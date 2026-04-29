General Dynamics Reports First-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue of $13.5 billion, up 10.3% from year-ago quarter, with growth in all four segments

Diluted EPS $4.10, up 12% from year-ago quarter

$2.2 billion cash from operating activities, 192% of net earnings

Strong order activity, with 2-to-1 book-to-bill

RESTON, Va., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported first-quarter 2026 operating earnings of $1.4 billion, or $4.10 per diluted share (EPS), on revenue of $13.5 billion. Compared with the year-ago quarter, revenue increased 10.3%, operating earnings and diluted EPS both increased 12%. Operating margin was 10.5%.

"Our businesses had a very good start to the year, delivering strong operating results and excellent cash conversion," said Phebe Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "We are positioned well to drive additional performance throughout the year."

Cash and Capital Deployment

Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $2.2 billion, or 192% of net earnings. During the quarter, the company paid $405 million in dividends and invested $203 million in capital expenditures, ending the quarter with $3.7 billion in cash and equivalents on hand.

Orders and Backlog

Orders totaled $26.6 billion in the quarter on a companywide basis. Consolidated book-to-bill ratio, defined as orders divided by revenue, was 2-to-1 for the quarter. Book-to-bill was 2.2-to-1 for the defense segments and 1.2-to-1 for the Aerospace segment.

Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $188.4 billion at the end of the quarter. This includes backlog of $130.8 billion and estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of additional value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, of $57.6 billion.

About General Dynamics

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 110,000 people worldwide and generated $52.6 billion in revenue in 2025. More information is available at www.gd.com .

WEBCAST INFORMATION: General Dynamics will webcast its first-quarter 2026 financial results conference call at 9 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. The webcast will be a listen-only audio event available at www.gd.com . An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available by telephone two hours after the end of the call through May 6, 2026, at 800-770-2030 (international: +1 609-800-9909), conference ID 4299949. Charts furnished to investors and securities analysts in connection with General Dynamics' announcement of its financial results are available at www.gd.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements (FLS), including statements about the company's future operational and financial performance, which are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "forecasts," "scheduled," "outlook," "estimates," "should" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify FLS. In making FLS, we rely on assumptions and analyses based on our experience and perception of historical trends; current conditions and expected future developments; and other factors, estimates and judgments we consider reasonable and appropriate based on information available to us at the time. FLS are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and involve factors, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in the FLS. All FLS speak only as of the date they were made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release revisions to FLS to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the company's filings with the SEC, and these factors may be revised or supplemented in future SEC filings. In addition, this press release contains some financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). While we believe these non-GAAP metrics provide useful information for investors, there are limitations associated with their use, and our calculations of these metrics may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP metrics should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP measures. Reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to our non-GAAP measures are included in other filings with the SEC, which are available at investorrelations.gd.com .

EXHIBIT A CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS



Three Months Ended

Variance



April 5, 2026

March 30, 2025

$



%

Revenue $ 13,481

$ 12,223

$ 1,258



10.3 %

Operating costs and expenses (12,061)

(10,955)

(1,106)







Operating earnings 1,420

1,268

152



12.0 %

Other, net 18

21

(3)







Interest, net (69)

(89)

20







Earnings before income tax 1,369

1,200

169



14.1 %

Provision for income tax, net (244)

(206)

(38)







Net earnings $ 1,125

$ 994

$ 131



13.2 %

Earnings per share-basic $ 4.16

$ 3.69

$ 0.47



12.7 %

Basic weighted average shares outstanding 270.2

269.0











Earnings per share-diluted $ 4.10

$ 3.66

$ 0.44



12.0 %

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 274.1

271.7













EXHIBIT B REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS







Three Months Ended

Variance



April 5, 2026

March 30, 2025

$



%

Revenue:

















Aerospace $ 3,279

$ 3,026

$ 253



8.4 %

Marine Systems 4,343

3,589

754



21.0 %

Combat Systems 2,283

2,176

107



4.9 %

Technologies 3,576

3,432

144



4.2 %

Total $ 13,481

$ 12,223

$ 1,258



10.3 %

Operating earnings:

















Aerospace $ 493

$ 432

$ 61



14.1 %

Marine Systems 316

250

66



26.4 %

Combat Systems 310

291

19



6.5 %

Technologies 339

328

11



3.4 %

Corporate (38)

(33)

(5)



(15.2) %

Total $ 1,420

$ 1,268

$ 152



12.0 %

Operating margin:

















Aerospace 15.0 %

14.3 %











Marine Systems 7.3 %

7.0 %











Combat Systems 13.6 %

13.4 %











Technologies 9.5 %

9.6 %











Total 10.5 %

10.4 %













EXHIBIT C CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



(Unaudited)





April 5, 2026

December 31, 2025 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and equivalents $ 3,654

$ 2,333 Accounts receivable 2,254

2,406 Unbilled receivables 9,051

8,380 Inventories 9,177

9,232 Other current assets 1,919

1,897 Total current assets 26,055

24,248 Noncurrent assets:





