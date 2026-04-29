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PR Newswire
29.04.2026 15:06 Uhr
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IceWhale Technology Launches ZimaCube 2: A Self-Hosting Powerhouse

SHANGHAI, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The era of the NAS as a passive file vault is ending. As local AI, self-hosted services, and edge computing move into the home, what users need is not more storage but more compute, with storage built in. IceWhale Technology announced the ZimaCube 2, a self-hosting platform powered by Intel 12th Gen Core processors, dual open PCIe expansion, Thunderbolt 4, and ZimaOS. Three configurations are available: Standard, Pro, and Creator Pack.

"The NAS industry is splitting into two paths: closed ecosystems that sell you subscriptions, or open platforms that let you own everything. We chose open. ZimaCube 2 ships with unlocked PCIe slots, community-driven software, and enough compute to run local AI, because the next decade of NAS is about what your hardware can do, not just what it can store," said Lauren Pan, CEO of IceWhale.

Powered by ZimaOS: Self-Hosting Without the Sysadmin Tax

ZimaCube 2 ships with ZimaOS pre-installed, a Docker-native OS refined through over 4 million downloads. Users get a visual app store with one-click deployment for Plex, Jellyfin, Immich, Nextcloud, Home Assistant, and 800+ more. ZimaOS also mounts existing NAS volumes, cloud drives, and USB disks into one unified file manager, so users can bring scattered data home without migrating everything at once. TrueNAS, Proxmox, Unraid, Ubuntu, and Windows are also supported on the same x86 hardware.

Open Expansion: Inside and Out

Where many NAS vendors lock down PCIe or solder in fixed accelerators, ZimaCube 2 leaves both slots open: 1x PCIe 4.0 (x16, 4-lane) and 1x PCIe 3.0 (x8, 2-lane) for a GPU, transcoder, 25GbE NIC, or NVMe expansion card. Dual Thunderbolt 4 ports provide DAS-level direct-connect to a Mac or PC with zero network setup.

Who It's For

ZimaCube 2 is built for homelab enthusiasts consolidating single-purpose devices into one always-on system, creators who need 10 GbE and GPU-ready expansion, and privacy-conscious households who want data stored on hardware they own. No cloud account, no monthly fee.

Hardware Tuned for Storage and Self-Hosting

Intel 12th Gen Core processors pair Performance cores for burst compute with Efficiency cores for always-on background services. DDR5 provides the memory bandwidth multi-service workloads demand. Dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, The 6+4 hybrid storage architecture combines 4x M.2 NVMe slots and 6x 3.5" SATA bays in one chassis, over 212TB of raw capacity. Three tiers share this foundation:

ZimaCube 2 ($799) - Intel Core i3-1215U (6 cores, 4.4 GHz), 8 GB DDR5 (expandable to 64 GB), 256 GB NVMe, dual 2.5 GbE. Ready to run a full self-hosting stack out of the box.

ZimaCube 2 Pro ($1,299) - Intel Core i5-1235U (10 cores, 12 threads, 4.4 GHz), 16 GB DDR5 (expandable to 64 GB), 4x M.2 NVMe at 3,200 MB/s, onboard 10 GbE. The sweet spot for self-hosting at scale.

ZimaCube 2 Creator Pack ($2,499) - Same i5 platform maxed to 64 GB DDR5, 1 TB NVMe, plus NVIDIA RTX PRO 2000 pre-installed. A complete local AI and media workstation, ready on first boot.

ZimaCube 2 is available now at shop.zimaspace.com.

https://shop.zimaspace.com/

About IceWhale / Zima

IceWhale builds open hardware and community-driven software to help every household own its own NAS. The Discord community has grown to 30,000+ members, and ZimaOS has been downloaded over 4 million times. ZimaOS is a private-cloud operating system that consolidates scattered data into one dashboard. ZimaBoard and ZimaBlade are compact home-server platforms for self-hosting at a lower entry point.

CONTACT: pr@icewhale.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2963185/ZimaCube_2_A_Self_Hosting_Powerhouse.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/icewhale-technology-launches-zimacube-2-a-self-hosting-powerhouse-302754580.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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