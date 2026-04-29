Peab AB: Peab Interim report: Highest order backlog in Peab's history

Peab Interim report January - March 2026

"Peab has started the year strongly despite rising turbulence in the world around us. We present a continued stable level of orders received, improved profit and we end the quarter with the highest order backlog in Peab's history", says Jesper Göransson, President and CEO of Peab.

Summary according to segment reporting:

January - March 2026

Net sales SEK 10,771 million (10,925)

Operating profit SEK -156 million (-278)

Operating margin -1.4 percent (-2.5)

Pre-tax profit SEK -230 million (-384)

Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK -0.60 (-1.24)

Orders received SEK 15,561 million (16,574)

Order backlog SEK 53,757 million (51,955)

Cash flow before financing SEK -608 million (-363)

Net debt SEK 7,173 million (8,266)

Net debt/equity ratio 0.4 (0.5)

For further information, please contact:

Jesper Göransson, President and CEO of Peab, is reached through

Juha Hartomaa, Head of Investor Relations Peab, +46 725 33 31 45

This information is information that Peab AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on April 29, 2026 at 1 p.m. CEST.

Peab is the Nordic Community Builder with 13,000 employees and net sales of SEK 58 billion. With a local presence and focus on our own resources we develop, do the groundwork and build everyday life where it's lived. Company headquarters are in Förslöv on Bjäre Peninsula in southern Sweden. The Peab share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.