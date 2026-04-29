Potomac Bancshares, Inc.: Potomac Bancshares Reports 28% Increase in First Quarter Results

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCID: PTBS), the bank holding company of Potomac Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income of $3.0 million, or $0.73 per basic and diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2026. This represents an increase of 28% from the fourth quarter of 2025 and 39% from the first quarter of 2025. Return on average assets was 1.28% and return on average equity was 14.68% for the quarter.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

(in thousands, except per share data)



Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q1 2025 Net Income $3,044 $2,372 $2,188 EPS (basic and diluted) $0.73 $0.57 $0.53 ROA 1.28 % 0.97 % 1.01 % ROE 14.68 % 11.51 % 11.88 %







Non-GAAP Measures1:





Adj. Net Income $2,865 $2,174 $2,188 Adj. EPS (basic and diluted) $0.69 $0.52 $0.53 Adj. ROA 1.21 % 0.89 % 1.01 % Adj. ROE 13.82 % 10.55 % 11.88 % Adj. Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax Earnings $3,860 $3,086 $2,982 Adj. Pre-Provision, Pre-Tax ROA 1.63 % 1.26 % 1.37 % Net Interest Margin 3.66 % 3.55 % 3.51 % Efficiency Ratio 64.84 % 70.29 % 67.47 %

1Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into the Company's core operating performance by excluding certain non-recurring items. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments.

"Our first quarter results demonstrate strong team operational execution and our focus on long-term growth," said Alice Frazier, President and CEO. "Margin expansion, improved operating efficiency, and diversified fee income supported higher profitability, while our planned entry into a new market through new hires and branch expansion positions us well to extend our community banking model and establish client relationships in new markets."

Expansion in New and Existing Markets

The Bank announces its expansion into the Winchester-Frederick County, Virginia market. In April, the Bank hired experienced commercial bankers to lead the expansion and expects to open its first office in the City of Winchester in the second quarter of 2026. The Bank also recently hired an experienced commercial banker who will focus on expanding treasury and business deposit market share.

First Quarter Highlights

Key highlights of the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, are as follows, with comparisons to the three-month period ending December 31, 2025, unless otherwise noted:

Net income increased 28% linked-quarter and 39% year-over-year

Return on assets improved to 1.28%

Return on equity increased to 14.68%

Net interest margin expanded to 3.66%

Loans increased by 1% on a linked-quarter basis and 6% year-over-year

Deposits increased 4% on a linked-quarter basis and 9% year-over-year

Book value per share increased to $20.42

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $8.4 million for the first quarter of 2026, representing a 4% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2025. Total interest and dividend income decreased by $630 thousand, which was partially offset by a $239 thousand decrease in total interest expense.

The decrease in total interest and dividend income was primarily attributable to $405 thousand of interest income on loans recognized in the fourth quarter of 2025 from nonaccrual loan interest on paid off loans. Other interest and dividend income decreased in the first quarter of 2026 from lower average balances of interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions.

The decrease in total interest expense was primarily attributable to lower interest expense on deposits as the Bank's cost of deposits decreased during the period.

The net interest margin increased to 3.66% compared to 3.55% for the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting disciplined deposit pricing and a change in the earning asset composition. For better comparability between periods, the Bank excluded interest income collected on a paid-off nonaccrual loan from the net interest margin calculation for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $2.8 million for the first quarter, up 39% from the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting higher wealth and investment income, gains and fees on mortgage loan sales, gains on sales of SBA loans, and other operating income. Wealth management fees increased $209 thousand, or 39%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. The increase was attributable to $97 thousand in non-recurring estate fee income and the wealth management division's implementation of an updated fee schedule late in the first quarter. Gains on the sale of mortgage loans increased $51 thousand, or 12%, from higher client demand for mortgage loans. Gains on the sale of SBA loans totaled $408 thousand in the first quarter of 2026. The SBA loans sold in the first quarter were originated by the Bank in 2025. There were no sales of SBA loans during 2025. Although the Bank anticipates gains on sales of SBA loans in future periods, it expects gains to be less than the amount reported for the first quarter of 2026. Other operating income increased from a $227 thousand death benefit payment from bank-owned life insurance.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $7.1 million for the first quarter, down 5% from the fourth quarter of 2025, with the linked-quarter decrease primarily driven by lower salaries and employee benefits, other professional fees, and other operating expenses. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $94 thousand and were primarily attributable to lower incentive expenses. Additional incentives related to exceeding performance goals impacted the fourth quarter of 2025. Other professional fees decreased $178 thousand and other operating costs decreased $92 thousand. Both categories were impacted by expenses related to the Bank's renaming initiative in the prior period. Renaming expenses totaled $154 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Bank expects its plans to expand into new and existing markets to increase salaries and employee benefits, as well as occupancy and equipment expense beginning in the second quarter of 2026.

