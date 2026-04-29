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PR Newswire
29.04.2026 14:30 Uhr
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The Representative Office of the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia in Ukraine: Latvia's Minister of Economics Viktors Valainis Highlights Strategic Cooperation in Security, Technology and Energy at Latvia-Poland Business Forum

RIGA, Latvia, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, 23 April, the Latvia-Poland Business Forum, organised by the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA), took place in Warsaw. The forum was opened by Latvia's Minister of Economics, Viktors Valainis, and brought together business leaders, policymakers and industry experts from both countries to strengthen economic cooperation and foster new partnerships in defence and security, information and communication technologies (ICT), and the energy sector.

Opening the forum, Latvia's Minister of Economics Viktors Valainis emphasised:

"Poland is a strategically important partner for Latvia - both economically and geopolitically. Our cooperation is built on shared interests in strengthening regional security, advancing technological development and building resilient supply chains. Today's forum provides an opportunity to move from dialogue to concrete projects, particularly in areas where Latvian companies can offer high value-added solutions."

The opening session also featured remarks by Michal Baranowski, Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Economic Development and Technology of the Republic of Poland (via video address), Aigars Rostovskis, President of the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Marek Kloczko, President of the Polish Chamber of Commerce (KIG - National Chamber of Commerce).

Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Economic Development and Technology of the Republic of Poland Michal Baranowski noted:

"Poland is an important partner for the Baltic States, including Latvia. Our economic ties are already strong - Poland is among Latvia's key trading partners, with bilateral trade reaching approximately €3.1 billion, of which more than €2.5 billion accounts for Polish exports. At the same time, there remains significant potential for further growth, particularly by increasing imports from Latvia."

The forum programme was designed to promote concrete cooperation opportunities through thematic panel discussions on defence and security, ICT, and energy.

Economic relations between Latvia and Poland are characterised by a high volume of trade and close industrial cooperation. In 2025, total trade in goods and services between the two countries reached approximately €3.9 billion. Latvian exports to Poland amounted to around €1.06 billion, while imports totalled approximately €2.88 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of about €1.8 billion. At the same time, this highlights significant potential for further growth in Latvian exports to the Polish market.

Acting Director of the Export and Innovation Department at LIAA, Vita Balode-Andrews:

"Poland is one of the most promising cooperation partners for Latvian companies, particularly in the fields of technology and energy. We see strong potential for developing joint projects - in the defence industry, digital solutions and smart energy. LIAA's role is to support companies not only in initiating dialogue, but also in reaching concrete agreements and building long-term partnerships within international supply chains."

Participation in the international trade mission is organised by LIAA within the framework of a EU co-funded programme supporting innovative entrepreneurship among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), supported by the European Regional Development Fund and national funding.

Prepared by:
LIAA International Marketing and Communication Department

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2969008/Poland_Latvia_Business_Forum_Photo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2834254/LIAA_Logo.jpg

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© 2026 PR Newswire
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