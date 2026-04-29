EQS-News: Genesis Holdings, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Genesis and Aurami Capital Launch Strategic Partnership, Marked by New Travaleo Platform Reflecting Combined Track Record and Institutional Relationships



29.04.2026 / 14:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MIAMI, FL - April 29, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Genesis Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: GNIS) ("Genesis"), through its Travaleo platform, today announced the official launch of its strategic partnership with Aurami Capital ("Aurami"), the investment arm of Miami Real Investment (MRI), marked by the release of a newly developed platform designed to reflect the combined capabilities, experience, and relationships of both organizations. This milestone builds upon the previously announced collaboration and represents the transition from strategic alignment to active joint execution. The updated platform has been developed not as a standalone product initiative, but as a direct expression of the partnership itself - integrating Aurami's investment platform and ecosystem with Travaleo's digital infrastructure and compliance framework. A Unified Representation of Track Record and Relationships The newly released platform reflects the collective history and execution capabilities of both Genesis and Aurami, bringing together: A track record of participation across high-value branded luxury real estate transactions

Long-standing relationships with leading developers and project sponsors within the premium segment

within the premium segment Access to a curated pipeline of institutional-quality residential and hospitality opportunities Aurami, through MRI, contributes an established presence in the branded luxury segment, having participated in over $1 billion of transactions within the past several years, working alongside top-tier developers and a global investor base. The platform now incorporates these relationships and historical execution into a cohesive, forward-facing framework, designed to reflect not only individual opportunities, but the broader network behind them. Formalizing Branded Luxury as a Defined Investment Segment At the core of the partnership is a shared objective: to structure and deliver branded luxury real estate as a distinct and repeatable investment segment, rather than a series of isolated transactions. By aligning Aurami's sourcing and sponsorship capabilities with Travaleo's digital and compliance infrastructure, the partnership aims to: Introduce consistency and scalability to a traditionally fragmented segment

to a traditionally fragmented segment Provide structured access to curated, high-end real estate opportunities

to curated, high-end real estate opportunities Establish a repeatable investment framework aligned with institutional real estate models

aligned with institutional real estate models Enhance transparency and operational efficiency across the investment lifecycle The platform serves as the operational interface of this model, presenting not only opportunities, but the structure and relationships that support them. Defined Roles Within a Coordinated Operating Model Under the partnership: Aurami Capital is responsible for originating, sponsoring, and managing investment vehicles

is responsible for originating, sponsoring, and managing investment vehicles Travaleo provides the digital infrastructure, compliance systems, and administrative framework supporting their structuring and operation This clear division of roles allows the partnership to operate in a manner consistent with traditional private equity structures, while leveraging modern infrastructure to improve efficiency and accessibility. Management Commentary Oscar Brito, CEO of Genesis Holdings and Co-CEO of Travaleo, commented: "The launch of this platform marks the moment where the partnership becomes fully visible and operational. It reflects not only what we are building going forward, but the collective experience and relationships that underpin it. Our focus is to provide the infrastructure that allows this segment - branded luxury real estate - to be structured and delivered in a consistent and scalable way." Hans Baumgartner, CEO of Aurami Capital and Co-CEO of Travaleo, added: "What this platform represents is the integration of our network, our relationships, and our execution history into a single, structured framework. We have spent years operating within this segment, and this partnership allows us to present and manage opportunities in a more coordinated and disciplined manner." Market Context The partnership is focused on the branded luxury segment of the Miami real estate market, which continues to benefit from sustained demand driven by international capital flows, limited premium inventory, and increasing global interest in high-quality residential and hospitality assets. Aurami's established relationships within this segment - ombined with Travaleo's infrastructure - position the partnership to operate within a highly curated and relationship-driven market environment. Regulatory Framework All investment opportunities will comply with applicable securities laws: Non-U.S. investors will participate pursuant to Regulation S

U.S. investors, where applicable, will be limited to accredited investors under Rule 506(c) Travaleo will act solely as a technology and compliance provider, and will not act as a placement agent, broker-dealer, or capital raiser. About Aurami Capital Aurami Capital is a real estate investment platform focused on branded luxury residential and hospitality opportunities and operates as a subsidiary of Miami Real Investment. info@auramicapital.com About Miami Real Investment (MRI) With over 20 years of experience, Miami Real Investment is a leading brokerage firm specializing in branded luxury pre-construction real estate in Miami. With a track record of handling transactions for VIP clients, F1 drivers, public figures, and international investors, Miami Real Investment offers unmatched expertise and dedicated service, ensuring client satisfaction at every step of the buying process. The company offers a 360 approach, including investment portfolio design, market analysis, tax planning, and legal advice from top real estate lawyers. https://miamirealinvestment.com/ info@miamirealinvestment.com About Travaleo Travaleo is a branded real estate investment and development platform wholly owned by Genesis Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GNIS), focused on identifying, structuring, and managing income-producing and development-oriented real estate projects. The platform emphasizes professionally underwritten assets, brand-driven developments, and disciplined execution aligned with long-term ownership strategies. Travaleo's digital investment infrastructure enables accredited investors to participate in curated real estate opportunities through structured investment vehicles designed to enhance transparency, efficiency, and investor access. https://www.travaleo.com/



X: @Travaleo_ invest@travaleo.com About Genesis Holdings, Inc. Genesis Holdings is a publicly traded holding company focused on the development, acquisition, and management of operating businesses and real-asset-related initiatives. The Company emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, sound governance practices, and long-term value creation for shareholders. https://www.regen.digital/



X: @regnisnyc Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic and business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, the failure to retain management and/or key employees, availability and cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history, failure to successfully close any proposed transactions, failure to raise sufficient capital, failure to file any required filings properly, and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Genesis Holdings assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

News Source: Genesis Holdings, Inc





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