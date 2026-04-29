Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
250 Tage bis zum Pentagon-Magnetverbot: Wie ein 46-Mio.-CAD-Small-Cap profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 13:22 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Currency Exchange Network Limited: GC Partners expands its payment capabilities through its DIFC entity to Deliver Settlements for Corporate Clients

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GC Partners has strengthened its operational capabilities in the UAE with its DIFC-based entity, GC Partners (DIFC) Limited, which is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). This development marks a significant enhancement in the firm's ability to support corporate clients with efficient international payment services and payment-related foreign exchange services, including local AED settlement for eligible payment flows.

This capability enables same-day settlements for qualifying payments, reduces banking charges and is supported by upgraded backend infrastructure designed to enhance reliability across every stage of the transaction.

By combining the company's established global expertise with a fully established local settlement framework, corporate clients benefit from improved speed, reduced friction and greater operational efficiency when managing international cash flows from or within the UAE.

As Senior Executive Officer of the DIFC entity, Zoheb "Zane" Piranditta is responsible for leading GC Partners' growth in this strategically important market, further strengthening the firm's presence and capabilities across the region.

"Local settlement capability represents a major step forward in the way we support our corporate clients in the region. By processing payments locally, we can shorten settlement cycles, lower costs and deliver a more responsive and reliable service that aligns with the fast-moving needs of businesses today." - Zoheb "Zane" Piranditta, SEO, GC Partners DIFC.

This enhancement is supported by GC Partners' local banking partnerships and strengthened operational infrastructure within the DIFC. Clients will continue to benefit from the company's rigorous compliance standards, transparent processes, and human-first service model, including direct access to their dedicated Account Manager for support throughout each transaction as required.

The advancement reinforces GC Partners' long-standing commitment to the UAE market, building on the wider GC Partners group's international experience and expanding service capabilities across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

"As we continue to invest in our presence in the UAE, our focus remains unchanged: to provide efficient and secure support for every international transaction. The introduction of local settlement in the UAE enables us to deliver even greater value to the corporate clients we serve." - Andrew Fundell, CEO, GC Partners



+971 (0) 4 388 6978 | gcpartners.ae | corporate@gcpartners.ae

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.