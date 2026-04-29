EQS-News: tZERO / Key word(s): Financial

TZROP Holders Approve Conversion Amendment



29.04.2026 / 13:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SALT LAKE CITY, UT - April 29, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - tZERO Group, Inc. , a leading innovator in blockchain-powered multi-asset infrastructure, today announced that the required majority of the holders of its Preferred Equity Tokens, Series A ("TZROP"), have approved the conversion of each share of TZROP into three shares of tZERO Series B preferred stock and eight shares of tZERO common stock. 1,594 holders voted a total of 15,164,076 shares which represent 72.2% of outstanding TZROP shares. Of the shares voted, 12,841,906 or 84.6% were cast in favor of the proposal, and 2,322,170 or 15.4% were cast against the proposal. 1,423 or 89.3% of the holders who voted supported the proposal, and 171 or 10.7% voted against the proposal. The proposal received in excess of the required simple majority support from 12,841,906 shares, which represent 61.2% of the aggregate issued and outstanding TZROP shares. "We are grateful for the participation and support from the TZROP investor community," said Alan Konevsky, Chief Executive Officer of tZERO Group, Inc. "This vote addresses the structural complexities in our capital structure and seeks to drive meaningful alignment among the company and its investors - including our early TZROP supporters, who will now own approximately one-third of each of our Class B shares, common stock and, consequently, fully diluted shares based on the current capitalization of tZERO. It represents an important step forward as we continue executing on our strategy to commercialize independent, integrated, regulated infrastructure supporting the entire lifecycle of tokenized assets." tZERO will provide updates as the steps in the conversion process are consummated in the coming days. As previously announced, Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc., tZERO's largest shareholder, has indicated its intention to lead up to $10 million in additional capital through a proposed convertible note financing (which may be secured) following completion of the conversion process. Eligible existing tZERO investors and other qualified parties who wish to participate in this financing on similar terms may contact tZERO at ir@tzero.com . tZERO Media Contact:

Julie Ros, Head of Marketing & Communications

jros@tzero.com About tZERO tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website . Investor Notice Digital asset securities, as well as any particular investment, may not be suitable or appropriate for everyone. Investors should note that investing or trading in securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, and no assurance of liquidity which could impact their price and investor's ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. There is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. There are also unique risks specific to digital asset securities, including, without limitation, fraud, manipulation, theft, and loss. No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Forward-Looking Statements by tZERO This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur.

News Source: tZERO





29.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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