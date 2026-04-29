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ACCESS Newswire
29.04.2026 14:02 Uhr
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Gant Travel LLC Announces Membership in GBTNetwork

BLOOMINGTON, IN / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Gant Travel LLC, a subsidiary of Gant Travel Management, today announced its official membership in the GBTNetwork, effective April 29, 2026.

This strategic move strengthens Gant Travel LLC's ability to deliver enhanced value to corporate travel clients by combining our high-touch service model with the technology and travel marketplace of one of the world's largest travel management networks. Through its GBTNetwork membership, Gant will continue to build on its decades-long history of supporting and optimizing Concur Travel programs.

In addition, Gant Travel LLC clients benefit from GBTNetwork's extensive supplier ecosystem, providing expanded content options designed to help corporate travel programs thrive.

"Gant has over a 20-year history of supporting customers on Concur Travel," said Patrick Linnihan, CEO of Gant Travel LLC. "Our new agreement with GBTNetwork ensures that we can deliver our clients the best experience on Concur Travel possible, along with depth of GBTNetwork's unmatched travel marketplace."

This partnership positions Gant Travel LLC among a select group of travel management companies with access to GBTNetwork's global capabilities, further reinforcing our commitment to delivering a fully optimized business travel experience.

About Gant Travel LLC

Gant Travel LLC is a subsidiary of Gant Travel Management, a corporate travel management company with more than 20 years of experience delivering managed travel programs powered by SAP Concur. Known for its client-centric approach and commitment to innovation, Gant combines advanced technology with personalized service to help organizations build and maintain uniquely better travel programs. Gant Travel LLC is a member of the GBTNetwork and remains an independent entity.

Media Contact:

Ellie Seybold
Gant Travel - Promotions Dept
ellie.seybold@ganttravel.com

SOURCE: Gant Travel



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/gant-travel-llc-announces-membership-in-gbtnetwork-1162015

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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