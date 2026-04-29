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PR Newswire
29.04.2026 14:36 Uhr
138 Leser
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RoboForex Ltd: RoboForex Expands CFD Offering with Cryptocurrency Instruments

BELIZE CITY, Belize, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial broker RoboForex has expanded its CFD offering with the introduction of cryptocurrency instruments, enabling clients to trade leading digital assets alongside Forex, metals, indices, and other asset classes within the Company's existing trading environment.

The new instruments allow RoboForex clients to trade cryptocurrency CFDs without opening accounts on crypto exchanges or holding digital tokens directly. Traders can open both Long and Short positions from a single interface, making it possible to respond to both rising and falling markets and incorporate crypto CFDs into broader cross-market strategies.

As interest in digital assets continues to grow, many traders are seeking flexible ways to access cryptocurrency markets without having to switch between separate platforms, wallets, or exchange accounts. With this update, RoboForex adds cryptocurrencies to its multi-asset trading environment, enabling clients to manage different market opportunities within a familiar brokerage framework.

"Cryptocurrencies have become an important part of the modern trading landscape, and many clients want to access them alongside Forex, metals, indices, and other markets," said Douglas Abreu, Regional Operations Manager at RoboForex. "By adding crypto CFDs to our trading environment, we are providing clients with a familiar way to trade digital-asset price movements, including both Long and Short positions, without the need to manage digital wallets or exchange accounts."

Trading Conditions and Specifications

Assets
The cryptocurrency CFD offering includes Bitcoin (BTCUSD), Ethereum (ETHUSD), XRP (XRPUSD), Solana (SOLUSD), Dogecoin (DOGEUSD), and Cardano (ADAUSD).

Account types
The new cryptocurrency instruments are available on Pro, ProCent, and ECN accounts.

Leveraged trading
Leverage of up to 1:500 is available for Bitcoin and Ethereum CFDs, while XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, and Cardano CFDs are available with leverage of up to 1:50. Leverage conditions may vary depending on the account type, instrument, and applicable trading rules.

Seven-day trading
Crypto CFD trading is available seven days a week, including weekends, subject to the applicable trading schedule and platform maintenance periods. This enables RoboForex clients to extend their trading week and respond to cryptocurrency market movements outside standard weekday trading hours.

Negative Balance Protection
RoboForex provides Negative Balance Protection, helping to ensure that clients do not lose more than the funds available in their trading account, subject to the Company's applicable terms and conditions.

About RoboForex
RoboForex is a company that provides brokerage services, giving traders access to financial markets through its proprietary trading terminals and industry-leading trading platforms. RoboForex Ltd operates under brokerage license number FSC 9759600. More detailed information about the Company's products and activities is available on the official website roboforex.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2968904/Crypto_Launch.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1575771/5944441/RoboForex_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/roboforex-expands-cfd-offering-with-cryptocurrency-instruments-302757195.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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