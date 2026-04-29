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PR Newswire
29.04.2026 13:06 Uhr
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HitGen Inc.: ESG | HitGen Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

CHENGDU, China, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Stock Exchange listed company HitGen Inc. ("HitGen", SSE: 688222.SH) released its 2025 Sustainability Report on April 29, 2026. This report is the second sustainability report of HitGen, aiming to present the Company's philosophies and policies in environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") areas, as well as its sustainable development practices and performance in the year of 2025, to systematically respond to stakeholder concerns.

Dr. Jin Li, Chairman of the Board and CEO of HitGen Inc., commented: "As an innovative biopharmaceutical enterprise committed to 'contributing to human health', HitGen has always believed that the core of a company lies in continuously creating value. In 2025, we remained dedicated to practical and determined actions, driving sustainable development to be integrated into strategy, embedded in management, and deeply rooted in operations. This strengthens the solid foundation for long-term success and enables us to continuously contribute, through tangible efforts from HitGen, to our customers, collaborators, investors, employees, as well as the environment and communities on which we depend."

  • Sustainable Corporate Governance

HitGen continuously optimizes its governance system, upholds the principle of integrity in business operations to set an industry benchmark, and establishes a comprehensive risk management system to promote long-term and stable development, creating sustainable value for all stakeholders.

  • Responsible Value Chain

HitGen adheres to product safety and service quality, builds a sustainable supply chain, systematically manages all aspects of the value chain, and is committed to collaboratively creating long-term comprehensive value with stakeholders.

  • Employees and Community

HitGen regards employees as the core driving force for sustainable development and communities as important partners for mutual growth. Adhering to a responsibility philosophy centred on people and dedicated to giving back to society, HitGen promotes employee growth and community co-development.

  • Environment

HitGen adheres to the concept of green development, integrates environmental management into corporate operation and development strategies, and systematically advances environmental management, ecological protection, waste management, resource utilization, addressing climate change and other initiatives.

Dr. Jin Li said, "Every step counts, leading to great distances. On our journey to becoming a world-class innovative biopharmaceutical enterprise, we will continue to adhere to market demand as our guide and technological breakthroughs as our engine, continuously optimizing our innovative drug discovery services system, and contributing to building a more inclusive, healthy, green and accessible world."

For more information on HitGen's Sustainability Report, please visit:
https://www.hitgen.com/en/sustainability.html

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/esg--hitgen-releases-2025-sustainability-report-302757099.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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