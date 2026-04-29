New facility marks milestone expansion as first PLA producer to establish second manufacturing site, strengthening global supply of sustainable materials

NatureWorks, the leading manufacturer of polylactic acid (PLA) biopolymers made from renewable resources, today announced the grand opening of its new fully integrated Ingeo biopolymer manufacturing facility in Nakhon Sawan, Thailand.

The new site brings together lactic acid production derived from locally sourced sugarcane, lactide monomer production, and polymer manufacturing in a single, fully integrated complex. The facility represents a significant milestone for both NatureWorks and the broader biopolymers industry.

The facility builds on more than two decades of Ingeo innovation and commercial production, further advancing NatureWorks' ability to deliver high-performance, sustainable materials at global scale.

As the first PLA manufacturer to establish a second production facility, this expansion underscores NatureWorks' commitment to meeting growing global demand for sustainable, low-carbon materials across packaging, fiber, and consumer applications.

"With the opening of our Nakhon Sawan facility, we are taking a major step forward in scaling access to Ingeo biopolymers globally," said Erik Ripple, Chief Executive Officer at NatureWorks. "This fully integrated site enables us to better serve our customers while advancing the transition to renewable, lower-impact materials."

"This grand opening represents the next chapter in a journey that began decades ago with a simple idea-to create better materials from renewable resources," said Colleen May, President, Cargill Bioindustrials, and Chairperson of the NatureWorks Board. "With this new facility, we are strengthening our ability to scale Ingeo biopolymers globally, while helping our customers meet growing demand for low-carbon solutions."

"This facility marks another significant milestone for NatureWorks, reflecting the global growth trajectory of low-carbon materials," said Narongsak Jivakanun Chief Executive Officer at GC. "In a highly volatile world, bio-based materials are playing an increasingly important role as solutions that enhance industrial resilience. GC is confident that our partnership with Cargill in NatureWorks will be a key driver in advancing our Sustainable Portfolio strategy, while elevating Thailand's bioplastics industry to the regional level in Asia and creating added value for the country's agricultural sector."

The facility has an annual production capacity of approximately 75,000 metric tons of Ingeo biopolymer and is designed to produce the full portfolio of Ingeo grades. Located within the Nakhon Sawan BioComplex, the site supports efficient regional supply chains and access to abundant, renewable feedstocks.

Ingeo biopolymer produced at this facility is made from carbon derived from annually renewable resources. Production at the site is designed to support a carbon-neutral to net-negative profile at the polymer level, based on life cycle assessment data.

The investment also contributes to regional economic development, creating skilled jobs and supporting local agricultural communities through the sourcing of sugarcane feedstock. By integrating production within the Nakhon Sawan BioComplex, NatureWorks is strengthening partnerships across the local value chain while advancing more sustainable industrial practices.

The Nakhon Sawan facility will support rapidly growing applications including flexible packaging, compostable food serviceware, nonwoven fibers and 3D printing. It also reinforces NatureWorks' strategic presence in the Asia Pacific region, where demand for biobased materials continues to accelerate.

NatureWorks marked the grand opening with a formal ceremony attended by company leadership, partners, government officials, regional stakeholders, and customers, celebrating the start of full commercial operations at the site.

For more information about NatureWorks and Ingeo, visit www.natureworksllc.com. Follow NatureWorks on Linkedin (natureworks-llc) for the latest updates.

About NatureWorks

NatureWorks is an advanced materials company offering a broad portfolio of biopolymers and biochemicals made from renewable resources. With performance and economics that compete with oil-based materials, naturally advanced Ingeo biomaterials are valued for their unique functional properties and used in products from coffee capsules and appliances to tea bags and 3D printing filament. NatureWorks is jointly owned by a Thailand-based leading global chemical company, PTT Global Chemical (GC), and Cargill which provides food, ingredients, agricultural solutions, and industrial products to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way.

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Alisa Saekee

Email: Alisa_Saekee@NatureworksPLA.com