Shape Ophthalmics Expands Global Access to Advanced Eye Examination Equipment for Eye Care Professionals

Delivering advanced OCT, fundus imaging, and optical biometry systems to support accurate diagnostics and efficient workflows for eye care professionals worldwide

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Shape Ophthalmics, a leading supplier of ophthalmic and optometry equipment, today announced the continued expansion of its global distribution platform, providing eye care professionals with access to advanced diagnostic technologies across Asia and international markets.

Founded by a team of experienced ophthalmologists, optometrists, and opticians, Shape Ophthalmics was established to address the need for a reliable, high-quality source of eye examination equipment for clinical practices worldwide.

With over two decades of industry experience, the company has built a strong reputation for delivering innovative, reliable, and competitively priced ophthalmic equipment, supported by expert guidance and technical support.

Expanding Portfolio of Advanced Ophthalmic Technologies

Shape Ophthalmics offers a comprehensive range of diagnostic and clinical equipment designed to meet the evolving needs of modern eye care practices. Its product portfolio includes:

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) systems for retinal imaging

Fundus cameras for detailed visualization of the eye

Optical biometry devices for cataract surgery planning

Autorefractors and keratometers for accurate eye measurements

Lens finishing systems for optical laboratories

The company supplies equipment from globally recognized manufacturers such as ZEISS, Topcon, Nidek, Canon, and Haag-Streit, ensuring access to trusted, industry-leading technologies.

These solutions enable clinicians to diagnose and manage conditions such as glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and refractive errors, improving both clinical efficiency and patient outcomes.

Supporting Growth in the Ophthalmic Equipment Market

The global ophthalmic diagnostic equipment market continues to expand, driven by increasing demand for early detection, aging populations, and advancements in imaging technologies.

Industry data indicates sustained growth as healthcare providers adopt digital diagnostic workflows and integrated imaging systems to improve accuracy and streamline patient care.

"Choosing the right equipment is critical for delivering accurate diagnoses and high-quality patient care," said Debbie, CEO of Shape Ophthalmics. "Our mission is to provide clinicians with reliable tools that support efficient workflows and improved outcomes."

Commitment to Quality, Service, and Innovation

Shape Ophthalmics differentiates itself through its focus on:

High-quality, durable diagnostic equipment

Competitive pricing through strong manufacturer partnerships

Dedicated customer service and technical support

Training and educational programs for eye care professionals

The company has also invested in a user-friendly e-commerce platform, enabling customers to easily browse, compare, and purchase equipment tailored to their clinical needs.

Customer feedback highlights the company's commitment to reliability and performance, with practitioners noting improved diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency after adopting Shape Ophthalmics equipment.

Global Reach with Local Expertise

Based in Singapore, Shape Ophthalmics serves a growing customer base across Asia, Europe, and other international markets. The company provides:

Worldwide shipping and logistics support

Access to both new and pre-owned equipment

Personalized consultation for equipment selection

Ongoing technical and maintenance services

This global approach allows clinics of all sizes to access advanced ophthalmic technologies while maintaining cost efficiency.

About Shape Ophthalmics

Shape Ophthalmics is a trusted supplier of eye examination equipment for optometrists and ophthalmologists. The company offers a wide range of diagnostic solutions, including OCT systems, fundus cameras, optical biometers, and lens finishing systems.

With over 20 years of experience, Shape Ophthalmics is committed to delivering high-quality products, competitive pricing, and exceptional customer support to help eye care professionals provide the best possible patient care.

Media Contact

Marie Katz

Public Relations Manager

Shape Ophthalmics

Phone: +19495456666

Email: sales@shapeophthalmics.com

Website: https://shapeophthalmics.com/

SOURCE: Shape Ophthalmics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/shape-ophthalmics-expands-global-access-to-advanced-eye-examination-e-1162328