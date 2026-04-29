Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Correction to Annual Financial Report Announcement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 29

29 April 2026

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc

Correction to Annual Financial Report Announcement

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc (the " Company") announces that, in the Annual Financial Report announcement released on 29 April 2026, the benchmark index performance figure referred to in the total return comparison was incorrectly stated.

The benchmark index one-year total return for 2025 should have been stated as +7.8%, and not -7.8%, as published.

This correction relates solely to that benchmark index figure. All other information contained in the announcement, including the Company's net asset value, share price performance, dividends and financial statements, remains unchanged.

The Annual Financial Report itself correctly reflects the benchmark index performance.

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