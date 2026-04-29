Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
250 Tage bis zum Pentagon-Magnetverbot: Wie ein 46-Mio.-CAD-Small-Cap profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.04.2026 15:06 Uhr
393 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Closing the Gap in Global Trade Payments: PhotonPay at Canton Fair

HONG KONG, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Phase 2 of the 139th Canton Fair, across booths showcasing everything from home decoration to building materials, buyers and suppliers are negotiating at speed, closing orders within minutes. Yet just beyond the handshake, a familiar friction remains: moving money across borders is still slow, costly, and uncertain.

This gap is especially visible for businesses operating across emerging markets such as Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia. At this year's Canton Fair, PhotonPay is on site at Booth DT1809-12, engaging directly with global merchants and demonstrating how its payment infrastructure can better match the pace of modern trade. By introducing stablecoin-enabled settlement alongside traditional rails, PhotonPay is helping turn global payments from a bottleneck into a more reliable, continuous flow of value.

Bridging Trade Velocity with Financial Infrastructure

PhotonPay's approach goes beyond a single payment method. It offers a unified financial operating system that connects multi-currency wallets, global collections, payouts, and treasury management into one platform. Within this system, stablecoins act as an important settlement layer, complementing traditional banking networks rather than replacing them.

Businesses can hold and manage both fiat and digital assets in one place, switch between currencies in real time, and choose the most efficient payment route depending on the destination market. The result is greater control over global cash flow, improved transparency, and the ability to operate without being constrained by fragmented financial systems.

Solving the Payment Frictions of Emerging Markets

At the Canton Fair, these capabilities are resonating strongly with businesses from emerging markets, where inefficiencies in global payment are often most acute.

One exhibitor from Kenya, specializing in handcrafted furniture, shared his experience with global collections. "Our buyers are global, but getting paid is still complicated. Bank transfers are slow, and sometimes we lose a portion of the payment to intermediary fees."

In response, the PhotonPay team introduced a more flexible collection model. For markets where traditional banking networks are less efficient, stablecoins can be used as a direct settlement option. Funds can be received almost instantly, without passing through multiple correspondent banks, and then converted into local currency when needed. This shortens the payment cycle and improves cost predictability, while still maintaining compliance and usability within the local market.

Meanwhile, a buyer from Brazil sourcing home goods from multiple suppliers described the difficulty of managing frequent outbound payments. Coordinating payments across several vendors often involves delays, fragmented processes, and exposure to FX fluctuations.

PhotonPay demonstrated how businesses can centralize funds in a unified wallet and execute batch payments through a single interface. Depending on the destination, payments can be routed through local fiat rails or settled via stablecoins to improve speed and efficiency. FX capabilities also allow businesses to execute transactions at prevailing exchange rates, reducing uncertainty in global operations.

Conversations on the ground reflect a broader shift taking place across global trade. Stablecoins are no longer viewed purely as a technical innovation, but increasingly as a practical tool for improving how money moves internationally. When integrated into a compliant and flexible infrastructure, they offer a way to simplify complexity without changing how end users experience payments.

PhotonPay's presence at the Canton Fair reflects a clear direction: as trade becomes faster and more distributed, financial infrastructure must evolve in parallel. By integrating stablecoins into a broader, enterprise-grade payment system, PhotonPay is helping businesses move with greater speed, control, and confidence in an increasingly interconnected market.

Looking ahead, PhotonPay will continue its presence at Phase 3 of the 139th Canton Fair from May 1 to May 5 at Booth DT1809-12. The team welcomes global partners, merchants, and industry participants to connect on site and explore how next-generation payment infrastructure can unlock new opportunities in global trade.

About PhotonPay

PhotonPay is a stablecoin-powered financial operating system built for global infrastructure. Designed for modern enterprises and platforms, PhotonPay enables businesses to send, receive, convert, and settle funds across both fiat and stablecoin rails - through a single, compliance-first integration. With coverage spanning 200+ countries and territories and regulatory authorizations secured across key global markets, PhotonPay is redefining the efficiency of global B2B liquidity.

For more information, visit [www.photonpay.com].

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/closing-the-gap-in-global-trade-payments-photonpay-at-canton-fair-302756861.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.