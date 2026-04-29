JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.: JinkoSolar Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

SHANGRAO, China, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), a global leader in clean energy technology, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Business Highlights

Total module shipments for the first quarter were approximately 13.7 GW, with over 80% shipped to overseas markets.

By the end of the first quarter, we became the first module manufacturer in the world to have delivered a total of over 400 GW of solar modules, with total shipments of the Tiger Neo series reaching approximately 240 GW, both ranking first in the industry.

By the end of the first quarter, the average power output of our Tiger Neo 3.0 series reached 655W to 660W.

Shipments of energy storage system in the first quarter increased significantly year-over-year, with the majority of shipments delivered to overseas markets.

First Quarter 2026 Operational and Financial Highlights

Quarterly shipments of solar modules were 13,679 MW, down 45.2% sequentially and down 21.9% year-over-year.

Total revenues were RMB12.25 billion (US$1.78 billion), down 30.0% sequentially and down 11.5% year-over-year.

Gross profit was RMB1.02 billion (US$147.7 million), up 1,749.2% sequentially and 388.7% year-over-year.

Gross profit margin was 8.3%, compared with gross profit margin of 0.3% in Q4 2025 and gross loss margin of 2.5% in Q1 2025.

Net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB463.5 million (US$67.2 million), compared with net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB1.50 billion in Q4 2025 and net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB1.32 billion in Q1 2025.

Adjusted net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB549.3 million (US$79.6 million), which excludes the impact of (i) the change in fair value of convertible notes issued by Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. ("Jiangxi Jinko") in 2023, (ii) the change in fair value of long-term investment, and (iii) share-based compensation expenses, compared with adjusted net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB837.7 million in Q4 2025 and adjusted net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB1.07 billion in Q1 2025.

Basic and diluted losses per ordinary share were RMB2.21 (US$0.32) and RMB2.21 (US$0.32), respectively. This translates into basic and diluted losses per ADS of RMB8.85 (US$1.28) and RMB8.85 (US$1.28), respectively.

Mr. Xiande Li, JinkoSolar's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Total module shipments during the quarter were 13.7 GW, ranking first in the industry, with over 80% shipped to overseas markets. This enabled us to become the world's first module manufacturer to surpass 400 GW in cumulative deliveries. Our Tiger Neo series also cemented its industry leadership, contributing approximately 240 GW to this milestone in cumulative deliveries. Driven by improved supply-demand balance, especially in overseas markets, module prices rebounded sequentially during the quarter, helping improve our gross profit margin to 8.3% and narrow our net loss. At the same time, our energy storage systems business (ESS) maintained its strong momentum, with shipments increasing significantly year-over-year to approximately 1.42 GWh on a proof-of-delivery basis. Of these shipments, a higher contribution from high-value overseas markets supported a more optimized market mix and drove a sequential improvement in gross margin.

While recent geopolitical disruptions have impacted key logistics lines and are temporarily putting pressure on our shipping costs and delivery schedules, they also highlight the critical importance of global energy security. As a result, we are seeing growing demand from industrial, commercial, residential and utility customers for solar and storage solutions and we are further optimizing our production pipeline and geographic mix in response to these evolving market dynamics. We expect module prices to remain relatively stable as sales of our high-efficiency products continue to ramp up and industry competition gradually normalizes, supported by ongoing policy initiatives to promote more disciplined competition. We continue to grow our footprint in the distributed-solar market and are further expanding into diverse niche application scenarios that align with rising power demand globally and shifts toward cleaner, more distributed energy systems. We believe these trends, combined with our deep technological expertise and strength of our brand, will allow us to further strengthen our competitiveness globally.

We continue to drive innovation across the industry by leveraging our technological expertise, with the average power output of our Tiger Neo 3.0 series reaching 655 W to 660 W by the end of the first quarter. Shipments of high-efficiency products with power output above 640 W increased sequentially, accounting for nearly 25% of our total shipments in the first quarter of 2026 and commanding a premium that reflects the differentiated advantages built through continued technical iteration and product upgrades. We expect production capacity for these high-efficiency products with power output above 650 W to exceed 40 GW by the end of 2026. As production capacity for high-efficiency products gradually ramps up, we expect our cost structure to continue improving as greater economies of scale are realized. Additionally, we are making progress in the mass production of silver-coated copper technology, where we believe our pace and scale lead the industry.

