In a week marked by the largest sodium-ion battery order to date, widely seen as a watershed moment for the technology's commercialization at scale, one of Europe's emerging players, Spain's Bihar Batteries, is strengthening the outlook for European-made sodium-ion batteries.From ESS News Sodium-ion battery technology has never been more relevant. With lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cell prices on the rise and manufacturing heavyweights such as CATL and Envision launching dedicated energy storage products, sodium-ion is well positioned to move into the next stage of commercialisation. What is ...

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