Asset Quality

Overview

There was no significant change in asset quality during the first quarter. While loans 30 to 89 days past due increased to $1.5 million, loans over 90 days past due decreased to zero and substandard loans still accruing decreased slightly to $432 thousand. Nonperforming assets totaled $257 thousand during the first quarter from one loan relationship placed on nonaccrual status during the period.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision for credit losses totaled $200 thousand for the first quarter compared to $250 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs totaled $17 thousand for the quarter, compared to $18 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025. The specific reserve component of the allowance for credit losses increased by $78 thousand and the general reserve component increased by $98 thousand during the first quarter of 2026, primarily from growth of the loan portfolio.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $8.0 million, or 1.05% of total loans on March 31, 2026, compared to 1.04% of total loans on December 31, 2025, and 1.00% of total loans on March 31, 2025.

The following table provides the changes in the allowance for credit losses on loans for the three-month periods ended:

(dollars in thousands)

Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q1 2025 Allowance for credit losses on loans, beginning $7,796 $7,505 $6,977 Net charge-offs (17) (18) (1) Provision for credit losses on loans 193 309 204 Allowance for credit losses on loans, ending $7,972 $7,796 $7,180

Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments

The allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments totaled $437 thousand on March 31, 2026, and $430 thousand on December 31, 2025. The provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $7 thousand, compared to the recovery of credit losses on unfunded commitments of $59 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $975.8 million on March 31, 2026, compared to $944.3 million on December 31, 2025, and $895.6 million year-over-year. Total loans (gross) were $758.5 million, up 1% from the prior quarter and 6% year-over-year. Deposits totaled $845.4 million, up 4% linked-quarter and up 9% year-over-year.

Total (gross) loans increased $6.9 million, or 1% during the first quarter and was primarily attributable to an $11.4 million increase in other real estate loans (secured by commercial real estate) and an $11.6 million increase in loans secured by 1-4 family residential homes. The increases were partially offset by a $7.8 million decrease in construction and land development loans and an $8.6 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans. On a year-over-year basis, total loans increased $42.2 million, or 6%.

Total deposits increased by $32.4 million, or 4%, during the first quarter from growth in noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 22% of total deposits at the end of the period. Total deposits increased $73.0 million, or 9%, year-over-year.

Securities available for sale increased by $11.8 million, or 15%, during the first quarter, and increased $16.0 million, or 21% from one year ago. Net unrealized losses on the securities portfolio totaled $5.2 million on March 31, 2026, which was an increase of $415 thousand from December 31, 2025, and a decrease of $1.2 million year-over-year.

Other borrowings totaled $29.2 million, compared to $31.5 million on December 31, 2025, and $32.1 million on March 31, 2025. This included $27.0 million borrowed from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh, with a weighted average fixed interest rate of 4.21% and maturities ranging from 2026 to 2028.

Total shareholders' equity totaled $84.6 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 11%, annualized from December 31, 2025, and $8.6 million, or 11%, year-over-year. These increases were primarily driven by growth in retained earnings, which increased $2.5 million quarter-over-quarter and $7.7 million year-over-year. Accumulated other comprehensive loss increased by $311 thousand from the prior quarter and decreased by $931 thousand year-over-year.

