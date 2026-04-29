Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
250 Tage bis zum Pentagon-Magnetverbot: Wie ein 46-Mio.-CAD-Small-Cap profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A117ME | ISIN: US01609W1027 | Ticker-Symbol: AHLA
Xetra
29.04.26 | 15:18
113,20 Euro
+1,62 % +1,80
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
112,60112,8015:34
112,60112,8015:34
PR Newswire
29.04.2026 15:06 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alibaba International: Alibaba's Accio Work Now Powers 230,000 Online Stores Globally

New Capabilities Enable Alibaba.com Store Management and End-to-End Merchandise Production

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One month after its public debut, Accio Work, Alibaba's enterprise AI agent aimed at SMEs and solo founders, has recorded over 230,000 businesses worldwide who have successfully deployed autonomous "Agentic Business Teams" to manage their e-commerce operations. Unlike traditional software, Accio Work acts as a full-stack digital workforce, where users assign roles to specialized AI agents that collaborate to execute complex tasks.

Building on this momentum, Accio Work is expanding to serve B2B sellers on Alibaba.com. Launching in late April, this new capability allows sellers to manage their entire Alibaba.com store directly through Accio Work - from tracking performance and updating product listings to optimizing daily operations, all via simple natural language commands.

In addition to these operational upgrades, Accio Work is extending the reach of its agentic business teams beyond digital retail with the launch of "Accio Launchpad". This specialized program is designed specifically for non-product-focused enterprises such as cultural institutions, content creators and tech start-ups who want to create branded merchandise but lack manufacturing expertise. Managed by an autonomous agent team, it guides users from abstract concepts to tangible production by managing material specifications, supplier matching and quality control.

The Accio Launchpad program is now open to applications from eligible businesses seeking access to AI-powered tools, expert support and the resources to bring branded merchandise to market via: Accio.com/work/funding. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis.

The Mucha Foundation Art Museum in Prague (Czech Republic) recently demonstrated the power of this approach while developing a souvenir line honoring Art Nouveau legend Alphonse Mucha. Tasked with producing high-craftsmanship items like custom umbrellas and embossed magnets without an internal manufacturing team, the museum used Accio Work to transition from idea to production in record time. The Agentic Business Team executed thousands of steps, including selecting advanced 3D-embossing techniques and negotiating with specialized manufacturers. The result is a curated, limited-edition collection scheduled for launch this June, transforming artistic vision into reality without the need for fragmented tools or industry connections.

About Alibaba International

Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group (Alibaba International) is dedicated to supporting the development of global digital trade with AI-powered technology. It operates various platforms with distinctive business models, covering multiple countries and regions around the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2968647/Accio_Work_0429.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alibabas-accio-work-now-powers-230-000-online-stores-globally-302756606.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.