In addition, the underlying growth of our ESS business remains robust. Throughout 2026, we will continue to optimize our ESS capacity and supply chain footprint globally to target high-value markets and scale up our ESS business. As we deepen our presence in these markets, we expect ESS shipments to experience robust growth, enhance our profitability profile and contribute meaningfully to our overall bottom line.

Looking ahead, our focus will remain on enhancing product competitiveness, strengthening our global footprint, and advancing our integrated solar-plus-storage strategy to support long-term growth and profitability. We expect our annual integrated production capacity to reach approximately 100 GW by year-end 2026, including 14 GW from overseas facilities. For the second quarter of 2026, we project our module shipments to be between 14 GW and 16 GW. For the full year 2026, we expect shipments to reach 75 GW to 85 GW, with high-efficiency products accounting for over 60% of our total shipments."

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues in the first quarter of 2026 were RMB12.25 billion (US$1.78 billion), representing a decrease of 30.0% from RMB17.51 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 11.5% from RMB13.84 billion in the first quarter of 2025. The sequential and year-over-year decrease were mainly due to the decrease in the shipment volume of solar modules.

Gross Profit/Loss and Gross Margin

Gross profit in the first quarter of 2026 was RMB1.02 billion (US$147.7 million), compared with gross profit of RMB55.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and gross loss of RMB352.9 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Gross profit margin was 8.3% in the first quarter of 2026, compared with gross profit margin of 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2025 and gross loss margin of 2.5% in the first quarter of 2025. The sequential and year-over-year improvements were primarily due to a higher average selling price of solar modules.

Loss from Operations and Operating Margin

Loss from operations in the first quarter of 2026 was RMB588.2 million (US$85.3 million), compared with loss from operations of RMB3.26 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025 and loss from operations of RMB2.87 billion in the first quarter of 2025. The sequential and year-over-year improvements were primarily attributable to the increase in our gross margin in the first quarter of 2026.

Operating loss margin was 4.8% in the first quarter of 2026, compared with operating loss margin of 18.6% in the fourth quarter of 2025 and operating loss margin of 20.7% in the first quarter of 2025.

Total operating expenses in the first quarter of 2026 were RMB1.61 billion (US$232.9 million), representing a decrease of 51.5% from RMB3.31 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 36.0% from RMB2.51 billion in the first quarter of 2025. The sequential decrease was primarily due to impairment of long-lived asset in the fourth quarter of 2025, while the year-over-year decrease was primarily due to lower expected credit losses in the first quarter of 2026.

Total operating expenses accounted for 13.1% of total revenues in the first quarter of 2026, compared to 18.9% in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 18.1% in the first quarter of 2025.

Interest Expenses and Interest Income

Interest expenses were RMB380.6 million (US$55.2 million), and interest income was RMB109.9 million (US$15.9 million) in the first quarter of 2026.

Net interest expenses in the first quarter of 2026 were RMB270.7 million (US$39.3 million), representing an increase of 17.9% from RMB229.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and an increase of 14.1% from RMB237.3 million in the first quarter of 2025. The sequential and year-over-year increases were primarily due to an increase of interest-bearing debt in the first quarter of 2026.

Subsidy Income

Subsidy income in the first quarter of 2026 was RMB331.9 million (US$48.1 million), compared with RMB240.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and RMB536.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. The sequential and year-over-year changes were primarily attributable to the changes in government grants related to income.

Exchange Loss/Gain

The Company recorded a net exchange loss of RMB482.8 million (US$70.0 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared to a net exchange loss of RMB281.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and a net exchange gain of RMB135.7 million in the first quarter of 2025. The sequential and year-over-year changes were mainly attributable to fluctuations in the exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against RMB in the first quarter of 2026.