Capital ratios remained strong at the end of the quarterly periods:



Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q1 2025 Total capital ratio (2) 13.98 % 13.75 % 13.61 % Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 12.87 % 12.65 % 12.55 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 12.87 % 12.65 % 12.55 % Leverage ratio (2) 10.02 % 9.71 % 10.06 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)(3) 8.67 % 8.73 % 8.49 %

Dividends

During the first quarter, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share, which was unchanged from the previous three quarterly periods.

More recently in the second quarter of 2026, the Company announced a 15% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.15 per common share. The dividend was declared in April for all shareholders of record on May 7, 2026, and is payable on May 14, 2026.

Stock Repurchase Plan

On October 19, 2025, the Company's board of directors authorized a stock repurchase plan pursuant to which Potomac Bancshares, Inc. may repurchase up to the aggregate of 100,000 shares or $2.0 million of the Company's outstanding common stock. The plan ends on October 19, 2027, unless the entire amount authorized to be repurchased has been acquired before that date. There were no repurchases of common stock during the first quarter of 2026 or during 2025.

Renaming Initiative

On November 3, 2025, Bank of Charles Town was renamed Potomac Bank, reflecting the Bank's growth and expanding regional presence across the Potomac River region, while also aligning its brand with the holding company. The transition was a natural progression that honored the Bank's heritage and values while celebrating the shared connection that unites the Bank's identity with its clients, employees, communities, and shareholders. There were no renaming expenses in the first quarter of 2026. Renaming expenses totaled $154 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025, $82 thousand in the third quarter of 2025, and $22 thousand in the second quarter of 2025.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that management believes provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included at the end of this release.

About Potomac Bancshares

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: PTBS) is the bank holding company of Potomac Bank, which was founded in 1871 as Bank of Charles Town and renamed Potomac Bank on November 3, 2025. The Bank conducts operations through its nine-branch network and one loan production office serving the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Washington County, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. The Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions through its consumer and commercial banking divisions, Trust, Wealth, and BCT Investments divisions, and its Residential Lending mortgage division. The Bank is also proud to serve its communities as a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender. Over the past several years, the Bank has received many awards and recognitions, including American Banker's "Top 200 Community Banks" and "Best Banks to Work For", the Journal-News "Best of the Best" award, and the LoudounNow "Loudoun's Favorite" award.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTCID marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.potomac.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical facts, such as statements about the Company's growth strategy and deployment of capital. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) general economic conditions, especially in the communities and markets in which the Company conducts its business; (2) credit risk, including risk that negative credit quality trends may lead to a deterioration of asset quality, risk that our allowance for credit losses may not be sufficient to absorb actual losses in the Company's loan portfolio, and risk from concentrations in the Company's loan portfolio; (3) changes in the real estate market, including the value of collateral securing portions of the Company's loan portfolio; (4) changes in the interest rate environment; (5) operational risk, including cybersecurity risk and risk of fraud, data processing system failures, and network breaches; (6) changes in technology and increased competition, including competition from non-bank financial institutions; (7) changes in consumer preferences, spending and borrowing habits, demand for our products and services, and customers' performance and creditworthiness; (8) difficulty growing loan and deposit balances; (9) the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plan; (10) changes in regulations, laws, taxes, government policies, monetary policies and accounting policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries, including changes in deposit insurance premiums; (11) deterioration in the financial condition of the U.S. banking system may impact the valuations of investments the Company has made in the securities of other financial institutions; (12) regulatory enforcement actions and adverse legal actions; (13) difficulty attracting and retaining key employees; and (14) other economic, competitive, technological, operational, governmental, regulatory, and market factors affecting the Company's operations. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.



















