strong demand was seen in all regions and was mainly related to replacement and expansion in brownfield mines. The equipment orders increased 44% organically and our large orders, i.e. orders above MSEK 150, amounted to MSEK 1 280 (280). The demand for exploration equipment and tools continued to increase, with double-digit organic growth. The order intake for service increased by 12% organically, with especially strong demand for circular solutions, such as mid-life upgrades.

The infrastructure demand improved somewhat, although geopolitical instability creates uncertainty.

Sequentially, compared to the previous quarter, orders increased 17% organically.

In the near term, we expect mining demand to remain high, while demand from construction customers is expected to increase somewhat from

a low level.

Revenues and profitability

Our revenues amounted to MSEK 14 351 (15 536), corresponding to 2% organic growth. Our lead times are at normal levels, but following a period of strong order intake, we are ramping up production and will see increased output and deliveries in the coming quarters.

Our operating profit, EBIT, was MSEK 2 846 (3 088), and the operating margin was 19.8% (19.9). The operating profit includes items affecting comparability of MSEK -22, fully explained by the change in provision for the long-term incentive program.

The adjusted operating margin, EBIT, was 20.0% (19.9). Despite tariffs and increased input costs for tungsten, we achieved a positive organic contribution in the quarter.

Cash flow

Our operating cash flow was MSEK 1 300 (1 569) and our cash conversion rate, rolling 12 months, was 88% (100).

Customer centricity more important than ever

Our strong order intake in the quarter confirms that customers view Epiroc as a reliable and long-term partner. In this geopolitically uncertain environment, mining customers are valuing our dependable services, high parts availability, and delivery of high-quality equipment. Many of the orders include automation features, which help customers strengthening their competitiveness and sustainability. The demand was especially high for autonomous surface drilling equipment, which reinforces our strong position in the segment.

Positive sentiment at CONEXPO

At the recent CONEXPO 2026 in Las Vegas, one of the world's largest construction trade shows, more than 140 000 industry professionals took part. We showcased innovation across remote and autonomous drilling, advanced tools, and digital fleet and asset management. While the construction market remains soft, customer engagement was high.

I am proud of how our teams continue to deliver tangible customer value through close collaboration and strong execution. We enter 2026 with a solid foundation and a clear focus, and I look forward to the opportunities ahead.

Helena Hedblom

President and CEO

Please find the full report in the attached pdf. Additional financial documents are found on Epiroc's Financial publications page.



Epiroc's PCD drill bit.

For more information please contact:

Karin Larsson, Vice President Investor Relations and Media

+46 10 755 0106

ir@epiroc.com

Alexander Apell, Investor Relations Officer

+46 72 083 9519

ir@epiroc.com

Ola Kinnander, Media Relations Manager

+46 70 347 2455

media@epiroc.com

This information is information that Epiroc AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons above, at 11.30 CEST on April 29, 2026.

Epiroc is a global productivity partner for mining and infrastructure customers, and accelerates the transformation toward a sustainable society. With ground-breaking technology, Epiroc develops and provides innovative and safe equipment, such as drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment and tools for surface and underground applications. The company also offers world-class service and other aftermarket support as well as solutions for automation, digitalization and electrification. Epiroc is based in Stockholm, Sweden, had revenues of around SEK 62 billion in 2025, and has around 19 000 passionate employees supporting and collaborating with customers in around 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.