Change in Fair Value of Forward contracts

The Company recorded a net loss from change in fair value of forward contracts of RMB354.7 million (US$51.4 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared to a net gain of RMB147.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and a net loss of RMB54.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. The sequential and year-over-year changes were mainly due to the changes in the fair value of commodity forward contracts in the first quarter of 2026.

Change in Fair Value of Long-term Investment

The Company holds certain equity interests in several solar technology companies in the photovoltaic industry, which are recorded as long-term investment and available-for-sale securities and reported at fair value with changes in fair value recognized as gains or losses. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had RMB1.10 billion (US$158.9 million) in available-for-sale securities and long-term investment (excluding the investments accounted for under the equity method and held-to-maturity debt securities), compared with RMB864.4 million as of December 31, 2025.

The Company recognized a gain from change in fair value of long-term investment of RMB124.4 million (US$18.0 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with a loss of RMB23.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and a loss of RMB46.2 million in the first quarter of 2025. The sequential and year-over-year changes were primarily due to the changes in the fair value of several solar technology companies we invested in.

Other Income/Loss, Net

Net other income in the first quarter of 2026 was RMB34.9 million (US$5.1 million), compared with net other loss of RMB143.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and net other loss of RMB179.4 million in the first quarter of 2025. The sequential and year-over-year changes were mainly due to the changes in the fair value of financial instruments in the first quarter of 2026.

Equity in Loss of Affiliated Companies

The Company indirectly holds equity interests in several affiliated companies engaged in solar business, which are accounted for using the equity method. The Company recorded equity in loss of affiliated companies of RMB54.5 million (US$7.9 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with equity in loss of affiliated companies of RMB33.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and equity in loss of affiliated companies of RMB46.1 million in the first quarter of 2025. The fluctuations in equity in loss of affiliated companies primarily arose from the changes in net losses incurred by the affiliated companies.

Income Tax Benefit

The Company recorded an income tax benefit of RMB379.3 million (US$55.0 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with income tax benefit of RMB1.04 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025 and income tax benefit of RMB699.5 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Net Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests amounted to RMB449.4 million (US$65.1 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with net loss attributable to non-controlling interests of RMB1.06 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025 and net loss attributable to non-controlling interests of RMB756.1 million in the first quarter of 2025. The sequential and year-over-year decreases were mainly attributable to the decreases in net loss of Jiangxi Jinko, the Company's majority-owned principal operating subsidiary.

Net Loss and Losses per Share

Net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB463.5 million (US$67.2 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB1.50 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025 and net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB1.32 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

Excluding the impact of (i) the change in fair value of convertible notes issued by Jiangxi Jinko in 2023, (ii) the change in fair value of the long-term investment, and (iii) share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB549.3 million (US$79.6 million) in the first quarter of 2026, compared with adjusted net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB837.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and adjusted net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB1.07 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

Basic and diluted losses per ordinary share were RMB2.21 (US$0.32) and RMB2.21 (US$0.32), respectively, in the first quarter of 2026, compared to basic and diluted losses per ordinary share of RMB7.16 and RMB7.16, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2025, and basic and diluted losses per ordinary share of RMB6.40 and RMB6.40, respectively, in the first quarter of 2025. As each ADS represents four ordinary shares, this translates into basic and diluted losses per ADS of RMB8.85 (US$1.28) and RMB8.85 (US$1.28), respectively, in the first quarter of 2026; basic and diluted losses per ADS of RMB28.65 and RMB28.65, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2025; and basic and diluted losses per ADS of RMB25.58 and RMB25.58, respectively, in the first quarter of 2025.

Financial Position

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had RMB22.81 billion (US$3.31 billion) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, compared with RMB22.94 billion as of December 31, 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, the Company's net accounts receivable was RMB13.77 billion (US$2.00 billion), compared with RMB13.59 billion as of December 31, 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, the Company's inventories were RMB17.71 billion (US$2.57 billion), compared with RMB14.48 billion as of December 31, 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, the Company's total interest-bearing debts were RMB47.27 billion (US$6.85 billion), compared with RMB47.01 billion as of December 31, 2025.

