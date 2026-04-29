Phagenesis Appoints Stephen Oesterle, MD, to Board of Directors

MedTechIndustryVeterantoSupportNextPhaseofU.S.GrowthandGlobal Expansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phagenesis, a commercial-stage company pioneering neuromodulation therapies for swallowing disorders, today announced the appointment of Stephen N. Oesterle, MD, to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Oesterle is a highly respected leader in the medical technology and life sciences industry, with decades of experience spanning clinical medicine, corporate strategy, and venture investing. He previously served as Senior Vice President for Medicine and Technology at Medtronic and was a member of the company's Executive Committee for 14 years, where he helped guide long-term innovation strategy and corporate investments.

"Steve brings deep experience in medical technology across many applications, and he has experience from companies successfully navigating through critical stages of growth and value creation," said Oern Stuge MD, MBA, Chairman of the Board of Phagenesis. "He brings a rare combination of clinical insight, strategic perspective, and a track record of building category-defining technologies. His addition strengthens our Board and will be instrumental as Phagenesis continues to accelerate its next phase of U.S. growth and global expansion, executing on its long-term strategy."

Dr. Oesterle currently serves on the boards of Baxter and Peijia Medical, as well as multiple private equity- and venture-backed healthcare companies, and advises leading global investment firms including EQT, Novo Holdings, Temasek, JP Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital and Patient Square Capital. He completed his residency at Massachusetts General hospital and pursued advanced fellowship training interventional cardiology at Stanford University, later serving on the faculties of both Stanford and Harvard Medical Schools.

"I am excited to join the Phagenesis Board at a pivotal moment in the company's evolution," said Dr. Oesterle. "Phagenesis has built a strong clinical foundation and is addressing a significant unmet need in patient care. The opportunity to improve outcomes for patients with severe dysphagia while reducing the cost and complexity for healthcare systems is compelling. I look forward to supporting the team as they scale the business and expand its impact globally."

The appointment comes as Phagenesis continues to build momentum in the U.S. market, supported by growing recognition of pharyngeal electrical stimulation (PES) as an effective and scalable intervention for severe dysphagia post stroke. Recent inclusion in the American Heart Association / American Stroke Association acute ischemic stroke guidelines further reinforces the role of PES as a clinically validated therapy with the potential to improve swallowing outcomes and reduce complications in stroke patients.

"Steve's addition comes at an inflection point for Phagenesis," said Chad Hoskins, Chief Executive Officer of Phagenesis. "We are transitioning from early commercialization to broader adoption, with strong clinical momentum and increasing recognition of the need to treat dysphagia at its neurological root cause. His experience building and scaling innovative medical technologies will be critical as we accelerate U.S. expansion, deepen clinical adoption, and establish Phagenyx as a standard of care."

ABOUT PHAGENESIS

Phagenesis is a leading medical technology company developing breakthrough neuromodulation therapies for swallowing disorders. Its Phagenyx System delivers pharyngeal electrical stimulation (PES) to restore safe and efficient swallowing by targeting the underlying neurological impairment. In the U.S., Phagenyx is indicated for severe post-stroke dysphagia, while in Europe, it is CE-marked for neurogenic dysphagia caused by a range of neurological conditions. The company is backed by leading healthcare investors EQT Life Sciences, Sectoral Asset Management, British Business Bank, Northern Gritstone and Aphelion.

For more information, visit Phagenesis.com.

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