Agri-Dynamics, Inc.: AGRI-DYNAMICS INC. Advances Discussions and Expands Focus on Gold and Silver Mining Opportunities Across Western U.S.

DES MOINES, IA / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / AGRI-DYNAMICS, INC. (OTC PINK:AGDY), a diversified natural resources and mining development company, today provided an update on ongoing advisory discussions and strategic initiatives focused on underground gold, silver, and precious metals resource opportunities across the western United States.

The company reported increased activity in evaluating and advancing historical mining claims, resource agreements, and development partnerships, as it continues to build a pipeline of high-potential mining assets.

"A lot has been accomplished over the years, and one principle we follow is not overlooking real opportunities when they present themselves," said Joseph Amram, CEO of AGRI-DYNAMICS. "Through long-standing industry relationships, we have established constructive discussions with multiple mine owners and claim holders, many of which are progressing toward future collaboration."

Mining Claims, Renewals and Strategic Agreements

AGRI-DYNAMICS confirmed that a majority of its previously negotiated agreements with mining claim owners across key regions including California and Arizona are currently being renewed or renegotiated, with no material challenges reported. The company noted that all required filings, maintenance obligations, and claim-related responsibilities have been kept fully current and in good standing, supporting continuity across its resource portfolio.

Management indicated that several of these properties contain historically validated gold and silver mineralization, supported by prior assays, geological reports, and production records. Exploration, Sampling and Production Potential.

AGRI-DYNAMICS is planning to advance exploration and sampling programs, including new surface and core sampling initiatives, in collaboration with its mining engineer. Historical assay data from select sites has indicated high-grade gold and silver content, including material identified in legacy tailings.

The company believes these assets present opportunities for redevelopment and potential production restart, subject to funding and operational planning.

Capital Strategy and Forward Outlook

Company advisors are currently engaged in efforts to secure capital funding to support expanded exploration, sampling, and development activities. AGRI-DYNAMICS has provided supporting documentation to facilitate these discussions and anticipates updates as progress is made.

Due to the strategic nature of ongoing negotiations, the company stated it will withhold detailed information regarding specific claims and counterparties until appropriate. "With gold and silver prices trending higher, we believe timing is becoming increasingly favorable," Amram added. "Our focus remains on building a portfolio of assets that can deliver long-term value for shareholders."

About AGRI-DYNAMICS, INC.

AGRI-DYNAMICS, INC. (OTC PINK:AGDY) is a multi-sector resource development company focused on gold, silver, and critical mineral assets, alongside agricultural and land development opportunities. The company is actively pursuing mining acquisitions, exploration programs, and production-stage opportunities across the United States.

The company has interests in mines containing precious metals of gold and silver and EV Battery minerals to add immense value to shareholders. The Red Cloud Mine is located in Mariposa county, CA near the historic mining town of Coulterville. Dating back to the late 1800s, this "Pocket mine" contains free milling gold in quartz situated in the Sierra Madre mountains, also known as the "Mother Lode gold belt" and had produced over 1,950,750 ounces of gold. Sampling and geological reports show proven gold bearing ore of approximately 752,000 tons at 0.50 ounces of gold per ton in the mine. With the original shaft having been sunk to the 700ft level, additional gold reserves still remain as other past producing mines in the area had shafts reaching a depth of over 3000ft.

AGRI-DYNAMICS, INC., originally an agricultural and machine equipment Company, was founded in Iowa on December 8, 1961. For more information see the companies financial statements and related filings on OTCMarkets.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-Looking Statement. This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical facts, may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as may, would, could, will, likely, except, anticipate, believe, intend, plan, forecast, project, estimate, outlook, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the objectives and business plans of the Company; the ability to realize benefits from its recent corporate appointments; the ability to retain its key personnel; the intention to grow the Company's business and operations; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company. Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analyses, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company, and the Company's ability to secure financing on reasonable terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company's periodic disclosure statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

Investor Contact:

Joseph Amram

Email AgdyInc@Gmail.com

Telephone 515.329.0208

Company Website: Agri-Dynamicsinc.com

Gold Sales: https://futuregolddiamondscoins.com/

Company News: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AGDY/news

Company Financials: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AGDY/disclosure

SOURCE: Agri-Dynamics, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/agri-dynamics-inc.-advances-discussions-and-expands-focus-on-gol-1159346