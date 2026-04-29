Blockworks has raised a Series A extension, co-led by ParaFi and Reciprocal Ventures, with participation from 20+ of our customers and a group of operators we deeply admire.

Blockworks, the leading crypto data platform, today announced the close of a Series A extension at a $192 million valuation. The round was co-led by ParaFi and Reciprocal Ventures, with additional investment from Coinbase Ventures, Advancit Capital, MoonPay Ventures, Firestreak, Modular, Moonrock, Auros, Flowdesk, EV3, Equilibrium, EVG, 6ixth Event, Sfermion, The Rollup, Milk Road, and more.

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More than 20 founders and operators from Blockworks' customer base participated personally in the round, including leaders from Solana, MegaETH, LayerZero, Pyth, EigenLayer, Canton, Zora, ZKsync, Ellipsis, Kraken, Pudgy Penguins, Jito, Arbitrum, Celestia, MFV, Squads, Berachain, Baxus, Dawn, Polygon, Katana, InfStones, Steakhouse, and more.

Key Company Products

Blockworks today runs on three products:

Data. One of the largest data platforms in the industry. Trillions of rows of data across more than 100 pipelines, ingesting from nearly 100 sources. Fully indexed blockchains. Direct feeds from more than a dozen of the major exchanges. Hundreds of companies and funds build their workflows on top of it today.

Investor Relations. At DAS this year, we launched Blockworks IR, the first full-stack investor relations platform built for onchain businesses. Branded investor portals, curated analytics, quarterly reports and calls, and a command center for managing end-to-end investor engagement. Solana, BNB Chain, and Jito are live. More coming soon.

Disclosures. The Token Transparency Framework has become the standard disclosure framework for crypto. 30+ issuers rated today, scaling to 200+ by year end. We've presented this framework to both the SEC and CFTC. We're in active integration conversations with every major exchange. TTF is positioned to be the template for what mandated token disclosures look like.

A new category of crypto infrastructure

The crypto industry has grown to trillions of dollars without the infrastructure that every other capital market relies on. Investors underwrite a multitrillion-dollar asset class with fragmented data, inconsistent disclosures, and no standard way to communicate with the companies behind the tokens they own.

Blockworks is closing that gap. Its three products, a data platform, an investor relations platform, and the Token Transparency Framework, give businesses a way to earn investor trust and provide investors the information they need to underwrite the asset class.

Ben Forman, founder of ParaFi: "Crypto's biggest remaining bottleneck is no longer technology or regulation. It's the trust gap between issuers and investors. In our view, Blockworks has built one of the most comprehensive platforms in the market to help narrow that gap."

"Our mission is to build trust in onchain markets," said Jason Yanowitz, co-founder of Blockworks. "Every liquid asset class in history has required data you can rely on, a way for businesses to communicate with investors, and disclosures that hold issuers accountable. In traditional markets, that infrastructure is worth hundreds of billions of dollars. In crypto, almost none of it exists yet. That is what we have built."

Jason Yanowitz and Michael Ippolito, co-founders of Blockworks, shared a letter with customers on the company's blog. Read it here.

About Blockworks

Founded in 2017, Blockworks connects investors and businesses in onchain capital markets. The company gives businesses a platform to earn trust and provides investors with the information they need to underwrite the asset class. Its products include an onchain data platform, Blockworks Investor Relations, and the Token Transparency Framework. Blockworks is headquartered in New York City and employs nearly 100 people across a dozen countries.

Learn more at www.blockworks.com.

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Contacts:

joy@blockworks.co