Performance Summary



















(in thousands, except share and per share data)

















(unaudited)











































For the Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2026

2025

2025

2025

2025 Income Statement



















Interest and dividend income:



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 10,485

$ 10,727

$ 10,447

$ 9,682

$ 9,501 Taxable interest on securities

796

732

709

710

715 Tax-exempt interest on securities

29

29

30

28

29 Other interest and dividends

833

1,285

1,060

989

674 Total interest and dividend income

$ 12,143

$ 12,773

$ 12,246

$ 11,409

$ 10,919 Interest expense:



















Interest on deposits

$ 3,243

$ 3,445

$ 3,709

$ 3,324

$ 3,105 Interest on short term borrowings

3

8

9

2

6 Interest on long term borrowings

290

312

312

309

313 Interest on subordinated debt

214

224

152

140

141 Total interest expense

$ 3,750

$ 3,989

$ 4,182

$ 3,775

$ 3,565 Net interest income

$ 8,393

$ 8,784

$ 8,064

$ 7,634

$ 7,354 Provision for credit losses

200

250

200

225

250 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

$ 8,193

$ 8,534

$ 7,864

$ 7,409

$ 7,104 Noninterest Income:



















Wealth and investments

$ 745

$ 536

$ 525

$ 498

$ 505 Service charges on deposit accounts

234

228

217

225

260 Gains / fees on sale of mortgage loans

494

443

408

351

247 ATM and check card fees

499

549

543

518

475 Income from bank owned life insurance

101

102

102

100

97 Net loss on disposal of premises & equipment

(9)

(9)

(1)

-

(2) Net gain on sale of SBA loans

408

-

-

-

- Other operating income

368

197

120

74

247 Total noninterest income

$ 2,840

$ 2,046

$ 1,914

$ 1,766

$ 1,829 Noninterest expenses:



















Salaries and employee benefits

$ 4,049

$ 4,143

$ 3,717

$ 3,742

$ 3,350 Occupancy

334

339

310

310

344 Equipment

269

294

351

344

376 Accounting, audit, and compliance

73

72

72

70

69 Marketing

147

182

115

112

118 Data processing

485

442

413

453

452 FDIC assessment

108

107

111

104

99 Other professional fees

135

313

208

140

132 Trust professional fees

206

180

190

144

171 Director and committee fees

126

120

93

68

97 Legal fees

17

32

47

23

33 Supplies

89

61

55

66

79 Communications

121

120

119

112

112 ATM and check card expense

273

282

269

264

240 Other operating expenses

714

806

715

547

529 Total noninterest expenses

$ 7,146

$ 7,493

$ 6,785

$ 6,499

$ 6,201 Income before income tax expense

$ 3,887

$ 3,087

$ 2,993

$ 2,676

$ 2,732 Income tax expense

843

715

671

602

544 Net income

$ 3,044

$ 2,372

$ 2,322

$ 2,074

$ 2,188

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.



















Performance Summary



















(in thousands, except share and per share data)



















(unaudited)























