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WKN: A12C4S | ISIN: GG00BPFJTF46 | Ticker-Symbol: 7P2
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 12:27
48,300 Euro
+0,62 % +0,300
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,10048,20015:31
48,10048,20015:19
PR Newswire
29.04.2026 15:06 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Bill Ackman Raises $5 Billion in Pershing Square IPO

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on April 29th

  • Stocks are little changed on Wednesday morning ahead of this afternoon's Fed decision, with traders expecting interest rates to hold steady.
  • Four of the largest holdings by weight for the NYSX ETF - Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta - will report earnings following today's market close.
  • Shares of Pershing Square (NYSE: PS) and Pershing Square USA (NYSE: PSUS) will begin trading on the NYSE today after raising $5 billion in the combined IPO.
  • Gold Royalty (NYSE American: GROY) Chairman and CEO David Garofalo will join Taking Stock to reflect on the company's five-year listing anniversary.

Opening Bell
Pershing Square (NYSE: PS) and Pershing Square USA (NYSE: PSUS) celebrate their IPO.

Closing Bell
Gold Royalty (NYSE American: GROY) celebrates its five-year listing anniversary.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2969018/NYSE_April_29_Market_Update.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2969017/NYSE_3M.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-bill-ackman-raises-5-billion-in-pershing-square-ipo-302757266.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.