St. George, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - A global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform, TCN announces platform enhancements from the first quarter of 2026. This latest release introduces a suite of sophisticated enhancements designed to help contact centers scale operations through centralized automation, instant data visibility, and improved omnichannel throughput.

The Q1 2026 updates center on making data "work harder" for organizations by reducing manual effort and increasing the precision of automated workflows.

While there were numerous enhancements made in Q1, there are five key highlights that contact centers should be paying attention to. The first being more centralized automations with TCN's Synapse engine. TCN has overhauled its Synapse engine to manage and execute all outbound webhooks and integration actions. New features include data transfers to external systems and campaign-specific filtering for call event types. Furthermore, timestamps were standardized to ISO-8601 (UTC) to eliminate regional scheduling errors.

Business Intelligence (BI) & List Management Services (LMS)

The second set of enhancements focuses on instant Business Intelligence (BI) dashboards. To provide real-time oversight, TCN has introduced "instant insights," allowing for live-updating dashboards and wallboards. The BI suite now features a new "Input Node" for ingesting and analyzing external data. It also has an advanced expression builder for complex calculations and multi-client reporting that aggregates data from several organizations into a single view.

Also among these updates is the List Management Services (LMS) pipeline selector and node search. High-volume organizations can now optimize workflows, allowing administrators to audit active nodes and toggle between specific data pipelines instantly.

Enhanced Omnichannel & Workforce Optimization

Furthermore, Omnichannel & Workforce Optimization have received significant updates. TCN has greatly increased email task throughput for faster high-volume delivery. Additionally, the platform now features advanced phrase filtering and metadata search. This enables managers to locate specific customer conversations based on complex data points rather than simple transcript text.

Streamlined Flow building & security

Lastly, Flow building & security have become more streamlined. The TCN Flow Builder now includes auto-save functionality at the node level and built-in validation testing to verify functionality before deployment. New security protocols also include configurable inactivity timeouts for enhanced system protection.

"Our Q1 2026 updates are a direct response to the industry's need for deeper connectivity and less manual intervention," said a spokesperson for TCN. "By centralizing our automation tools and providing instant, actionable intelligence, we are empowering our clients to focus on the customer experience while the platform handles the technical heavy lifting."

These updates are now available to all TCN Operator users. For more information about TCN and its latest features, please visit TCN's Q1 updates page.

About TCN

TCN is a global leader in cloud-based contact center solutions for accounts receivable management (ARM), healthcare providers, enterprises, contact centers and BPOs. TCN's comprehensive suite includes omnichannel solutions, automation, predictive dialers, IVR, Click2Pay, compliance solutions and real-time analytics, driving operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

TCN promises immediate access to the latest TCN Operator platform, facilitating seamless scalability. With a commitment to excellence and a dedication to meet evolving business needs from start to finish through industry-leading customer service, TCN continues to redefine the contact center landscape. For further details, visit www.tcn.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294284

Source: TCN