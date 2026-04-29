Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
250 Tage bis zum Pentagon-Magnetverbot: Wie ein 46-Mio.-CAD-Small-Cap profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.04.2026 13:32 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

B. Riley Securities Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

ARLINGTON, Va., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Securities Holdings, Inc. ("B. Riley Securities," "BRS" or the "Company"), a leading full-service investment bank, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Strategic & Financial Highlights

  • Executed over 200 client transactions raising $42 billion in debt and equity capital during FY25
  • Recruited 10 senior producers to fortify core segments and diversify offerings during FY25
  • Generated FY25 Revenues of $260.2 million and Net Income of $69.9 million
  • Delivered 4Q25 Revenues of $92.1 million and Net Income of $41.8 million
  • Generated strong cash flow and preserved a debt-free balance sheet with $223.0 million in cash and securities at YE25
  • Declared dividend of $0.18 per share, an aggregate distribution of approximately $3.25 million, payable to BRS shareholders

Management Commentary

"2025 successfully demonstrated our platform's durability - a testament to our team's perseverance and clients valuing our proprietary product," said Andy Moore, Chief Executive Officer, B. Riley Securities. "Following the strategic initiatives announced by BRC Group Holdings to integrate our affiliated banking, capital markets, and B. Riley Wealth platforms, our mandate is clear: we are officially on offense, and I am energized to guide our next chapter."

"As traditional middle-market funding sources retreat, this proposed integration creates one of the few platforms uniting investment banking, broad distribution, and balance sheet capabilities - uniquely positioning us to step into the void to solve our clients' critical capital mandates and capture market share. We approach the current market from a fortified position, having executed over 200 transactions representing $42 billion in debt and equity raised for clients during 2025, while serving as one of the few banks to lead both a $180 million IPO and $170 million follow-on last year," said Joe Nardini, President and Head of Investment Banking, B. Riley Securities. "While 2026 brings renewed volatility and shifting financing timelines, our model has historically thrived in dislocation. Looking beyond near-term headwinds, our expanding cross-platform capabilities and an improving IPO market provide a constructive backdrop to drive anticipated second-half revenue diversification."

Mr. Moore continued, "Our differentiated focus on underserved markets continues to draw top-tier talent, and we are strategically expanding our platform to build on the 10 senior producers recruited last year. We compound this expansion with rigorous operational discipline, embedding enterprise-wide AI as a force multiplier to accelerate execution. As we advance to our previously announced proposed integration with B. Riley Wealth and return to full BRCGH ownership, we anticipate future financial results will be reported on a consolidated basis by BRCGH, transitioning away from standalone BRS earnings releases. We look forward to discussing our expanded vision with clients and partners at our 26th Annual Institutional Investor Conference next month."

Summary of Financial Results

Fourth Quarter 2025
For the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, total revenues were $92.1 million. Net income attributable to BRS was $41.8 million for the quarter. Adjusted net revenue was $40.0 million and adjusted net income was $3.2 million, excluding legacy position gains and losses, share-based compensation, transaction costs, and related tax impacts.

Full Year 2025
For the full year 2025, total revenues were $260.2 million. Net income attributable to BRS was $69.9 million for the year. Adjusted net revenue was $191.0 million, and adjusted net income was $24.2 million.

Revenue and net income may vary from period to period based on the number, size, and timing of completed transactions, among other factors. Accordingly, these results may not be indicative of broader business momentum or longer-term performance.

The adjusted results presented above, including Adjusted Net Revenue and Adjusted Net Income, are non-GAAP metrics that BRS believes offer a clearer view of the firm's underlying operating performance. See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below and reconciliation provided in the Appendix of this press release.

Operational & Strategic Updates

Debt-Free Balance Sheet: As of December 31, 2025, cash and securities totaled $223.0 million. BRS continues to operate with zero outstanding debt, providing the financial flexibility to aggressively compete for mandates, drive new revenue opportunities, and opportunistically invest in our platform.

Capital Allocation: The BRS Board has approved the payment of a common stock dividend of $0.18 per common share, representing a distribution of approximately $3.25 million in the aggregate, payable to B. Riley Securities Holdings shareholders.

The financial results provided only relate to the performance, balance sheet, debt and operating results of B. Riley Securities Holdings, Inc. on a stand-alone basis and should not be considered to reflect the complete financial performance, balance sheet, debt or operating results of BRC Group Holdings, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries, of which B. Riley Securities Holdings, Inc. is only a part.

About B. Riley Securities
BRS provides a full suite of investment banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across all industry verticals. Services include initial and follow-on offerings, debt and equity-linked solutions, institutional private placements, merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, corporate restructuring, and liability management. Widely recognized for its thematic proprietary equity research, clients benefit from BRS' extensive network, industry expertise, and proven execution capabilities through its end-to-end platform. For more information, visit www.brileysecurities.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain information set forth herein, including adjusted net revenue and adjusted net income (loss), may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. B. Riley Securities believes this information is useful to investors because it provides a basis for measuring the operating performance of the Company's business and its revenues and cash flow, (i) excluding in the case of adjusted net revenue, trading gains (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans on legacy investment positions (net of "regular way" fixed income trading revenue), and including Securities Lending interest expense and (ii) excluding in the case of adjusted net income, fair value adjustments, stock-based compensation, trading gains (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans on legacy investment positions (net of certain related non-controlling interest and investment-related expense adjustments and "regular way" fixed income trading revenue), and including the estimated related tax expense or benefit on the aforementioned adjustments, that would normally be included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). In addition, the Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's operating performance, management compensation, capital resources, and cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and non-financial measures as reported by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and BRCGH's stock price could be materially negatively affected. Our forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the anticipated merger between BRS and BRW, and the expectation that these actions will maximize revenue and opportunities for clients. The proposed merger of BRS and BRW is subject to approval by FINRA pursuant to Rule 1017 and other applicable regulatory requirements, and there can be no assurance that such approval will be obtained, that it will not be subject to conditions that materially affect the structure or timing of the proposed merger, or that the merger will be completed on the terms described herein or at all. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of today's date. BRC Group Holdings, Inc. and B. Riley Securities Holdings, Inc. assume no duty to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance, or achievements. Actual future results, performance or achievements may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the risk that the Company may not be able to expand its business and clients, regulatory delays, general economic conditions and the risks described from time to time in BRC Group Holdings, Inc.'s periodic filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the risks described in the BRCGH 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K/A under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" (as applicable). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.








