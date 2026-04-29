Rosi has raised more than €20 million in a Series B funding round to scale its photovoltaic module recycling business and build a new 10,000-tonne-per-year facility in Teruel, Spain. The company uses pyrolysis-based technology to recover high-purity materials including silver, silicon, copper, aluminium and glass from end-of-life solar modules. Spain Rosi, a French cleantech company specializing in the recycling of end-of-life PV modules, has secured more than €20 million ($23.4 million) in funding to accelerate its next growth phase. The funding will support the commissioning of a new facility ...

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