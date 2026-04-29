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WKN: A3E29M | ISIN: CA64550A1075 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
28.04.26 | 21:59
1,990 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW HORIZON AIRCRAFT LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEW HORIZON AIRCRAFT LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
29.04.2026 14:02 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Horizon Aircraft to Participate in Upcoming Events

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. ("Horizon Aircraft" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:HOVR), an advanced aerospace company developing one of the first hybrid-electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) aircraft, announces that management will participate in the following upcoming events:

Event: eVTOL Insights North America Conference & Awards 2026

Date: April 29 - May 1, 2026

Location: Springfield, Ohio - NAAMCE

Event Link: https://evtolinsights.com/event/evtol-insights-north-america-conference-awards-2026/

Management will participate in a live panel discussion and will be available for informal conversations.

Event: Trickle Research Microcap Conference - Spring 2026

Date: May 4, 2026

Location: Denver - Coors Field

Event Link: https://www.trickleresearch.com/upcoming-conference/

Management will present an overview of the Company and its strategic direction. The event will be webcast by Trickle Research and available for replay.

Event: Alberta Aerospace & Defence Summit

Date: May 4-5, 2026

Location: Edmonton - Edmonton Convention Centre

Event Link: https://www.albertasummit.com/aerospace-defence-summit

Management will participate in a live panel discussion and will be available for informal conversations.

Event: Sidoti Micro Cap Conference

Date: May 20-21, 2026

Location: Virtual

Management will deliver a presentation and participate in 1x1 meetings throughout the conference.

Event: CANSEC 2026

Date: May 27-28, 2026

Location: Ottawa - EY Centre

Event Link: https://www.defenceandsecurity.ca/CANSEC/

Management will be available for 1x1 meetings throughout the conference.

Event: Jefferies 2026 Innovative Aerospace Virtual Summit

Date: June 8, 2026

Location: Virtual

Management will be available for 1x1 meetings throughout the conference. Investors should contact their representative at Jefferies for conference access.

Event: Jones Aerospace Evolution 2026

Date: June 10, 2026

Location: New York City - New York Athletic Club

Management will be available for 1x1 meetings. Investors should contact their representative at Jones Trading for conference access.

About Horizon Aircraft

Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) is an advanced aerospace engineering company that is developing one of the world's first hybrid-electric VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft designed to fly most of its mission in traditional wing-borne flight, offering industry-leading speed, range, and operational utility. Horizon Aircraft's unique designs put the mission first and prioritize safety and performance. Upon successful completion of testing and certification of its full-scale aircraft, Horizon Aircraft intends to scale unit production to meet expected demand from regional operators, emergency service providers, and military customers.

For further information, visit:

Website www.horizonaircraft.com
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/horizon-aircraft-inc

For further information, contact:

Investors:

Kathryn Burns
ir@horizonaircraft.com

Media:

EdwinaFrawley-Gangahar
EFG Media Relations
+44 7580 174672
edwina@efgmediarelations.com

SOURCE: Horizon Aircraft



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/horizon-aircraft-to-participate-in-upcoming-events-1161913

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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