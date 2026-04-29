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ACCESS Newswire
29.04.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Magnus Financial Group LLC: Michael S. Schwartz Receives Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors Award for 2026, His Eighth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Magnus Financial Group LLC, a registered investment advisory (RIA) firm, is pleased to announce that its CEO & President, Michael S. Schwartz, CFP, AEP, ChFC, has been recognized by Forbes' Best-In-State Wealth Advisors Awards 2026 for the eighth consecutive year.

"I am very grateful to be recognized in Forbes' 2026 ranking of Top Wealth Advisors," said Michael S. Schwartz, CFP, AEP, ChFC of Magnus Financial Group. "This recognition is a testament to the trust my clients place in me as well as our entire team's dedication in delivering strategic financial planning, personalized guidance, and sustainable long-term growth."

This award adds to other recognitions that Schwartz has received, including Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors for the last eight consecutive years, including 2026, Forbes/SHOOK Top Financial Security Professional in 2024, 2023, 2022, and 2021, WealthManagement.com's Thrive List of Fastest-Growing Advisors in 2019, and Financial Times' FT Top 400 Financial Advisor List back in 2017.

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, gained through telephone, virtual, and in-person due diligence interviews and quantitative data. Those advisors who are considered for the ranking have a minimum of seven years' experience, and the algorithm weighs factors such as revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, and industry experience.

SHOOK Research creates rankings of role models - advisors that are leading the way in offering best practices and providing a high-quality experience for clients. The full methodology can be viewed online.

About Magnus Financial Group:
Magnus Financial Group LLC is an SEC-registered, independent investment advisory firm located in New York City. Magnus provides customized wealth management and financial planning services for clients in all phases of their lives. As an independent RIA, Magnus provides high-quality service with a personalized client approach. Magnus was founded in 2017 and consists of a team of wealth advisors and personnel that support a variety of departments, including investment and insurance operations, research and trading, and compliance.

For more information on Magnus Financial Group and our services, visit our website at https://magnusfinancial.com

For media inquiries, please contact:
Rachita Sharma of Blue Ocean Global Technology at 623-283-6176

SOURCE: Magnus Financial Group LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/michael-s.-schwartz-receives-forbes-best-in-state-wealth-advisors-aw-1161984

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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