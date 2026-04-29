Award advances SOSA/CMOSS mission system ecosystem and informs future EW fielding decisions

Pacific Defense has been awarded a 12-month rapid prototyping contract by the U.S. Marine Corps Systems Command (MARCORSYSCOM), Program Manager for Tactical Communications and Electronic Warfare (PM TCE) to support next-generation electronic warfare (EW) capability evaluation. The effort will assess Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) Electronic Warfare (EW) mission systems and their potential in modernizing USMC capabilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260429918712/en/

Pacific Defense's Next Generation Electronic Warfare System enables rapid integration of new hardware and software into a common chassis, accelerating capability insertion while reducing vendor lock and lifecycle costs.

Under the contract, Pacific Defense will deliver SOSA/CMOSS-aligned mission systems to enable vehicle-based experimentation by U.S. Marines. The Next Generation EW prototype is centered on the C5ISR Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) and the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) technical standards. This approach enables rapid integration of new hardware and software into a common chassis, accelerating capability insertion while reducing vendor lock and lifecycle costs.

"This effort reflects a pivotal shift toward software-defined, open architecture C5ISR/EW capabilities that can keep pace with the modern threat environment," said Frank Pietryka, VP of EW, SIGINT Autonomy at Pacific Defense. "By leveraging SOSA and CMOSS, we're enabling a scalable, interoperable ecosystem that allows the USMC to rapidly integrate and deploy new capabilities at the tactical edge. We're proud to support this initiative and help inform the next generation of EME systems."

This award builds on Pacific Defense's role as the incumbent on the U.S. Army's CMOSS Mounted Form Factor (CMFF) program and the Australia Land 555 program. Insights gained through this effort will provide MARCORSYSCOM leadership with critical data to inform future force modernization and follow-on program decisions.

About Pacific Defense

Pacific Defense is purpose-built to drive the open-systems transformation required to unlock rapid innovation and the power of commercial technology. Specializing in C5ISR and Electronic Warfare (EW) solutions for mission-critical environments, Pacific Defense applies MOSA standards to deliver flexible, upgradeable technology that helps warfighters stay ahead of emerging threats. Learn more at www.pacific-defense.com and on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260429918712/en/

Contacts:

For more information contact:

Kent Mader info@pacific-defense.com