Property, plant and equipment, net 7,503

7,525 Intangible assets, net 1,328

1,375 Goodwill 20,956

21,009 Other assets 3,187

3,092 Total noncurrent assets 32,974

33,001 Total assets $ 59,029

$ 57,249 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 1,755

$ 1,006 Accounts payable 2,843

2,678 Customer advances and deposits 10,847

9,824 Other current liabilities 3,380

3,288 Total current liabilities 18,825

16,796 Noncurrent liabilities:





Long-term debt 6,259

7,007 Other liabilities 7,866

7,824 Total noncurrent liabilities 14,125

14,831 Shareholders' equity:





Common stock 482

482 Surplus 4,433

4,403 Retained earnings 44,774

44,080 Treasury stock (23,053)

(22,860) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (557)

(483) Total shareholders' equity 26,079

25,622 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 59,029

$ 57,249

EXHIBIT D CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS



Three Months Ended

April 5, 2026

March 30, 2025 Cash flows from operating activities-continuing operations:





Net earnings $ 1,125

$ 994 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 173

162 Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets 59

61 Equity-based compensation expense 40

34 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) 286

(59) (Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions:





Accounts receivable 152

(317) Unbilled receivables (656)

(879) Inventories 55

(92) Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:





Accounts payable 165

13 Customer advances and deposits 764

13 Other, net (8)

(78) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 2,155

(148) Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (203)

(142) Other, net 1

12 Net cash used by investing activities (202)

(130) Cash flows from financing activities:





Dividends paid (405)

(383) Purchases of common stock (217)

(600) Proceeds from commercial paper, net -

1,590 Repayment of fixed-rate notes -

(750) Other, net (7)

(32) Net cash used by financing activities (629)

(175) Net cash used by discontinued operations (3)

(2) Net increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents 1,321

(455) Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 2,333

1,697 Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 3,654

$ 1,242

EXHIBIT E ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:



















First Quarter







2026

2025 Free cash flow:











Net cash provided (used) by operating activities





$ 2,155

$ (148) Capital expenditures





(203)

(142) Free cash flow (a)





$ 1,952

$ (290)





















April 5, 2026

December 31, 2025 Net debt:











Total debt





$ 8,014

$ 8,013 Less cash and equivalents





3,654

2,333 Net debt (b)





$ 4,360

$ 5,680













Supplemental Aerospace Data:



















First Quarter







2026

2025 Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units):











Large-cabin aircraft





31

30 Mid-cabin aircraft





7

6 Total





38

36













Aerospace Book-to-Bill:











Orders (c)





$ 3,843

$ 2,361 Revenue





3,279

3,026 Book-to-Bill Ratio





1.2x

0.8x















(a) We define free cash flow as net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure for investors because it portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes such as repaying debt, funding business acquisitions, paying dividends and repurchasing our common stock to cover dilution. We use free cash flow to assess the quality of our earnings and as a key performance measure in evaluating management.



(b) We define net debt as short- and long-term debt (total debt) less cash and equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure for investors because it reflects the borrowings that support our operations and capital deployment strategy. We use net debt as an important indicator of liquidity and financial position.



(c) Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other backlog adjustments.

EXHIBIT F BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





Funded

Unfunded

Total Backlog

Estimated Potential Contract Value*

Total Estimated Contract Value First Quarter 2026:



















Aerospace

$ 21,172

$ 1,095

$ 22,267

$ 1,040

$ 23,307 Marine Systems

40,598

23,373

63,971

12,519

76,490 Combat Systems

25,532

1,383

26,915

11,770

38,685 Technologies

10,818

6,869

17,687

32,272

49,959 Total

$ 98,120

$ 32,720

$ 130,840

$ 57,601

$ 188,441 Fourth Quarter 2025:



















Aerospace

$ 20,804

$ 1,024

$ 21,828

$ 1,120

$ 22,948 Marine Systems

36,808

15,532

52,340

11,823

64,163 Combat Systems

26,064

1,154

27,218

14,670

41,888 Technologies

9,865

6,795

16,660

33,280

49,940 Total

$ 93,541

$ 24,505

$ 118,046

$ 60,893

$ 178,939 First Quarter 2025:



















Aerospace

$ 18,171

$ 828

$ 18,999

$ 1,090

$ 20,089 Marine Systems

30,882

7,491

38,373

10,261

48,634 Combat Systems

16,129

799

16,928

8,649

25,577 Technologies

9,751

4,606

14,357

32,670

47,027 Total

$ 74,933

$ 13,724

$ 88,657

$ 52,670

$ 141,327

* The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options associated with existing firm contracts, including options and other agreements with existing customers to purchase new aircraft and aircraft services. We recognize options in backlog when the customer exercises the option and establishes a firm order. For IDIQ contracts, we evaluate the amount of funding we expect to receive and include this amount in our estimated potential contract value. The actual amount of funding received in the future may be higher or lower than our estimate of potential contract value.

EXHIBIT F-1 BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED) DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2967833/exhibit_f_1.jpg

SOURCE General Dynamics