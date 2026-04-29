ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2025

Record revenues and earnings driven by strong demand and high-value product strategy



Well-positioned for continued growth in 2026 supported by AI, electric vehicles and advanced smart technologies



SHENZHEN, China, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZJK) ("ZJK" or the "Company"), a high-tech precision parts and hardware manufacturer serving artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace, and other smart technologies, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues were an all-time high of US$56.10 million for 2025, an increase of 48.39% from US$37.81 million for 2024.

were an all-time high of US$56.10 million for 2025, an increase of 48.39% from US$37.81 million for 2024. Gross profit was US$24.50 million for 2025, up 80.62% from US$13.57 million for 2024.

was US$24.50 million for 2025, up 80.62% from US$13.57 million for 2024. Gross margin was 43.67% for 2025, an increase of 7.79% from 35.88% for 2024.

was 43.67% for 2025, an increase of 7.79% from 35.88% for 2024. Income from operations was US$9.46 million for 2025, an increase of 478.90% from US$1.63 million for 2024.

was US$9.46 million for 2025, an increase of 478.90% from US$1.63 million for 2024. Net income reached a record of US$10.15 million for 2025, up 177.21% from US$3.66 million for 2024.

reached a record of US$10.15 million for 2025, up 177.21% from US$3.66 million for 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per share were both US$0.16 for 2025, an increase of 166.67% from US$0.06 for 2024.

were both US$0.16 for 2025, an increase of 166.67% from US$0.06 for 2024. Net cash provided by operating activities was US$6.56 million for 2025, an increase of 22.78% from US$5.34 million for 2024.

was US$6.56 million for 2025, an increase of 22.78% from US$5.34 million for 2024. Cash and cash equivalents, restricted short-term deposits, and short-term investments amounted to US$18.62 million as of December 31, 2025, up 19.28% from US$15.61 million as of December 31, 2024.

Mr. Ning Ding, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, commented, "We are very excited to cap 2025 with stellar results and carry strong momentum into 2026, driven by consistent execution of our long-term growth strategy. Specifically, we achieved record revenues of US$56.10 million and net income of US$10.15 million in 2025, representing year-over-year growth of 48.39% and 177.21%, respectively. This performance demonstrates our ability to scale efficiently and meet growing demand in key end markets like AI, consumer electronics, and new energy vehicles, while validating the effectiveness of our strategic focus on higher-precision, higher-value products and continued operational investments.

We are particularly encouraged by the progress we are making in our product portfolio. The transition of new projects into stable mass production, combined with growing customer recognition of our precision and quality standards, drove gross margin to 43.67%, up 7.79% year-over-year, and strengthened our competitive position in ways we believe will continue to compound over time.

We also saw meaningful traction in executing our global expansion strategy across both supply and demand. By advancing localized manufacturing capabilities in Vietnam, we are building a more diversified, flexible and resilient global production network. We are also considering establishing our presence in U.S. In parallel, we increased spending in market development across North America, Singapore and Taiwan, expanding our presence in key regions and strengthening our global customer base to support long-term growth.

Importantly, our sustained investment in advanced manufacturing machinery, equipment, and research and development is delivering tangible results. Through continuous innovation in manufacturing processes, automation and precision engineering, we are improving efficiency, optimizing cost structures, and expanding our portfolio of high-performance products. These capabilities enable us to meet the increasingly stringent requirements of high-end applications such as AI servers, semiconductor equipment and automated production systems, positioning ZJK as a critical enabler within the global high-end manufacturing ecosystem.

Looking ahead, we remain confident in our growth trajectory. We see significant opportunities ahead as the accelerating adoption of AI infrastructure, electric vehicles and advanced smart technologies drives rising demand for high-precision components. With our continued focus on innovation, operational excellence and targeted global expansion, we believe we are well positioned to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for our shareholders."

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenues

Revenues were US$56.10 million for 2025, an increase of 48.39% from US$37.81 million for 2024. This increase was driven by a rise in sales volume, which grew by 28.54%, along with higher average unit sales prices.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues were US$31.60 million for 2025, an increase of 30.35% from US$24.24 million for 2024. This increase was mainly due to increased sales volume of the Company's products.

Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin

Gross profit was US$24.50 million for 2025, an increase of 80.62% from US$13.57 million for 2024. This increase was mainly due to the increased sales volume and increased average unit sales price of our hardware products.

The gross profit margin was 43.67% for 2025, up 7.79% from 35.88% for 2024, mainly due to (i) an increase in average unit sales prices, supported by a shift towards more complex, high-precision, and value-added products, which improved our market competitiveness; (ii) a decrease in average unit costs, due to the optimization of our production technology and economies of scale resulting from increased production volumes; and (iii) the successful transition of new projects into mass production, which helped to dilute fixed costs and contributed to overall margin expansion.

Total Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were US$15.04 million for 2025, compared with US$11.93 million for 2024.

General and administrative expenses were US$6.75 million for 2025, remaining relatively stable compared with US$6.71 million for 2024.

Selling and marketing expenses were US$7.17 million for 2025, an increase of 52.18% from US$4.71 million for 2024. This increase was primarily due to (i) an increase of US$1.72 million in sales commission resulting from business expansion into markets such as North America, Singapore, and Taiwan, China, (ii) an increase of US$0.48 million in salaries and benefits for sales and marketing personnel due to higher headcounts to support our business expansion, and (iii) an increase of US$0.23 million in freight costs for sale of products mainly reflecting expanded overseas shipping demands.

Research and development expenses were US$1.11 million for 2025, an increase of 103.07% from US$0.55 million for 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to (i) an increase of US$0.40 million in material consumption driven by a growing number of product development projects and the transition of several projects into the trial production stage, and (ii) an increase of US$0.17 million in salaries and benefits for research and development personnel, reflecting performance-based salary adjustments to retain core technical staff.



Income from operations

Income from operations surged to US$9.46 million for 2025, an increase of 478.90% from US$1.63 million for 2024.

Other income, net

Other income, net was US$4.36 million for 2025, an increase of 32.33% from US$3.29 million for 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to (i) an increase in investment income of US$0.79 million generated from long-term equity investment in PSM-ZJK Fasteners (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd, (ii) an increase of US$0.23 million in interest income from structured deposits and time deposits.

Net Income

Net income was US$10.15 million for 2025, an increase of 177.21% from US$3.66 million for 2024.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share were both US$0.16 for 2025, an increase of 166.67% from US$0.06 for 2024.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted short-term deposits and short-term investments of US$18.62 million, compared to US$15.61 million as of December 31, 2024.

About ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. is a high-tech precision parts and hardware manufacturer serving artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, consumer electronics, electric vehicles, aerospace, and other smart technologies. With over 15 years in the precision metal parts manufacturing industry, the Company maintains a skilled professional team, a series of highly automated and precision manufacturing equipment, a stable and diversified customer base, and comprehensive quality management systems. ZJK mainly offers standard screws, precision screws and nuts, high-strength bolts and nuts, turning parts, stamping parts and Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machining parts, CNC milling parts, high precision structural components, Surface Mounting Technology (SMT) for miniature parts packaging, and technology service for research and development from a professional engineering team. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://ir.zjk-industrial.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely to," "propose" or other similar expressions in this announcement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