B. RILEY SECURITIES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Statement


(in thousands)














Year Ended December 31,




2025


2024








Assets






Cash and cash equivalents


$ 89,600


$ 41,218


Accounts receivable, net of allowance


6,496


9,940


Securities borrowed


114,937


43,022


Financial instruments owned, at fair value


133,432


77,983


Due from clearing brokers


13,788


22,073


Operating lease right-of-use assets


5,001


8,606


Goodwill and intangibles


160,720


162,262


Property and equipment, net


1,087


2,049


Deferred income taxes


2,090


-


Prepaid expenses and other assets


6,787


2,386


Total assets


$ 533,938


$ 369,539














Liabilities






Securities loaned


$ 97,320


$ 27,941


Financial instruments sold not yet purchased, at fair value


9,767


5,675


Due to related parties and partners, net


11,327


-


Accrued compensation and benefits


28,739


26,822


Accounts payable and accrued expenses


14,947


11,642


Note payable


-


12,379


Income taxes payable


31,945


-


Operating lease liabilities


6,327


10,581


Total liabilities


$ 200,372


$ 95,040








Equity


$ 333,566


$ 274,499








Total liabilities & equity


$ 533,938


$ 369,539


The financial information presented for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as the pre-carve-out statements of income and cash flows for the 2025
period prior to the March 10, 2025 carve-out date, reflects the historical operations of the firm. These pre-carve-out results exclude the financial impact of
B. Riley Principal Capital I and B. Riley Principal Capital II (under which our Committed Equity Facilities operate) and the BR Events subsidiary. Following
the completion of the carve-out, the financial results for these entities are fully consolidated and included within the post-carve-out 2025 financial statements.












B. RILEY SECURITIES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations


(in thousands)




















Quarter Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2025


2024


2025


2024












Revenues










Investment banking


$ 27,446


$ 41,596


$ 130,679


$ 146,887


Institutional brokerage


4,983


3,879


18,940


22,394


Principal transactions


57,487


(1,881)


103,140


(41,773)


Interest income, net - securities lending


492


339


1,833


4,923


Interest


583


964


1,971


7,380


Other income


1,078


1,485


3,588


4,247


Total revenues


92,069


46,382


260,151


144,058












Expenses










Compensation and benefits


25,694


30,726


115,453


117,745


Other operating expenses


12,983


12,706


55,246


50,214


Total expenses


38,677


43,432


170,699


167,959












Operating net income (loss)


53,392


2,950


89,452


(23,901)


Other (income) expense


(577)


-


(544)


-


Net income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interest


53,969


2,950


89,996


(23,901)












Income tax (benefit) expense


11,889


797


25,164


(6,453)


Net income (loss)


42,080


2,153


64,832


(17,448)












Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest


315


-


(5,053)


-


Net income (loss) attributable to BRS Holdings, Inc


$ 41,765


$ 2,153


$ 69,885


$ (17,448)


The financial information presented for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as the pre-carve-out statements of income and cash flows for the 2025
period prior to the March 10, 2025 carve-out date, reflects the historical operations of the firm. These pre-carve-out results exclude the financial impact of
B. Riley Principal Capital I and B. Riley Principal Capital II (under which our Committed Equity Facilities operate) and the BR Events subsidiary. Following
the completion of the carve-out, the financial results for these entities are fully consolidated and included within the post-carve-out 2025 financial statements.

B. RILEY SECURITIES HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Results

(in thousands)

















Quarter Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,



2025


2024


2025


2024










GAAP revenue


$ 92,069


$ 46,382


$ 260,151


$ 144,058










Adjustments:









Legacy positions losses (gains)


(52,474)


5,449


(69,476)


59,801

Committed equity facility gains


402


-


374


-

Total adjustments


(52,071)


5,449


(69,102)


59,801

Adjusted net revenue


$ 39,998


$ 51,831


$ 191,049


$ 203,859










Net income


$ 41,765


$ 2,153


$ 69,885


$ (17,448)










Adjustments:









Legacy positions losses (gains)


(52,342)


5,449


(71,281)


59,801

Transaction costs


1,038


-


2,613


-

Share based compensation


1,742


839


6,499


5,757

FV Change - Contingent Consideration


-


-


-


(379)

Income tax-effect of above non-GAAP adjustments and certain discrete tax items


10,983


(1,698)


16,459


(17,598)

Adjusted net income


$ 3,186


$ 6,743


$ 24,175


$ 30,133


The financial information presented for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as the pre-carve-out statements of income and cash flows for the 2025
period prior to the March 10, 2025 carve-out date, reflects the historical operations of the firm. These pre-carve-out results exclude the financial impact of
B. Riley Principal Capital I and B. Riley Principal Capital II (under which our Committed Equity Facilities operate) and the BR Events subsidiary. Following
the completion of the carve-out, the financial results for these entities are fully consolidated and included within the post-carve-out 2025 financial statements.

Contact:
Jo Anne McCusker
B. Riley Securities
[email protected]

SOURCE B. Riley Securities

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.