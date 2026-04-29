MindBio Therapeutics Corp.: MindBio Files Patent Applications in 15 World Firsts

15 world first discoveries transform our understanding of physiological reactions to neurologically active substances that when consumed, affect the central nervous system and speech.

The prediction model using AI and Voice is a world first and sets a new standard for drug and alcohol detection and testing at scale in regulated environments.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MindBio Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: MBIO; Frankfurt: WF6; OTCQB: MBQIF), (the "Company" or "MindBio"), a biotechnology company commercializing AI-driven voice technology for drug and alcohol intoxication detection, is pleased to announce the Company has filed patent applications for its technology that uses voice and AI to detect intoxication.

The technology developed by MindBio is a game changer for intoxication detection, particularly where drug and alcohol testing is mandated by regulators, such as the mining, aviation and construction industries and in law enforcement where high-volume testing at scale for a variety of drugs and alcohol presents major challenges, is time consuming, physically invasive and expensive.

In a world first, MindBio has developed an AI model that powers its Edge AI Intoxication Detection Kiosks, using over 50 million data points to predict drug and alcohol intoxication with remarkable reliability and accuracy, just by using the human voice. The Company's novel discoveries that have led to its patent application filings, allow it to use its prediction technology to detect a range of substances that effect the central nervous system and human cognition and performance.

The Company also announced today, that it is on track for the delivery of its hardware and software solution, an Edge AI touchscreen kiosk for commercial testing, specifically for the mining and aviation industries by the end of Q2, 2026.

The Company's CEO Justin Hanka said, "The digital health diagnostics market represents a significant opportunity for MindBio to leverage its Voice AI diagnostics technology with a first mover commercialization advantage in drug and alcohol intoxication detection."

For further information, please contact:

Justin Hanka, Chief Executive Officer

+61 433140886

justin@mindbiotherapeutics.com

www.mindbiotherapeutics.com

About MindBio Therapeutics Corp.

MindBio is a biotechnology company that is commercialising AI prediction technologies for drug and alcohol intoxication detection via voice analysis. The AI prediction model uses over 50 million data points to predict alcohol intoxication with remarkable accuracy, just by using the human voice. The Company is developing an enterprise platform including Edge-AI kiosks integrating bespoke hardware and software for the detection of drug and alcohol intoxication using the human voice and AI in a range of enterprise environments including the mining industry, aviation, construction and law enforcement.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

The press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to, the Company's ability to complete the Offering and option grants on the terms announced, and the development of its enterprise platform using voice and powered by AI for use in detecting drug and alcohol intoxication. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "budget," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "scheduled," "forecast," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "to be," "could," "would," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and conditional. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of the date they are provided. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, include among others: the risk that the Company may not be able to raise the gross proceeds of the Offering; the failure to obtain the final regulatory approval; and technical challenges in the development or deployment of its enterprise platform; general economic, market and business conditions in Canada and Australia; market volatility; and unforeseen delays in timelines for any of the transactions or events described in this press release. All forward-looking information is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the information in this press release.