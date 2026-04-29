Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings

COLDWATER, Mich., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced first quarter 2026 net income of $3,306,000, or $0.71 per share, an increase of $260,000, or 8.5%, compared to net income of $3,046,000, or $0.66 per share, for the first quarter of 2025.

John R. Waldron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated, "First quarter 2026 earnings were solid. We achieved record levels of loans, deposits and total assets as of March 31, 2026."

The annualized return on average assets for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026, and March 31, 2025, was 0.77% and 0.79%, respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 10.65% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 11.11% for the first quarter of 2025. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026 was 3.26% compared to 3.08% for the same period of 2025.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $15,268,000, or 1.17% of loans on March 31, 2026. Net loan charge-offs totaled $817,000 for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $2,000 for the first quarter of 2025. Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.90% as of March 31, 2026, and 0.98% as of December 31, 2025.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 18 offices within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as "expected," "begin," and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management's determination of the provision and allowance for credit losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned, mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities, involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share data)

March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents - 87,820 - 110,376 Securities available for sale, at fair value 156,249 156,220 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 61,690 62,471 Loans held-for-sale 914 214 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $15,268 - 2026, $15,553 - 2025 1,291,403 1,257,855 Premises and equipment, net 25,270 25,188 Net cash surrender value of life insurance 32,439 28,506 Goodwill 13,422 13,422 Other intangible assets, net 66 75 Other real estate owned 3,689 3,689 Other assets 32,709 32,461 TOTAL ASSETS - 1,705,671 - 1,690,477 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing - 233,583 - 224,171 Interest bearing 1,197,498 1,192,627 Total deposits 1,431,081 1,416,798 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings 1,118 1,390 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 17,762 18,118 Other borrowings 97,900 97,900 Subordinated debentures 34,809 34,791 Total liabilities 1,582,670 1,568,997 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding Common stock, $2.50 par value: Authorized - 10,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 4,658,113 shares in 2026,

4,623,734 shares in 2025 11,641 11,555 Additional paid-in capital 13,615 13,621 Retained earnings 109,229 106,716 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,484 - (10,412 - Total shareholders' equity 123,001 121,480 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY - 1,705,671 - 1,690,477

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.

condensed consolidated statements of income (unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026 2025 Interest income: Loans, including fees - 19,166 - 16,775 Securities: Taxable 1,358 1,408 Tax-exempt 411 317 Other 964 1,000 Total interest income 21,899 19,500 Interest expense: Deposits 7,657 7,302 Other 1,419 1,285 Total interest expense 9,076 8,587 Net interest income 12,823 10,913 Provision for credit losses 758 164 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 12,065 10,749 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 436 406 Trust fees 931 738 Net gains on loan sales 197 220 Earnings on life insurance assets 278 372 ATM and debit card fee income 451 443 Other 211 189 Total non-interest income 2,504 2,368 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 6,385 5,773 Occupancy, net 679 615 Equipment 500 486 Professional and outside services 538 452 Software maintenance 739 658 ATM expenses 232 236 Printing, postage, and supplies 118 128 Telecommunication expenses 73 73 Other 1,343 1,030 Total non-interest expense 10,607 9,451 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,962 3,666 Federal income tax provision 656 620 NET INCOME - 3,306 - 3,046 Basic Earnings Per Common Share - 0.71 - 0.66 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.71 0.66 Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.17 0.16

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