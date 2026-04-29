LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG: LTS Expands CDMO Portfolio with Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Solutions

ANDERNACH, Germany, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG ("LTS"), a leading pharmaceutical technology company specializing in advanced drug delivery systems, today announced the expansion of its service portfolio to include CDMO services for ophthalmic drug delivery solutions, with manufacturing capacities located in the United States at LTS' Lakewood, New Jersey facility.

The new offering focuses initially on product development through clinical manufacturing of sterile ophthalmic products, filled in preservative-free multidose devices. Leveraging its established commercial aseptic manufacturing capabilities in nasal sprays and vials, LTS is well positioned to meet the high quality and regulatory demands of ophthalmic treatments, including products for chronic and acute eye conditions.

Building on decades of experience in drug delivery technologies, LTS ultimately plans to offer end-to-end CDMO services for ophthalmic drug products, ranging from formulation development through commercial manufacturing. All activities will be conducted in compliance with global regulatory standards, supporting both U.S. and international market requirements.

"Ophthalmic drug delivery presents unique challenges in terms of sterility, efficacy, and patient safety," said Bas van Buijtenen, CEO at LTS. "Our aseptic manufacturing capabilities in Lakewood, are the perfect foundation to build industry-leading CDMO capabilities and capacity for ophthalmics, powering the future of drug delivery in this field in North America. We look forward to extending our purpose - We CARE. We CREATE. We DELIVER -towards an even wider group of customers, therapies and patients."

The expanded CDMO services are intended to support pharmaceutical and biotech companies seeking a reliable U.S.-based manufacturing partner for ophthalmic drug delivery solutions. By combining development expertise, sterile manufacturing infrastructure, and a strong quality culture, LTS aims to act as a long-term partner across the entire product lifecycle.

This portfolio expansion reflects LTS's strategic commitment to continuously broaden its technology and service offerings and to address growing demand for specialized drug delivery solutions in sensitive therapeutic areas.

About LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG

At LTS, our purpose drives everything we do: We CARE for patients, our partners, employees and communities, we CREATE innovative drug delivery solutions, and we DELIVER high-quality products to global markets with an exceptional track record in commercial manufacturing. As a global CDMO, we offer end-to-end development and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

Our technology portfolio spans transdermal patches, oral thin films, nasal and sterile drug delivery products, wearable drug delivery devices as well as microneedle array patches. With over 40 commercial products and 50+ active development programs, we combine deep expertise with patient-centric innovation to advance small molecules, biologics, and vaccines.

Operating from five global sites in the US, Germany and Israel and a representative office in China, LTS powers the future of drug delivery.

For further information, please contact:

LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG

Dr Iris Schnitzler: iris.schnitzler@ltslohmann.com

+492632-992589

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