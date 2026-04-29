CieloVision enables businesses to adapt digital content in real time based on traffic and in-store conditions

Intelligent Signage is available as a pre-integrated app on the Samsung Visual eXperience Transformation (VXT) digital signage software platform

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - CieloVision announced the launch of its Intelligent Signage solution today, a new offering designed to transform digital displays from static screens into responsive, revenue-driving assets powered by real-time conditions inside physical spaces. Intelligent Signage is available as a pre-integrated app on Samsung Visual eXperience Transformation (VXT), a cloud-based digital signage software solution for content and screen management.

"Most businesses invest heavily to bring customers into their space, but what happens next is often left to static systems," said Imre Szenttornyay, CieloVision CEO and founder. "CieloVision helps operators respond in the moment, when it actually matters."

Most digital signage systems operate on pre-scheduled content, regardless of what is happening in-store. CieloVision changes that by introducing a rule-driven orchestration layer that can dynamically change your consumer messaging based on traffic flow, queue conditions, dwell time and so much more.

In the moment, businesses will be able to shift how they engage with their consumers. This empowers them to better focus on their customers, driving operational efficiencies and creating opportunities to drive more revenue and boost customer engagement and retention.

Built on top of existing camera infrastructure, CieloVision continuously interprets what is happening in a space and translates those insights into immediate action. When integrated with Samsung VXT, digital displays can automatically respond in real time, shifting messaging and promotions based on current conditions without manual intervention.

Intelligent Signage represents a fundamental shift beyond traditional content management systems, having demonstrated double-digit revenue increases while enhancing customer satisfaction in brands, creating long-term sustainable value. It enables organizations to operationalize spatial data at the edge. Rather than relying on dashboards and post-event analysis, teams can define simple rules that trigger immediate changes in messaging and customer engagement.

"Samsung VXT is an all-in-one platform that provides organizations with complete control across their digital signage networks," said Heather Gramcko, Head of Solutions & Services, Samsung Electronics America. "By enabling dynamic, data-driven experiences through solutions like CieloVision, we're helping operators unlock greater value from their in-store displays to enhance brand impact and drive business outcomes."

As a Samsung VXT App, the Intelligent Signage solution allows businesses to easily and immediately deploy across their digital signage networks. VXT Apps enable users to access pre-integrated, repeatable content solutions without requiring additional technical expertise, custom programming or complex setup.

Early deployments of the Intelligent Signage solution have demonstrated measurable impact across both customer-facing and operational environments. This includes revenue from existing traffic and improved visibility into real-time activity.

CieloVision Intelligent Signage will be offered through a set of tailored bundles that can be launched with ease and drive more sales now.

Click the link to automate your digital signage today

https://cielovision.com/.

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About CieloVision

CieloVision is a spatial intelligence platform that turns existing cameras into real-time business insight. By automatically surfacing operational issues and customer behavior as they happen, the platform helps organizations act faster, reduce manual effort, and improve in-store experiences. When integrated with Samsung VXT, CieloVision enables digital displays to respond dynamically to real-world conditions in real-time.

About Samsung Electronics America

Headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA), the U.S. Sales and Marketing subsidiary, is a leader in mobile technologies, consumer electronics, home appliances, enterprise solutions and networks systems. For more than four decades, Samsung has driven innovation, economic growth and workforce opportunity across the United States-investing over $100 billion and employing more than 20,000 people nationwide. By integrating our large portfolio of products, services and AI technology, we're creating smarter, sustainable and more connected experiences that empower people to live better. SEA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. To learn more, visit Samsung.com. For the latest news, visit news.samsung.com/us.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294516

Source: CieloVision