Phone: +86-755-28341175

Email: ir@zjk-industrial.com

The Blueshirt Group Asia

Feifei Shen

Phone: +86-134-66566136

Email: feifei@blueshirtgroup.co





ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In U.S. dollars, except for numbers of shares data) As of December 31, 2024 2025 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 12,255,213 14,350,959 Restricted cash 797,241 2,037,041 Short-term investments 2,559,362 2,234,078 Accounts receivable, net 10,282,857 15,974,676 Accounts receivable-due from a related party 9,165,068 11,227,799 Inventories, net 7,316,029 12,143,316 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 872,753 964,194 Other receivables-due from related parties 249,235 598,467 Total current assets 43,497,758 59,530,530 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 6,668,612 12,271,875 Intangible assets, net 33,008 97,433 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,242,524 3,574,775 Finance lease right-of-use assets 38,160 - Long-term investment 2,747,493 3,706,080 Other non-current assets 1,146,010 347,569 Total non-current assets 11,875,807 19,997,732 TOTAL ASSETS 55,373,565 79,528,262 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term bank borrowings 1,223,405 - Accounts payable 14,998,590 18,233,194 Notes payable 1,903,194 3,803,926 Income tax payable 1,600,300 3,431,262 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,051,588 3,583,457 Other payables-due to related parties 1,778,175 2,322,224 Operating lease liabilities, current 423,214 726,152 Total current liabilities 23,978,466 32,100,215 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities, non-current 755,395 2,876,209 Deferred tax liabilities 572,829 957,610 Total non-current liabilities 1,328,224 3,833,819 TOTAL LIABILITIES 25,306,690 35,934,034 Commitments and contingencies (Note 15) Shareholders' equity Ordinary share, $0.000016666667 par value, 3,000,000,000 shares authorized, 61,381,249 and 63,822,249 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively* 1,023 1,063 Additional paid-in capital 7,060,050 8,977,814 Statutory surplus reserves 2,658,112 2,662,115 Retained earnings 21,951,873 32,132,905 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,635,291 - (304,868 - Total ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity 30,035,767 43,469,029 Non-controlling interests 31,108 125,199 Total shareholders' equity 30,066,875 43,594,228 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 55,373,565 79,528,262



* The shares and per share information are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization completed on March 28, 2023, the two share splits that occurred on June 19, 2023 and June 6, 2024, respectively.

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares data) For the years ended December 31, 2023 2024 2025 Revenues Third-party sales 13,961,495 21,250,363 35,728,684 Related-party sales 15,093,811 16,559,102 20,375,169 Total revenues 29,055,306 37,809,465 56,103,853 Cost of revenues Third-party sales (9,486,512 - (12,281,086 - (15,654,953 - Related-party sales (8,547,906 - (11,963,141 - (15,947,479 - Total cost of revenues (18,034,418 - (24,244,227 - (31,602,432 - Gross profit 11,020,888 13,565,238 24,501,421 Operating expenses Selling and marketing expenses (1,750,877 - (4,711,294 - (7,169,559 - General and administrative expenses (2,531,630 - (6,705,791 - (6,750,220 - Research and development costs (455,398 - (548,122 - (1,113,058 - Gain (loss) from disposal of property, plant and equipment 78 34,878 (4,041 - Total operating expenses (4,737,827 - (11,930,329 - (15,036,878 - Income from operations 6,283,061 1,634,909 9,464,543 Other income, net Interest expenses (109,003 - (15,085 - (23,734 - Interest income 18,239 113,736 348,326 Share of profits from equity method investment 2,335,281 2,622,348 3,409,385 Currency exchange gain 12,433 97,506 68,010 Other income, net 434,031 474,348 555,443 Total other income, net 2,690,981 3,292,853 4,357,430 Income before income tax provision 8,974,042 4,927,762 13,821,973 Income tax provision (1,284,203 - (1,264,933 - (3,668,171 - Net income 7,689,839 3,662,829 10,153,802 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (1,246 - (19,894 - (31,233 - Net income attributable to ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.'s shareholders 7,691,085 3,682,723 10,185,035 Other comprehensive (loss)/income Foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to parent company (460,025 - (618,728 - 1,330,423 Foreign currency translation adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests 19 332 (1,925 - Total comprehensive income 7,229,833 3,044,433 11,482,300 Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests (1,227 - (19,562 - (33,158 - Comprehensive income attributable to ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd.'s shareholders 7,231,060 3,063,995 11,515,458 Earnings per share * Basic 0.13 0.06 0.16 Diluted 0.13 0.06 0.16 Weighted average shares used in calculating earnings per share * Basic 60,000,000 60,336,800 62,496,008 Diluted 60,000,000 60,336,800 62,622,446

* The shares and per share information are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization completed on March 28, 2023 and the two share splits that occurred on June 19, 2023 and June 6, 2024, respectively.