Horizon Aircraft to Participate in Upcoming Events

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. ("Horizon Aircraft" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:HOVR), an advanced aerospace company developing one of the first hybrid-electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) aircraft, announces that management will participate in the following upcoming events:
Event: eVTOL Insights North America Conference & Awards 2026
Date: April 29 - May 1, 2026
Location: Springfield, Ohio - NAAMCE
Event Link: https://evtolinsights.com/event/evtol-insights-north-america-conference-awards-2026/
Management will participate in a live panel discussion and will be available for informal conversations.
Event: Trickle Research Microcap Conference - Spring 2026
Date: May 4, 2026
Location: Denver - Coors Field
Event Link: https://www.trickleresearch.com/upcoming-conference/
Management will present an overview of the Company and its strategic direction. The event will be webcast by Trickle Research and available for replay.
Event: Alberta Aerospace & Defence Summit
Date: May 4-5, 2026
Location: Edmonton - Edmonton Convention Centre
Event Link: https://www.albertasummit.com/aerospace-defence-summit
Management will participate in a live panel discussion and will be available for informal conversations.
Event: Sidoti Micro Cap Conference
Date: May 20-21, 2026
Location: Virtual
Management will deliver a presentation and participate in 1x1 meetings throughout the conference.
Event: CANSEC 2026
Date: May 27-28, 2026
Location: Ottawa - EY Centre
Event Link: https://www.defenceandsecurity.ca/CANSEC/
Management will be available for 1x1 meetings throughout the conference.
Event: Jefferies 2026 Innovative Aerospace Virtual Summit
Date: June 8, 2026
Location: Virtual
Management will be available for 1x1 meetings throughout the conference. Investors should contact their representative at Jefferies for conference access.
Event: Jones Aerospace Evolution 2026
Date: June 10, 2026
Location: New York City - New York Athletic Club
Management will be available for 1x1 meetings. Investors should contact their representative at Jones Trading for conference access.
About Horizon Aircraft
Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) is an advanced aerospace engineering company that is developing one of the world's first hybrid-electric VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft designed to fly most of its mission in traditional wing-borne flight, offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon Aircraft's unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety and performance. Upon successful completion of testing and certification of its full-scale aircraft, Horizon Aircraft intends to scale unit production to meet expected demand from regional operators, emergency service providers, and military customers.
For further information, visit:
Website www.horizonaircraft.com
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/horizon-aircraft-inc
For further information, contact:
Investors:
Kathryn Burns
ir@horizonaircraft.com
Media:
EdwinaFrawley-Gangahar
EFG Media Relations
+44 7580 174672
edwina@efgmediarelations.com
SOURCE: Horizon Aircraft
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/horizon-aircraft-to-participate-in-upcoming-events-1161913