Global Currency Exchange Network Limited: GC Partners expands its payment capabilities through its DIFC entity to Deliver Settlements for Corporate Clients

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GC Partners has strengthened its operational capabilities in the UAE with its DIFC-based entity, GC Partners (DIFC) Limited, which is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). This development marks a significant enhancement in the firm's ability to support corporate clients with efficient international payment services and payment-related foreign exchange services, including local AED settlement for eligible payment flows.

This capability enables same-day settlements for qualifying payments, reduces banking charges and is supported by upgraded backend infrastructure designed to enhance reliability across every stage of the transaction.

By combining the company's established global expertise with a fully established local settlement framework, corporate clients benefit from improved speed, reduced friction and greater operational efficiency when managing international cash flows from or within the UAE.

As Senior Executive Officer of the DIFC entity, Zoheb "Zane" Piranditta is responsible for leading GC Partners' growth in this strategically important market, further strengthening the firm's presence and capabilities across the region.

"Local settlement capability represents a major step forward in the way we support our corporate clients in the region. By processing payments locally, we can shorten settlement cycles, lower costs and deliver a more responsive and reliable service that aligns with the fast-moving needs of businesses today." - Zoheb "Zane" Piranditta, SEO, GC Partners DIFC.

This enhancement is supported by GC Partners' local banking partnerships and strengthened operational infrastructure within the DIFC. Clients will continue to benefit from the company's rigorous compliance standards, transparent processes, and human-first service model, including direct access to their dedicated Account Manager for support throughout each transaction as required.

The advancement reinforces GC Partners' long-standing commitment to the UAE market, building on the wider GC Partners group's international experience and expanding service capabilities across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

"As we continue to invest in our presence in the UAE, our focus remains unchanged: to provide efficient and secure support for every international transaction. The introduction of local settlement in the UAE enables us to deliver even greater value to the corporate clients we serve." - Andrew Fundell, CEO, GC Partners

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