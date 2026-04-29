Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - The Awareness Group (TAG) (OTC: TAAG), $TAAG, an emerging national player in solar energy services and financing solutions and creator of the TAG GRID, today announced the appointment of Cole Farmer as chief operating officer, strengthening the company's leadership team as it scales its national renewable energy platform.

Pablo Diaz, CEO and Founder of The Awareness Group, commented:

"Cole represents the next generation of operational leadership. His background, discipline and technical foundation make him an important addition to TAG as we start to scale. He understands both the operational and human sides of building a national energy platform, and his ability to bring structure, accountability and strategic clarity aligns directly with where the company is headed."

Farmer brings extensive experience in solar operations, organizational leadership and multi-market expansion. As Founder and CEO of Core Energy Group, he generated over $200 million in cumulative, unaudited revenue prior to its sale to Complete Solar (now SunPower). He has built high-performing operational teams, improved deployment systems and supported growth across residential and commercial energy markets.

A key influence in Farmer's professional development has been his mentorship under T.J. Rodgers, the founder of Cypress Semiconductor and a longtime solar industry leader and current Executive Chairman and CEO of SunPower. Farmer credits Rodgers with helping shape his operational philosophy, including an emphasis on engineering-first decision-making, disciplined execution and the precision required to scale clean energy companies.

As COO, Farmer will oversee TAG's national operations, deployment strategy, partner integration and execution of the company's expanding project pipeline. He will also play a central role in strengthening TAG's domestic supply chain initiatives and in supporting procurement practices compliant with FEOC requirements across the company's solar and storage verticals.

"I'm honored to join The Awareness Group at such an important stage in its growth," said Farmer. "TAG is building a platform focused not only on renewable energy, but also on disciplined execution, long-term value creation and purpose-driven growth. I look forward to helping scale the company's operations and bringing greater consistency, accountability and operational excellence across the organization."

About TAG

At the Awareness Group (TAG), we're not just part of the alternative energy revolution, we're leading it. Fueled by innovation, TAG is setting new benchmarks with the TAG GRID, a national platform that delivers solar services and financing solutions to its members for both commercial and residential projects. By managing projects from concept to installation, TAG aims to bring a world-class level of service to TAG GRID members and their customers. TAG Financial encompasses two divisions: TAG Financial Services (TFS), which supports TAG GRID members by managing the front end of the process, working with sales organizations and providing access to TAG and third-party lending products and TAG Capital, TAG's in-house fund management division, which directly funds proprietary lending products while seeking to maximize the value of loan portfolios and investment tax credits. As organic growth drives its core strategy, TAG is also accelerating expansion through strategic acquisitions across the alternative energy landscape. Combined, these initiatives are designed to drive value for customers, employees, partners and investors.

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Source: The Awareness Group