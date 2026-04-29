Emergent BioSolutions Secures Long-Term Strategic Manufacturing Contract with SAB Biotherapeutics to Advance Type 1 Diabetes Candidate, SAB-142

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today announced a multi-year agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SABS, SAB BIO) to support the process development and manufacturing of SAB-142, SAB BIO's lead program in clinical development for autoimmune type 1 diabetes (T1D). The executed agreement is valued at approximately $50 million, of which $36 million is contingent on future regulatory approval and downstream milestones.

Under the terms of the agreement, Emergent will provide end-to-end development and manufacturing services to SAB BIO that are compliant with current good manufacturing practices. These services will include process development and scale-up, technology and analytical method transfer, manufacturing for SAB-142's ongoing clinical program and commercial manufacturing services upon regulatory approval.

"Emergent is pleased to leverage our specialized manufacturing capabilities to support the advancement of SAB-142," said Bill Hartzel, senior vice president, manufacturing and bioservices at Emergent BioSolutions. "Our Winnipeg facility is uniquely equipped to offer integrated drug substance and drug product manufacturing services as SAB BIO furthers the development of SAB-142."

Through this collaboration, Emergent's Winnipeg, Manitoba manufacturing facility, recognized for decades of expertise in plasma-derived and complex biologic manufacturing, will serve as the primary development and manufacturing site for bulk process intermediate and drug product production for SAB-142. This agreement reflects both companies' commitment to advancing health and ensuring reliable, scalable manufacturing capacity for critical treatments.

About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we've been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare communities around the world for today's health challenges and tomorrow's threats, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

About SAB BIO

SAB BIO is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing multi-specific, high-potency, human immunoglobulin G (hIgG) to treat and prevent immune and autoimmune disorders. Using advanced genetic engineering and antibody science, SAB BIO developed a proprietary technology which holds the potential to generate additional novel therapeutic candidates utilizing the human immune response, without the need for human donors or convalescent plasma. SAB BIO has optimized genetic engineering in the development of transchromosomic cattle, or Tc-Bovine, to produce hIgG. SAB BIO's drug development production system is able to generate a diverse repertoire of specifically targeted, high-potency, hIgGs that can address a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases. The Company's lead candidate, SAB-142, targets autoimmune T1D with a disease-modifying therapeutic approach that aims to change the T1D treatment paradigm by delaying onset and potentially preventing disease progression of Stage 3 T1D patients. SAB-142 is currently being evaluated in newly diagnosed Stage 3 autoimmune T1D patients in a registrational Phase 2b clinical trial called SAFEGUARD. For more information, visit www.sab.bio.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. We generally identify forward-looking statements by using words like "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "position," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions or variations thereof, or the negative thereof, but these terms are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our current intentions, beliefs and expectations regarding future events based on information that is currently available. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be accurate. Readers should realize that if underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from our expectations. Readers are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, events or circumstances.

There are a number of important factors that could cause the company's actual operational or financial results to differ materially from those indicated by any forward-looking statements. Readers should consider this cautionary statement, as well as the risk factors identified in our periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, when evaluating our forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:

Richard S. Lindahl

Executive Vice President, CFO, Emergent

lindahlr@ebsi.com

Media Contact:

Assal Hellmer

Vice President, Communications, Emergent

mediarelations@ebsi.com