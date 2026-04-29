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WKN: 887234 | ISIN: SE0000106205 | Ticker-Symbol: PEKB
Tradegate
28.04.26 | 12:42
8,670 Euro
+1,23 % +0,105
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PEAB AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PEAB AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2358,28514:00
8,2508,26514:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 13:00 Uhr
73 Leser
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Peab AB: Peab Interim report: Highest order backlog in Peab's history

Peab Interim report January - March 2026

"Peab has started the year strongly despite rising turbulence in the world around us. We present a continued stable level of orders received, improved profit and we end the quarter with the highest order backlog in Peab's history", says Jesper Göransson, President and CEO of Peab.

Summary according to segment reporting:

January - March 2026

  • Net sales SEK 10,771 million (10,925)
  • Operating profit SEK -156 million (-278)
  • Operating margin -1.4 percent (-2.5)
  • Pre-tax profit SEK -230 million (-384)
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK -0.60 (-1.24)
  • Orders received SEK 15,561 million (16,574)
  • Order backlog SEK 53,757 million (51,955)
  • Cash flow before financing SEK -608 million (-363)
  • Net debt SEK 7,173 million (8,266)
  • Net debt/equity ratio 0.4 (0.5)

For further information, please contact:
Jesper Göransson, President and CEO of Peab, is reached through
Juha Hartomaa, Head of Investor Relations Peab, +46 725 33 31 45

This information is information that Peab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on April 29, 2026 at 1 p.m. CEST.

Peab is the Nordic Community Builder with 13,000 employees and net sales of SEK 58 billion. With a local presence and focus on our own resources we develop, do the groundwork and build everyday life where it's lived. Company headquarters are in Förslöv on Bjäre Peninsula in southern Sweden. The Peab share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.