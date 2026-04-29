Vancouver, British Columbia and Casablanca, Morocco--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic", or the "Company"), a medical device company commercializing IzoView, a dedicated breast CT imaging system for the more accurate screening and diagnosis of breast cancers, announces the official launch of Izotropic Africa in Casablanca, Morocco, and the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Sair as General Manager.

Advancing Regional Operations and Market Deployment Across Africa and the GCC

Izotropic Africa will operate across 38 African countries and the GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain) and is supported by an established and active network of government stakeholders and Ministries of Health, major hospital groups and diagnostic networks, clinical research institutions, and industrial and financial partners.

Casablanca has been selected as the regional headquarters due to its logistics infrastructure, industrial capacity, and connectivity across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. From this base, Izotropic Africa is coordinating strategic management and regional coordination, regulatory and clinical documentation across jurisdictions, training, education, and support programs, software deployment and platform updates, and coordination of clinical, institutional, and partner engagement.

Izotropic Africa is advancing localized manufacturing and assembly opportunities in Morocco, strategic industrial partnerships to support regional scaling, and engagement with regional investment funds focused on healthcare infrastructure. Izotropic Africa intends to pursue CE Mark approval for IzoView in Europe, leveraging Morocco as a strategic operational base with preliminary discussions already initiated with a Notified Body to support the EU approval process, alongside regulatory engagement across African and GCC markets.

12-Month Execution Plan

Discussions are already underway with several major hospital groups and healthcare organizations. A lease has been executed for Izotropic Africa's headquarters.

Over the next 12 months, Izotropic Africa will focus on introducing IzoView to established medical networks across target countries, conducting clinical and technical presentations with Izotropic teams, engaging leading hospitals to secure pilot and early adopter sites, advancing commercial initiatives and structured sales programs, and progressing regulatory pathways across multiple jurisdictions.

With Izotropic Africa now operational, the Company is advancing formalization of regional agreements, deployment of initial clinical systems, expansion of institutional and government partnerships, acceleration of regulatory approvals, and development of industrial and funding partnerships.

Upon regulatory approval, Izotropic Africa projects 40 IzoView sales in year 1, growing to 300 cumulative sales by year 5.

Letter Agreement Amendment

Further to the Company's February 18th press release, Izotropic and Izotropic Africa have entered into a Definitive Letter Agreement with Amendments and are extending the deadline to finalize the Formal Agreement to June 30, 2026.

The extension reflects ongoing engagements and scheduled meetings with hospital groups, healthcare organizations, and funding entities in connection with the development of Izotropic Africa's regional operations and provides additional time to finalize certain material components of the Formal Agreement, specifically those related to the Shareholder and Master Distributor arrangements.

Izotropic Africa's General Manager Comments

"Since the initial announcement of Izotropic's expansion, we have established a strong operational foundation and initiated advanced discussions with governments, healthcare institutions, and strategic partners across Africa and the GCC.

This is not a conventional market entry, but the development of a long-term healthcare infrastructure platform designed to address significant unmet needs across the region. There is strong alignment with governments and healthcare institutions seeking to expand access to advanced diagnostics, and we are working alongside partners to advance these initiatives.

We believe this represents a critical inflection point, where coordinated deployment of advanced imaging technologies has the potential to redefine standards of care." -Mr. Mohammed Sair

About Mr. Mohammed Sair:

Mr. Mohammed Sair is a senior executive with over 25 years of international experience across Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, specializing in healthcare infrastructure, medical device distribution, and regulated health-sector operations. He has led the establishment and expansion of regional healthcare platforms, with a proven track record in market entry strategy, regulatory navigation, and large-scale project execution. Mr. Sair previously served as Founder and CEO of a Casablanca-based medical device and hospital engineering company, where he oversaw major healthcare deployments, strategic partnerships, and compliance frameworks. His experience spans healthcare logistics, industrial operations, and infrastructure development, with deep expertise in building partnerships with government institutions, hospital networks, and private-sector stakeholders across multiple African markets. Mr. Sair holds a Mechanical Engineering degree and a Marine Chief Engineer diploma, and is fluent in Arabic and French, with professional proficiency in English.

About Izotropic:

More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its corporate website at izocorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This document may contain statements that are "Forward-Looking Statements," which are based upon the current estimates, assumptions, projections, and expectations of the Company's management, business, and its knowledge of the relevant market and economic environment in which it operates. The Company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate" and other similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

These statements are not guarantees of performance and involve risks, including those related to capital requirements and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, and as such, they may cause future results of the Company's activity to differ significantly from the content and implications of such statements. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law. Neither the Company nor its shareholders, officers, and consultants shall be liable for any action and the results of any action taken by any person based on the information contained herein, including, without limitation, the purchase or sale of Company securities. Nothing in this document should be deemed to be medical or other advice of any kind. All images are for illustrative purposes only. IzoView has not yet been approved or cleared for sale.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294794

Source: Izotropic Corporation