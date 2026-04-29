Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) will host a live audio webcast of its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The meeting will be in a virtual format and can be accessed at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PM2026. Presentation slides, script and an archived recording of the webcast will be available at the same link. The recording will be available for one year from the date of the meeting.

During the meeting, André Calantzopoulos, Chairman of the Board, and Jacek Olczak, Group CEO PMI, will address shareholders and answer questions. Only shareholders of record with a valid 16-digit control number will be able to ask a question or make a comment.

The audio webcast may also be accessed on mobile devices by downloading PMI's free Investor Relations App at www.pmi.com/irapp.

Philip Morris International: A Global Smoke-Free Champion

Philip Morris International is a leading international consumer goods company, actively delivering a smoke-free future and evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's current product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, nicotine pouch and e-vapor products. Our smoke-free products are available for sale in over 105 markets, and as of December 31, 2025, PMI estimates they were used by over 43 million legal-age consumers around the world, many of whom have moved away from cigarettes or significantly reduced their consumption. The smoke-free business accounted for 43% of PMI's first-quarter 2026 total net revenues. Since 2008, PMI has invested over $16 billion to develop, scientifically substantiate and commercialize innovative smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, with the goal of completely ending the sale of cigarettes. This includes the building of world-class scientific assessment capabilities, notably in the areas of pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, as well as post-market studies. Following a robust science-based review, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the marketing of Swedish Match's General snus and ZYN nicotine pouches and versions of PMI's IQOS devices and consumables the first-ever such authorizations in their respective categories. Versions of IQOS devices and consumables and General snus also obtained the first-ever Modified Risk Tobacco Product authorizations from the FDA. With a strong foundation and significant expertise in life sciences, PMI has a long-term ambition to expand into wellness areas. References to "PMI", "we", "our" and "us" mean Philip Morris International Inc., and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260429226164/en/

Contacts:

Philip Morris International

Investor Relations:

Email: InvestorRelations@pmi.com

Stamford, CT: +1 (203) 905 2413

Media: Corey Henry

Email: Corey.Henry@pmi.com

Stamford, CT: +1 (203) 905 2410

Lausanne: +41 (0) 58 242 4500