For the Period Ended



March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2026

2025

2025

2025

2025 Balance Sheet



















Cash and due from banks

$ 6,133

$ 3,603

$ 4,648

$ 4,638

$ 4,673 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

87,754

76,046

115,174

67,636

66,844 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 93,887

$ 79,649

$ 119,822

$ 72,274

$ 71,517 Securities available for sale, at fair value

92,713

80,905

77,935

76,787

76,763 Equity securities, at fair value

280

258

278

246

243 Restricted securities

1,852

1,932

1,932

2,037

2,023 Loans held for sale

1,771

2,804

2,946

5,682

2,234 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

750,548

743,808

724,611

729,065

709,160 Premises and equipment, net

8,734

8,759

8,164

8,107

8,240 Accrued interest receivable

2,719

2,309

2,592

2,439

2,478 Bank owned life insurance

14,002

14,378

14,275

14,174

14,074 Other assets

9,340

9,482

9,456

9,528

8,851 Total assets

$ 975,846

$ 944,284

$ 962,011

$ 920,339

$ 895,583





















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 187,715

$ 183,461

$ 204,355

$ 176,708

$ 186,182 Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits

657,665

629,568

629,062

618,155

586,200 Total deposits

$ 845,380

$ 813,029

$ 833,417

$ 794,863

$ 772,382 Short term borrowings

2,241

2,451

3,013

2,793

3,052 Long term borrowings

27,000

29,000

29,000

29,000

29,000 Subordinated debt

10,000

10,000

10,000

9,989

9,973 Accrued interest payable

936

1,052

1,037

1,148

987 Other liabilities

5,652

6,309

5,185

5,056

4,140 Total liabilities

$ 891,209

$ 861,841

$ 881,652

$ 842,849

$ 819,534





















Common stock

$ 4,493

$ 4,493

$ 4,493

$ 4,493

$ 4,493 Surplus

14,547

14,547

14,547

14,547

14,547 Retained Earnings

73,154

70,649

68,815

67,032

65,497 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net

(4,063)

(3,752)

(4,002)

(5,088)

(4,994)



$ 88,131

$ 85,937

$ 83,853

$ 80,984

$ 79,543 Less cost of shares acquired for the treasury

(3,494)

(3,494)

(3,494)

(3,494)

(3,494) Total shareholders' equity

$ 84,637

$ 82,443

$ 80,359

$ 77,490

$ 76,049 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 975,846

$ 944,284

$ 962,011

$ 920,339

$ 895,583





















Loan Data



















Construction and land development

$ 37,751

$ 45,537

$ 45,979

$ 46,882

$ 42,954 Secured by farmland

7,435

7,509

7,594

6,732

6,707 Secured by 1-4 family residential properties

270,027

258,467

256,974

253,798

250,436 Secured by multifamily residential properties

38,205

39,280

39,928

39,246

28,573 Secured by owner-occupied nonfarm nonresidential properties

114,770

114,078

117,053

118,883

119,341 Secured by other nonfarm nonresidential properties

217,282

205,548

188,227

197,561

197,039 Loans to farmers (except secured by real estate)

109

120

128

118

237 Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate)

63,517

72,158

66,965

63,763

61,348 Consumer installment loans

2,859

2,757

2,845

2,860

2,910 Deposit overdraft

-

-

-

-

- All other loans

6,565

6,150

6,424

6,581

6,795 Total loans

$ 758,520

$ 751,604

$ 732,117

$ 736,424

$ 716,340 Allowance for credit losses

(7,972)

(7,796)

(7,506)

(7,359)

(7,180) Loans, net

$ 750,548

$ 743,808

$ 724,611

$ 729,065

$ 709,160

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.



















Performance Summary



















(in thousands, except share and per share data)



















(unaudited)













































As of or For the Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2026

2025

2025

2025

2025 Common Share and Per Common Share Data



















Earnings per common share, basic

$ 0.73

$ 0.57

$ 0.56

$ 0.50

$ 0.53 Adjusted earnings per common share, basic (1)

$ 0.69

$ 0.52

$ 0.58

$ 0.52

$ 0.53 Weighted average shares, basic

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561 Earnings per common share, diluted

$ 0.73

$ 0.57

$ 0.56

$ 0.50

$ 0.53 Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (1)

$ 0.69

$ 0.52

$ 0.58

$ 0.52

$ 0.53 Weighted average shares, diluted

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561 Shares outstanding at period end

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561 Tangible book value per share at period end (1)

$ 20.42

$ 19.89

$ 19.39

$ 18.70

$ 18.35 Cash dividends

$ 0.13

$ 0.13

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

$ 0.12





















Key Performance Ratios



















Return on average assets

1.28 %

0.97 %

0.98 %

0.91 %

1.01 % Adjusted return on average assets (1)

1.21 %

0.89 %

1.01 %

0.95 %

1.01 % Return on average equity

14.68 %

11.51 %

11.62 %

10.83 %

11.88 % Adjusted return on average equity (1)

13.82 %

10.55 %

11.94 %

11.27 %

11.88 % Net interest margin (1)

3.66 %

3.55 %

3.54 %

3.48 %

3.51 % Efficiency ratio (1)