Operations and Business Outlook Highlights

Second Quarter and Full Year 2026 Guidance

The Company's business outlook is based on management's current views and estimates with respect to market conditions, production capacity, the Company's order book and the global economic environment. This outlook is subject to uncertainty on final customer demand and sale schedules. Management's views and estimates are subject to change without notice.

For the second quarter of 2026, the Company expects its module shipments to be in the range of 14.0 GW to 16.0 GW.

For full year 2026, the Company estimates its module shipments to be in the range of 75.0 GW to 85.0 GW.

For full year 2026, the Company expects its ESS shipments to be more than doubled year-over-year.

Solar Products Production Capacity

The Company expects its annual integrated production capacity to reach 100 GW, including 14 GW from overseas facilities, by the end of 2026.

Conference Call Information

JinkoSolar's management will host an earnings conference call on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong the same day).

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, passcode and unique access PIN by a calendar invite.

Participant Online Registration: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10054439-fub4z5.html

It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "JinkoSolar First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call", where you may fill in your details for RSVP.

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), passcode and unique access PIN) provided in the calendar invite that you have received following your pre-registration.

A telephone replay of the call will be available 2 hours after the conclusion of the conference call through 23:59 U.S. Eastern Time, May 6, 2026. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

International: +61 7 3107 6325

U.S.: +1 855 883 1031

Passcode: 10054439

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of JinkoSolar's website at http://www.jinkosolar.com.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is a global leader in clean energy technology. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had over 10 productions facilities globally, over 20 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, and other countries, and a global sales network with sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of March 31, 2026.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Currency Convenience Translation

The conversion of Renminbi into U.S. dollars in this release, made solely for the convenience of the readers, is based on the noon buying rates in the city of New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as of March 31, 2026, which was RMB6.8980 to US$1.00. No representation is intended to imply that the Renminbi amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized, or settled into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on Renminbi.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Ms. Stella Wang

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806

Email: [email protected]

Mr. Christian Arnell

Christensen

Tel: +852 2117 0861

Email: [email protected]

In the U.S.:

Email: [email protected]

JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except ADS and Share data)

For the quarter ended

Mar 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2025

Mar 31, 2026

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000 Revenues 13,843,640

17,506,784

12,249,048

1,775,739















Cost of revenues (14,196,514)

(17,451,702)

(11,230,471)

(1,628,076)















Gross profit (352,874)

55,082

1,018,577

147,663















Operating expenses:













Selling and marketing (1,145,411)

(1,079,837)

(901,688)

(130,717) General and administrative (1,215,065)

(912,125)

(476,564)

(69,087) Research and development (151,802)

(237,778)

(228,483)

(33,123) Impairment of long-lived assets -

(1,082,104)

-

- Total operating expenses (2,512,278)

(3,311,844)

(1,606,735)

(232,927)















Loss from operations (2,865,152)

(3,256,762)

(588,158)

(85,264) Interest expenses (341,604)

(358,979)

(380,636)

(55,180) Interest income 104,329

129,269

109,887

15,930 Subsidy income 535,957

240,386

331,911

48,117 Exchange gain/(loss),net 135,686

(281,948)

(482,808)

(69,992) Change in fair value of forward

contracts (53,963)

147,131

(354,718)

(51,423) Change in fair value of Long-term

Investment (46,155)

(23,651)

124,426

18,038 Other (loss)/income, net (179,361)

(142,995)

34,862

5,054 Loss before income taxes (2,710,263)

(3,547,549)

(1,205,234)

(174,720) Income tax benefits 699,479

1,041,066

379,259

54,981 Equity in loss of affiliated

companies (46,072)

(33,835)

(54,470)

(7,896) Net loss (2,056,856)

(2,540,318)

(880,445)

(127,635) Less: Net loss attributable to non-

controlling interests 756,054

1,062,998

449,376

65,146 Less: Accretion to redemption

value of redeemable non-

controlling interests (18,074)

(22,685)

(32,445)

(4,704) Net loss attributable to

JinkoSolar

Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary

shareholders (1,318,876)

