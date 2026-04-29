RCT Hydrogen has launched operations at a new electrolyzer manufacturing facility in Saarbrücken, Germany, with planned annual production capacity of 250 MW and a first 5 MW system scheduled for assembly in 2026.German-Chinese green hydrogen company RCT Hydrogen has started operations at a new production facility in Saarbrücken, Germany. The factory is part of a joint venture with Brück, a German manufacturer of forged and ring-rolled products for industrial applications. The facility is expected to produce electrolysis systems with a combined annual capacity of 250 MW. "We can see that companies ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...