64.84 %

70.29 %

67.13 %

67.96 %

67.47 %





















Average Balances



















Average assets

$ 961,992

$ 968,056

$ 936,572

$ 912,253

$ 881,490 Average earning assets

930,543

937,335

905,307

881,485

850,035 Average shareholders' equity

84,077

81,783

79,290

76,808

74,694





















Asset Quality



















Loan charge-offs

$ 23

$ 22

$ 23

$ 65

$ 21 Loan recoveries

6

4

10

20

20 Net charge-offs

17

18

13

45

1 Non-accrual loans

257

-

2,138

2,244

2,245 Other real estate owned, net

-

-

-

-

- Nonperforming assets (5)

257

-

2,138

2,244

2,245 Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing

1,491

677

694

726

523 Loans over 90 days past due, accruing

-

18

-

151

- Special mention loans

20,344

20,498

15,635

15,711

14,055 Substandard loans, accruing

432

455

1,125

1,150

1,463 Non performing assets/total assets

0.03 %

0.00 %

0.24 %

0.23 %

0.25 % Past due loans/total loans

0.23 %

0.09 %

0.40 %

0.41 %

0.39 %





















Capital Ratios (2)



















Total capital

$ 105,495

$ 102,888

$ 100,914

$ 99,097

$ 97,301 Tier 1 capital

97,087

94,662

92,921

91,290

89,674 Common equity tier 1 capital

97,087

94,662

92,921

91,290

89,674 Total capital to risk-weighted assets

13.98 %

13.75 %

13.74 %

13.46 %

13.61 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets

12.87 %

12.65 %

12.66 %

12.40 %

12.55 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighed assets

12.87 %

12.65 %

12.66 %

12.40 %

12.55 % Leverage ratio

10.02 %

9.71 %

9.84 %

9.91 %

10.06 %

POTOMAC BANCSHARES, INC.



















Non-GAAP Reconciliations



















(in thousands, except share and per share data)



















(unaudited)













































As of or for the Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2026

2025

2025

2025

2025 Adjusted Net Income



















Net income (GAAP)

$ 3,044

$ 2,372

$ 2,322

$ 2,074

$ 2,188 Add: Loss on sale of securities

-

-

-

-

- Add: Core system conversion expense

-

-

-

85

- Add: Renaming expense

-

154

82

22

- Subtract: Interest income recognized on nonaccrual loans from prior periods

-

(405)

-

-

- Subtract: BOLI death benefit

(227)

-

-

-

- Total adjustments

$ (227)

$ (251)

$ 82

$ 107

$ - Subtract: Tax effect of adjustment (4)

48

53

(17)

(22)

- Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 2,865

$ 2,174

$ 2,387

$ 2,159

$ 2,188











































Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Basic



















Weighted average shares, basic

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561 Basic earnings per share (GAAP)

$ 0.73

$ 0.57

$ 0.56

$ 0.50

$ 0.53 Adjusted earnings per share, basic (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.69

$ 0.52

$ 0.58

$ 0.52

$ 0.53











































Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted



















Weighted average shares, diluted

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$ 0.73

$ 0.57

$ 0.56

$ 0.50

$ 0.53 Adjusted earnings per share, diluted (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.69

$ 0.52

$ 0.58

$ 0.52

$ 0.53











































Adjusted Pre-Provision, Pre-tax earnings



















Net interest income

$ 8,393

$ 8,784

$ 8,064

$ 7,634

$ 7,354 Total noninterest income

2,840

2,046

1,914

1,766

1,829 Net revenue

$ 11,233

$ 10,830

$ 9,978

$ 9,400

$ 9,183 Total noninterest expense

7,146

7,493

6,785

6,499

6,201 Pre-provision, pre-tax earnings

$ 4,087

$ 3,337

$ 3,193

$ 2,901

$ 2,982 Add: Loss on sale of securities

-

-

-

-

- Add: Core system conversion expense

-

-

-

85

- Add: Bank renaming expense

-

154

82

22

- Subtract: Interest income recognized on nonaccrual loans from prior periods

-

(405)

-

-

- Subtract: BOLI death benefit

(227)

