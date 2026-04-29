Teragonia Appoints Jason Boo as Managing Director, Financial Sponsor Coverage

Senior leader with nearly two decades across Office of the CFO advisory, technology advisory, and PE sponsor coverage joins Teragonia to scale market leadership across the private equity ecosystem.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Teragonia, the AI operating system for PE Value Orchestration, today announced the appointment of Jason Boo as Managing Director, Financial Sponsor Coverage. In this role, Boo will lead sponsor-facing commercial efforts across the firm, building and expanding relationships with middle-market and upper-middle-market private equity firms and their portfolio companies.

Boo joins Teragonia from Accordion, a private equity-focused financial consulting firm, where he most recently served as Managing Director, leading sponsor coverage. While at Accordion, he built senior relationships across private equity sponsors. Prior to Accordion, Boo spent more than a decade at Ankura Consulting (formerly Navigant), where he rose to Managing Director in Strategy & Performance, following earlier leadership roles in Data & Technology. He began his career at FTI Consulting.

Over the course of his career, Boo has advised private equity sponsors and portfolio company executives on improving financial performance and transforming finance functions. He is known for building strong, trusted relationships with sponsors and management teams, translating those relationships into long-term strategic engagements, and building teams focused on delivering measurable value across portfolio companies.

"Jason has spent his career building successful partnerships and programs with our market-across the table from sponsors, shoulder-to-shoulder with portco CFOs, and accountable for outcomes that make private equity work," said Thomas T. Thomas, Co-Founder & CEO of Teragonia. "He understands what operating partners and value creation teams actually need, and he knows how to build the relationships that turn a platform-powered service into durable engagements. His addition accelerates our ability to serve the private equity community at the depth and pace they expect."

"For nearly twenty years I've watched sponsors and portfolio companies wrestle with the same core problem: too much data, too little context, and no effective way to connect signals to action across the hold period," said Boo. "Teragonia is truly an AI operating system that meets the challenge head-on-by building the data foundation once to enable the value creation levers that matter most from acquisition through exit. I'm excited to help private equity firms unlock the full potential of what Teragonia has built."

Boo holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a BS in Real Estate Finance from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

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About Teragonia

Teragonia is the Value Orchestration company for private equity. Astradis, its AI operating system for PE-backed companies, builds a context-aware data foundation and deploys function-specific agentic apps and workflows that orchestrate execution, accelerate roll-ups, and sustain continuous exit readiness-all at sponsor velocity. The outcome: measurable EBITDA growth through the hold, premium multiple expansion at exit, and real-time portfolio visibility for investment teams and operating partners. Privately held, headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, Dallas, London, São Paulo, Bengaluru, and Kochi. For more information visit teragonia.com.

Media Contact

Sofia Chevez

FINN Partners for Teragonia

sofia.chevez@finnpartners.com

646-912-5354

SOURCE: Teragonia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/teragonia-appoints-jason-boo-as-managing-director-financial-sponsor-1162037