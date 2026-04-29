Konecranes Oyj: Konecranes Plc's Interim report, January-March 2026: Q1 - A solid start to the year

KONECRANES PLC INTERIM REPORT, JANUARY-MARCH 2026 APRIL 29, 2026 12:30 PM EEST

Konecranes Plc's Interim report, January-March 2026: Q1 - A solid start to the year

This release is a summary of Konecranes Plc's Interim report, January-March 2026. The complete report is attached to this release in pdf format and is also available on Konecranes' website at www.konecranes.com.

The figures presented in this report are unaudited. Figures in brackets, unless otherwise stated, refer to the same period a year earlier.

JANUARY-MARCH 2026 IN BRIEF

- Order intake increased by 0.3% to EUR 1,065.9 million (1,062.2) and on a comparable currency basis by 3.7%. Order intake increased in Industrial Equipment but decreased in Industrial Service and Port Solutions.

- Order book increased by 7.9% to EUR 3,175.4 million (2,941.8) and on a comparable currency basis by 9.8%.

- Industrial Service agreement base value increased by 2.0% to EUR 347.1 million (340.3) and on a comparable currency basis by 4.6%.

- Net sales decreased by 7.7% to EUR 907.9 million (983.7) and on a comparable currency basis by 4.8%. Net sales decreased in all Business Areas.

- Comparable EBITA decreased to EUR 105.7 million (109.0) but comparable EBITA margin increased to 11.6% (11.1%). The comparable EBITA margin increased in Industrial Service to 20.4% (20.2%) and in Port Solutions to 9.9% (8.3%) but decreased in Industrial Equipment to 4.2% (4.6%).

- Free cash flow was EUR 34.6 million (58.7).

- Earnings per share (basic) was EUR 0.28 (0.31).

- Net debt was EUR -184.9 million (140.9).

- Gearing was -9.5% (8.0%).

DEMAND OUTLOOK

Within the industrial customers segment, we expect our demand environment to remain on a healthy level. For our port customers, container throughput continues to be on a high level, and the long-term prospects for container handling remain good. However, uncertainty related to geopolitics and trade policy tensions remains high.



FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Konecranes expects net sales to remain approximately on the same level or to increase in 2026 compared to 2025, and comparable EBITA margin to remain approximately on the same level in 2026 compared to 2025.

KEY FIGURES

EUR million (unless otherwise stated) 1-3/ 2026 1-3/ 2025 Change% R12M3 1-12/ 2025 Order intake 1,065.9 1,062.2 0.3 4,393.0 4,389.3 Order book at end of period 3,175.4 2,941.8 7.9 2,988.4 Net sales total 907.9 983.7 -7.7 4,112.0 4,187.8 Comparable EBITDA1 132.9 136.1 -2.4 687.1 690.3 Comparable EBITA1 105.7 109.0 -3.1 584.8 588.1 Comparable EBITA margin, %1 11.6% 11.1% 14.2% 14.0% Comparable operating profit1 97.0 100.3 -3.3 550.1 553.4 Comparable operating margin, %1 10.7% 10.2% 13.4% 13.2% Operating profit 95.6 100.0 -4.4 537.9 542.4 Operating margin, % 10.5% 10.2% 13.1% 13.0% Profit before taxes 91.3 97.7 -6.6 510.1 516.5 Net profit for the period 67.2 73.5 -8.6 393.4 399.8 Free cash flow 34.6 58.7 505.5 529.6 Earnings per share, basic, EUR 0.28 0.31 -8.6 1.66 1.68 Net debt -184.9 140.9 -163.5 Gearing, % -9.5% 8.0% -7.8% Net debt / Comparable EBITDA, R12M1 -0.3 0.2 -0.2 Return on capital employed, %, R12M 22.1% 20.7% Comparable return on capital employed, %, R12M2 24.0% 22.1% Average number of personnel during the period 16,436 16,766 -2.0 16,614

1) Excluding items affecting comparability, see also note 11 in the summary financial statements

2) ROCE excluding items affecting comparability, see also note 11 in the summary financial statements

3) Rolling 12 months

Konecranes Plc's Annual General Meeting on March 26, 2026, decided on a share issue without payment (share split) in which two (2) new shares were issued for each existing share. The share-specific indicators have been calculated using the post-share split number of shares. Share-specific indicators for the comparison periods have been adjusted to correspond to the post-share split number of shares.

CEO Marko Tulokas:



The beginning of 2026 was framed by geopolitical uncertainty and towards the end of the quarter by the conflict in the Middle East. Despite the turbulence in the operating environment, the Konecranes team managed the situation well and delivered solid results in the first quarter. Our order intake held at a good level regardless of the increased uncertainty around customer demand, and profitability strengthened with our comparable EBITA margin reaching 11.6%. This was a good achievement under challenging project delivery conditions and lower sales volumes.

