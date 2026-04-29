PyroGenesis Inc.: PyroGenesis Provides Corporate Update on NexGen Titanium Metal Powder Strategy

MONTREAL, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Inc. ("PyroGenesis" or "the Company") (TSX: PYR) (OTCQX: PYRGF) (FRA: 8PY1), a leader in ultra-high temperature processes and engineering innovation, and a plasma-based technology provider to heavy industry & defense, provides today an update on its Additive Manufacturing business strategy, which leverages off of the unique advantages of the Company's NexGen plasma atomized titanium metal powder production system.

This update is being provided in response to investor requests for additional clarity on the Company's Additive Manufacturing division.

BACKGROUND

For those who may be unfamiliar, PyroGenesis Additive produces high quality titanium metal powder using its NexGen plasma atomized metal powder production system ("NexGen").

NexGen is a patented upgrade to the plasma atomization process, which is often considered the gold standard process for the production of metal powder for additive manufacturing (also referred to as industrial 3D printing). PyroGenesis was the original inventor of the plasma atomization process to produce metal powder and, in fact, coined the term "plasma atomization" in its original patent.

STRATEGIC GOAL

The Company has been positioning the Additive division over recent years for the next level of growth, which would be an operational scale-up several times larger than what's currently in place.

The goal would be to attract capital to finance the operational scale-up. The required investment was originally thought to come primarily from an eventual spin-off of the division into a stand-alone entity but, more recently, joint venture(s) have become an option as well.

STRATEGIC APPROACH

The ongoing positioning of the Additive division for next level growth has been executed within the following context:

(i) Continuous improvement of production processes. (ii) Reducing operational costs (Example: a further ~20% reduction was achieved through technical and workflow upgrades since the last operational update was press released in March 2025). (iii) Building critical mass across the existing product range by developing repeat customer relationships. (iv) Expanding the customer base across key industry segments: - Aerospace - Medical - Defence - Contract Manufacturing - Electronics - Alloy Producers. (v) Developing additional products from existing production runs. (Example: in December 2025, the Company introduced an off-cut powder product to complement its fine and coarse cut products.) (vi) De-risking product offerings by expanding powder suitability to three broad-based applications: 1. Laser Bed Powder Fusion (LBPF): the most established metal 3D printing technology. 2. Electron Beam Melting (EBM): a technology more widely used in the aerospace and biomedical manufacturing industries. 3. Direct Energy Deposition (DED): suitable for printing large-scale parts and for product repair.

Momentum continues to grow for the Additive division, providing progress towards its long-term strategic goals:

The Company has been approached by a corporation interested in securing distribution and/or production capability for the Middle East region, potentially as part of a joint venture.



The Company signed a contract (news release dated April 09, 2026) towards a potential titanium powder distribution agreement with a materials firm supplying the Asian electronics market. The potential agreement would include distribution to electronics, medical, and aerospace industries in that region.

The Company has released several contract announcements over the past four months, which included contracts for repeat orders from the same customers.

NEXT STEPS

Continue positioning the Additive division for operational scale-up.



The Company will continue to broaden its commercial reach beyond North America and Europe, with a particular focus on expanding distribution channels and market presence across Asia and the Middle East, all with the goal of preparing the Additive division for the next level of growth.



The Company is pursuing joint ventures and strategic alliances to support the expansion of the Company's international footprint and accelerate market access. These may include the construction of PyroGenesis' NexGen plasma atomized metal powder production systems in different locations worldwide in conjunction with joint-venture partners, or trusted existing clients who have expressed an interest.

INDUSTRY AND MARKET CONTEXT

The global 3D printing market specific to titanium powder is expected to increase from $214 million in 2023 to $1.4 billion by 2032. 1

Titanium is classified as a critical mineral by both Canada 2 and the U.S. 3

and the U.S. Titanium is used by multiple industries, including space, aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, medical, hydrogen, and electric vehicles, due to its high strength-to-weight ratio and corrosion resistance.

About PyroGenesis Inc.

PyroGenesis leverages 35 years of plasma technology leadership to deliver advanced engineering solutions to energy, propulsion, destruction, process heating, emissions, and materials development challenges across heavy industry and defense. Its customers include global leaders in aluminum, aerospace, steel, iron ore, utilities, environmental services, military, and government. From its Montreal headquarters and local manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis' engineers, scientists, and technicians drive innovation and commercialization of energy transition and ultra-high temperature technology. PyroGenesis' operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, with ISO certification maintained since 1997. PyroGenesis' shares trade on the TSX (PYR), OTCQX (PYRGF), and Frankfurt (8PY1) stock exchanges.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, nor guarantees or assurances of future performance but instead represent management's current beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by PyroGenesis as of the date of this release, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified under "Risk Factors" in PyroGenesis' latest annual information form, and in other periodic filings that it has made and may make in the future with the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities, all of which are available under PyroGenesis' profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect PyroGenesis. However, such risk factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. PyroGenesis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) nor the OTCQX Best Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information contact ir@pyrogenesis.com or visit http://www.pyrogenesis.com

________________________

1 https://3dprint.com/313549/titanium-3d-printing-powders-to-reach-1-4b-by-2032/

2 https://www.canada.ca/en/campaign/critical-minerals-in-canada/critical-minerals-an-opportunity-for-canada.html