Over a 30-year asset life, corrosion can evolve into a structural, electrical, and fire safety issue. Corrosion drives up operations and maintenance (O&M) costs, reduces resilience to extreme events, and in some cases, can force premature decommissioning or complete structural replacement Intertek CEA's Nicholas Hudson and Ankil Sanghvi advise on best practices.From the magazine Solar steel is not rendered disfunctional the moment rust appears. Designers build in a margin of material thickness above the minimum required to resist expected loads. But when corrosion affects electrical connections, ...

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