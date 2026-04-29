Swedavia AB: Swedavia's interim report for January-March 2026: More passengers, expanded routes and continued improvement in operating income

The first quarter of the year was marked by stronger demand for air travel and continued investment by airlines in new routes at Swedavia's largest airports. Passenger numbers rose by just under seven per cent and Swedavia's operating income continued to improve. At the same time, we are closely monitoring the security situation in the Middle East, in consultation with airlines and other relevant stakeholders, to best navigate an uncertain global environment.

"Swedavia's net revenue increased and operating income improved compared with 2025. During the first quarter, demand for both international and domestic travel increased despite an uncertain global situation. At the same time, the range of routes and destinations continues to expand, including a route between Shanghai and Arlanda announced by China Eastern," says Mats Johannesson, President and CEO of Swedavia.

First quarter in numbers

Net revenue for the first quarter was SEK 1,674 million (1,510), an increase of SEK 164 million. Operating income for the quarter amounted to SEK -101 million (-136), an improvement of SEK 35 million compared with the same quarter in 2025.

During the first quarter of the year, more than seven million passengers flew via Swedavia's ten airports. This represents an increase of nearly seven per cent compared with the same period last year. The number of international passengers increased by just under six per cent, while the number of domestic passengers increased by just over nine per cent compared with the previous year.

The security situation in the Middle East has a direct impact on aviation in the form of changes to flight routes and increased fuel prices. Swedavia is continuing to monitor developments in close consultation with relevant stakeholders.

Swedavia AB (publ) is required to disclose the information in this Interim Report under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The information was provided by the contact person below for publication on April 29, at 13:00 CEST.



For more information, contact Ellen Laurin, Head of Strategic Media Communications and Media Relations at Swedavia, ellen.laurin@swedavia.se or press@swedavia.se, +46 (0)10-109 01 00.

The Swedavia Group owns, operates and is developing 10 airports throughout Sweden. Our role is to create the connectivity Sweden needs to facilitate travel, business and meetings. Safe, satisfied passengers are the foundation of Swedavia's business. Swedavia is a world leader in developing airports with the least possible environmental impact. Since 2020, Swedavia's own airport operations have been fossil-free at all ten airports. In 2025, the group had sales of approximately SEK 6.8 billion and has approximately 2,800 employees.