Our order intake increased by 3.7% in the first quarter in comparable currencies versus a year ago and was EUR 1.07 billion. Order intake improved in the Americas and APAC regions while we saw some softening in the EMEA region.

In the first quarter, our net sales amounted to EUR 908 million, decreasing by 4.8% in comparable currencies versus a year ago. This reflects both typical seasonality - the first quarter is usually the lowest delivery quarter of the year - as well as the timing of deliveries. Also, the situation in the Middle East impacted some of our customer deliveries and raised fuel and freight costs. Looking at the regional split, our net sales decreased in all three regions.

Despite the lower sales volumes, we kept our profitability on a strong level. Comparable EBITA margin increased to 11.6% and was driven by good execution, favorable mix and pricing. Profitability improved in Industrial Service and Port Solutions and decreased in Industrial Equipment.

Our order book strengthened both sequentially and compared to a year ago and reached EUR 3.2 billion at the end of the quarter. This is the highest level since the third quarter of 2023, which was supported by the post-pandemic demand boost.

In Business Area Industrial Service, order intake remained stable in comparable currencies and amounted to EUR 393 million. Net sales were EUR 365 million, also stable in comparable currencies. Comparable EBITA margin, however, improved slightly to 20.4%. We continued to expand our agreement base, which grew sequentially and by 4.6% compared to a year ago in comparable currencies.

In Business Area Industrial Equipment, external order intake increased by 13.4% in comparable currencies compared to a year ago and was EUR 358 million. External sales amounted to EUR 260 million, remaining stable in comparable currencies. Comparable EBITA margin decreased to 4.2% mainly due to lower volumes, partly offset by positive pricing and solid cost control.

In Business Area Port Solutions, performance reflected the typical quarterly fluctuation of this business. Order intake decreased by 3.8% in comparable currencies versus a year ago, amounting to EUR 330 million. Net sales decreased by 13.4% to EUR 303 million in comparable currencies and were impacted by the timing of deliveries and the volatile situation in the Middle East. Comparable EBITA margin improved to 9.9% and was mainly driven by strong execution, partly offset by lower volumes. Port Solutions' order book strengthened further and reached EUR 1.7 billion at the end of the quarter.

During the first quarter, Konecranes held its Annual General Meeting 2026. The dividend proposal of EUR 2.25 per share for year 2025 was approved, along with a 1:3 share split. The share split was conducted at the end of the quarter and the number of our shares increased from 79 million to 238 million.

Our sales funnels have continued to be at a good level despite the increased volatility and timing-related uncertainty around customer demand.

Looking ahead, we expect our demand environment to remain on a healthy level within our industrial customers. For our port customers, container throughput continues to be on a high level, and the long-term prospects for container handling remain good. However, uncertainty related to geopolitics and trade policy tensions remains high.

We reiterate our financial guidance for year 2026. We expect our net sales to remain approximately on the same level or to increase in 2026 compared to 2025, and our comparable EBITA margin to remain approximately on the same level in 2026 compared to 2025.

Overall, the start of the year was solid for Konecranes considering the volatility in the operating environment. We are well positioned with our strong order book and solid financial position to continue our progress towards our financial targets.



RESULTS WEBCAST FOR ANALYSTS, INVESTORS AND MEDIA

A live webcast and conference call for analysts, investors and media will be arranged today at 2:00 p.m. EEST. The event will be held in English and is presented by President and CEO Marko Tulokas and CFO Teo Ottola. Questions may be presented at the webcast event, and the recording will be published on the company's website later during the day.

The webcast can be watched through the following link:

https://konecranes.events.inderes.com/q1-2026/

To ask questions, the telephone conference can be joined by registering through the following link:

https://events.inderes.com/konecranes/q1-2026/dial-in

Phone numbers and the conference ID to access the conference will be provided after the registration. In case you would like to ask a question during the conference, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the question queue.



NEXT REPORT

Konecranes Plc plans to publish its Half-year financial report, January-June 2026 on July 24, 2026.

KONECRANES PLC

Linda Häkkilä

Vice President, Investor Relations

FURTHER INFORMATION

Linda Häkkilä,

Vice President, Investor Relations,

tel. +358 (0) 20 427 2050

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The information in this report contains forward-looking statements, which are information on Konecranes' current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond Konecranes' control that could cause Konecranes' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Information in this report, including but not limited to forward-looking statements, applies only as of the date of this document.

Konecranes is a global leader in material handling solutions, serving a broad range of customers across multiple industries. We consistently set the industry benchmark, from everyday improvements to the breakthroughs at moments that matter most, because we know we can always find a safer, more productive and sustainable way. That's why, with around 16,500 professionals in over 50 countries, Konecranes is trusted every day to lift, handle and move what the world needs. In 2025, Group sales totalled EUR 4.2 billion. Konecranes shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.konecranes.com