(1,500,005)

(463,514)

(67,193)















Net (loss)/income attributable to

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s

ordinary shareholders per share:













Basic (6.40)

(7.16)

(2.21)

(0.32) Diluted (6.40)

(7.16)

(2.21)

(0.32)















Net (loss)/income attributable to

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s

ordinary shareholders per ADS:













Basic (25.58)

(28.65)

(8.85)

(1.28) Diluted (25.58)

(28.65)

(8.85)

(1.28)















Weighted average ordinary

shares outstanding:













Basic 206,249,285

209,429,353

209,480,753

209,480,753 Diluted 206,249,285

209,429,353

209,480,753

209,480,753















Weighted average ADS

outstanding:













Basic 51,562,321

52,357,338

52,370,188

52,370,188 Diluted 51,562,321

52,357,338

52,370,188

52,370,188

JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)

Dec 31, 2025

Mar 31, 2026

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash,cash equivalents, and restricted cash 22,938,381

22,809,510

3,306,684 Restricted short-term investments and short-term investments 7,487,415

9,008,697

1,305,987 Accounts receivable, net 13,587,215

13,766,646

1,995,745 Notes receivable, net 3,677,372

2,703,371

391,906 Advances to suppliers, net 1,325,633

1,278,037

185,276 Inventories, net 14,484,828

17,708,534

2,567,198 Forward contract receivables 58,923

107,976

15,653 Prepayments and other current assets, net 4,909,826

5,075,682

735,819 Held-for-sale assets 344,553

233,760

33,888 Total current assets 68,814,146

72,692,213

10,538,156











Non-current assets:









Restricted long-term investments 471,573

890,224

129,055 Long-term investments 1,441,683

1,535,223

222,561 Property, plant and equipment, net 36,644,813

36,357,086

5,270,671 Land use rights, net 2,140,953

2,138,896

310,075 Intangible assets, net 445,866

415,816

60,281 Right-of-use assets, net 3,617,900

3,547,948

514,344 Deferred tax assets 4,576,302

4,576,302

663,424 Advances to suppliers to be utilised beyond one year 605,525

593,541

86,045 Other assets, net 2,026,752

2,217,176

321,423 Available-for-sale securities-non-current 238,464

538,401

78,052 Total non-current assets 52,209,831

52,810,613

7,655,931











Total assets 121,023,977

125,502,826

18,194,087











LIABILITIES









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable 13,707,552

14,135,788

2,049,259 Notes payable 9,996,577

9,790,196

1,419,280 Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 2,645,041

2,328,177

337,515 Advances from customers 5,316,889

7,263,485

1,052,984 Income tax payables 177,580

295,336

42,815 Other payables and accruals 12,370,639

11,996,406

1,739,113 Forward contract payables 56,129

182,353

26,436 Lease liabilities - current 118,363

120,642

17,489 Short-term borrowings, including current portion of long-term

borrowings, and failed sale-leaseback financing 10,655,366

11,733,609

1,701,016 Total current liabilities 55,044,136

57,845,992

8,385,907











Non-current liabilities:









Long-term borrowings 18,206,905

19,058,168

2,762,854 Convertible notes 10,594,637

8,876,164

1,286,774 Accrued warranty costs - non current 1,655,630

1,568,690

227,412 Lease liabilities-noncurrent 3,550,598

3,566,431

517,024 Deferred tax liability 29,974

29,974

4,345 Long-term Payables 4,371,333

4,405,780

638,704 Total non-current liabilities 38,409,077

37,505,207

5,437,113











Total liabilities 93,453,213

95,351,199

13,823,020











MEZZANINE EQUITY









Redeemable non-controlling interests 1,545,058

3,077,503

446,144











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Total JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity 15,726,132

15,876,001

2,301,536











Non-controlling interests 10,299,574

11,198,123

1,623,387











Total shareholders' equity 26,025,706

27,074,124

3,924,923











Total liabilities, non-controlling interest and shareholders' equity 121,023,977

125,502,826

18,194,087

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.