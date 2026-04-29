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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 13:42 Uhr
232 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings

COLDWATER, Mich., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced first quarter 2026 net income of $3,306,000, or $0.71 per share, an increase of $260,000, or 8.5%, compared to net income of $3,046,000, or $0.66 per share, for the first quarter of 2025.

John R. Waldron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated, "First quarter 2026 earnings were solid. We achieved record levels of loans, deposits and total assets as of March 31, 2026."

The annualized return on average assets for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026, and March 31, 2025, was 0.77% and 0.79%, respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 10.65% for the first quarter of 2026 compared to 11.11% for the first quarter of 2025. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026 was 3.26% compared to 3.08% for the same period of 2025.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $15,268,000, or 1.17% of loans on March 31, 2026. Net loan charge-offs totaled $817,000 for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $2,000 for the first quarter of 2025. Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.90% as of March 31, 2026, and 0.98% as of December 31, 2025.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 18 offices within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as "expected," "begin," and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management's determination of the provision and allowance for credit losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned, mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities, involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share data)
March 31,
2026		 December 31,
2025
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents- 87,820 - 110,376
Securities available for sale, at fair value 156,249 156,220
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 61,690 62,471
Loans held-for-sale 914 214
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $15,268 - 2026, $15,553 - 2025 1,291,403 1,257,855
Premises and equipment, net 25,270 25,188
Net cash surrender value of life insurance 32,439 28,506
Goodwill 13,422 13,422
Other intangible assets, net 66 75
Other real estate owned 3,689 3,689
Other assets 32,709 32,461
TOTAL ASSETS- 1,705,671 - 1,690,477
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing- 233,583 - 224,171
Interest bearing 1,197,498 1,192,627
Total deposits 1,431,081 1,416,798
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings 1,118 1,390
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 17,762 18,118
Other borrowings 97,900 97,900
Subordinated debentures 34,809 34,791
Total liabilities 1,582,670 1,568,997
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
Common stock, $2.50 par value:
Authorized - 10,000,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 4,658,113 shares in 2026,
4,623,734 shares in 2025		 11,641 11,555
Additional paid-in capital 13,615 13,621
Retained earnings 109,229 106,716
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,484- (10,412-
Total shareholders' equity 123,001 121,480
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY- 1,705,671 - 1,690,477

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.
condensed consolidated statements of income (unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2026 2025
Interest income:
Loans, including fees- 19,166 - 16,775
Securities:
Taxable 1,358 1,408
Tax-exempt 411 317
Other 964 1,000
Total interest income 21,899 19,500
Interest expense:
Deposits 7,657 7,302
Other 1,419 1,285
Total interest expense 9,076 8,587
Net interest income 12,823 10,913
Provision for credit losses 758 164
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 12,065 10,749
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts 436 406
Trust fees 931 738
Net gains on loan sales 197 220
Earnings on life insurance assets 278 372
ATM and debit card fee income 451 443
Other 211 189
Total non-interest income 2,504 2,368
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits 6,385 5,773
Occupancy, net 679 615
Equipment 500 486
Professional and outside services 538 452
Software maintenance 739 658
ATM expenses 232 236
Printing, postage, and supplies 118 128
Telecommunication expenses 73 73
Other 1,343 1,030
Total non-interest expense 10,607 9,451
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,962 3,666
Federal income tax provision 656 620
NET INCOME- 3,306 - 3,046
Basic Earnings Per Common Share- 0.71 - 0.66
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.71 0.66
Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.17 0.16

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/253d8ac8-1be8-475a-868c-ca6266362d14


- Southern Michigan Bank and Trust, Coldwater Main Office

- -

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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