-

-

-

- Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings

$ 3,860

$ 3,086

$ 3,275

$ 3,008

$ 2,982











































Adjusted Performance Ratios



















Average assets

$ 961,992

$ 968,056

$ 936,572

$ 912,253

$ 881,490 Return on average assets (GAAP)

1.28 %

0.97 %

0.98 %

0.91 %

1.01 % Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.21 %

0.89 %

1.01 %

0.95 %

1.01 %





















Average shareholders' equity

$ 84,077

$ 81,783

$ 79,290

$ 76,808

$ 74,694 Return on average equity (GAAP)

14.68 %

11.51 %

11.62 %

10.83 %

11.88 % Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

13.82 %

10.55 %

11.94 %

11.27 %

11.88 %





















Pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets

1.72 %

1.37 %

1.35 %

1.28 %

1.37 % Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax return on average assets

1.63 %

1.26 %

1.39 %

1.32 %

1.37 %











































Net Interest Margin



















Tax-equivalent net interest income

$ 8,399

$ 8,385

$ 8,070

$ 7,640

$ 7,360 Average earning assets

930,543

937,335

905,307

881,485

850,035 Net interest margin

3.66 %

3.55 %

3.54 %

3.48 %

3.51 %











































Efficiency Ratio



















Total noninterest expense

$ 7,146

$ 7,493

$ 6,785

$ 6,499

$ 6,201 Subtract: Core system conversion expense

-

-

-

(85)

- Subtract: Renaming expense

-

(154)

(82)

(22)

- Total noninterest expense subtotal

$ 7,146

$ 7,339

$ 6,703

$ 6,392

$ 6,201 Tax-equivalent net interest income

$ 8,399

$ 8,385

$ 8,070

$ 7,640

$ 7,360 Total noninterest income

$ 2,840

$ 2,046

$ 1,914

$ 1,766

$ 1,829 Add: Net losses on disposal of premises & equipment

9

10

1

-

2 Subtract: Bank owned life insurance death benefit

(227)

-

-

-

- Total noninterest income subtotal

$ 2,622

$ 2,056

$ 1,915

$ 1,766

$ 1,831 Subtotal

$ 11,021

$ 10,441

$ 9,985

$ 9,406

$ 9,191





















Efficiency ratio

64.84 %

70.29 %

67.13 %

67.96 %

67.47 %





















Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income



















GAAP measures:



















Interest income - loans

$ 10,485

$ 10,727

$ 10,447

$ 9,682

$ 9,501 Interest income - investments taxable

796

732

709

710

715 Interest income - investments tax exempt

29

29

30

28

29 Interest income - other

833

1,285

1,060

989

674 Interest expense - deposits

(3,243)

(3,445)

(3,709)

(3,324)

(3,105) Interest expense - short term borrowings

(3)

(8)

(9)

(2)

(6) Interest expense - long term borrowings

(290)

(312)

(312)

(309)

(313) Interest expense - subordinated debt

(214)

(224)

(152)

(140)

(141) Net interest income

$ 8,393

$ 8,784

$ 8,064

$ 7,634

$ 7,354 Non-GAAP measures:



















Subtract: Interest income recognized on non-accrual loans from prior periods

-

(405)

-

-

- Add: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income - municipal securities (4)

$ 6

$ 6

$ 6

$ 6

$ 6 Tax equivalent net interest income

$ 8,399

$ 8,385

$ 8,070

$ 7,640

$ 7,360





















Tangible Book Value Per Share



















Tangible common equity

$ 84,637

$ 82,443

$ 80,359

$ 77,490

$ 76,049 Common shares outstanding, ending

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561

4,144,561 Tangible book value per share

$ 20.42

$ 19.89

$ 19.39

$ 18.70

$ 18.35











































(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" for additional information and detailed calculations of adjustments. (2) Capital ratios are for Potomac Bank.



















(3) Capital ratios are for Potomac Bancshares, Inc.



















(4) The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%



















(5) Nonperforming assets are comprised of nonaccrual loans. There was no other real estate owned for the periods presented.





SOURCE Potomac Bancshares, Inc.