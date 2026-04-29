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WKN: A40Z5Y | ISIN: KYG9572D1034 | Ticker-Symbol: 4HU
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 14:25
5,980 Euro
-1,64 % -0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WEBULL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WEBULL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9005,98015:28
5,9006,00015:28
PR Newswire
29.04.2026 14:36 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Webull Corporation: Webull to Release First Quarter 2026 Results on May 21, 2026

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) (the "Company") today announced that it will release its first quarter 2026 earnings results after market close on May 21, 2026. On that day, the management team will host a conference call to discuss the Company's results at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Investors may access the conference call and accompanying presentation on the Company's website at www.webullcorp.com/investor-relations. For those unable to listen to the conference call, a recorded version will be made available for replay.

Details of the conference call are as follows:

URL: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=GOLJRG6O
Participant Dial-in (North America Toll Free): 1-844-744-1431
International Participant Dial-in: 1-412-564-6518

About Webull Corporation

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 26 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures, fractional shares, and digital assets through Webull's trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at www.webullcorp.com. You may also access certain information on Webull and its securities on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov, where Webull will, among others, be filing reports, such as Reports on Form 6-K and its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

WebullInvestorRelations

ir@webullcorp.com

WebullMediaRelations

5W Public Relations
Nicholas Koulermos
webull@5wpr.com
(212) 999-5585

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2278678/5942979/Webull_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/webull-to-release-first-quarter-2026-results-on-may-21-2026-302756257.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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