DevRev, Inc.: DevRev Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Certification, Validating the Security Behind Its Trusted AI Platform

ISO 27001:2022 provides external validation of the security discipline behind DevRev's AI platform, Computer

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DevRev , an AI-native enterprise software company focused on transforming how teams and customers collaborate, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, the global benchmark for information security management. The certification validates the governance infrastructure behind Computer , by DevRev, the company's AI platform built on the principle that enterprise AI must do more than find information. It must deliver answers teams can trust and actions they can take safely.

As AI moves deeper into enterprise workflows, its value depends on how well it understands business data, including customer records, support history, internal conversations, and operational signals, much of which is highly sensitive. Gartner predicts that by 2028, 50% of organizations will implement a zero-trust posture for data governance due to the proliferation of unverified AI-generated data. Computer is designed around exactly that reality: search that surfaces the right information, answers grounded in organizational context, and actions that are governed, permission-aware, and auditable throughout.

"AI is becoming an extension of teams, moving from a tool they toy with to a functioning part of how business workflows and processes are executed," said Andy Elmhorst, Head of Infrastructure and Security at DevRev. "But with this growing responsibility comes the question of security, and organizations are now asking harder questions: can we actually trust this in production? For DevRev, our ISO 27001 certification is a commitment to our customers that we take this seriously, and it shows we've built the internal security discipline to back up our promises."

The ISO 27001:2022 certification is the external validation that DevRev's internal operations meet that bar. It also reflects that the company has controls embedded across infrastructure, access management, and internal processes, demonstrating the organizational discipline required to securely operate complex, data-driven AI systems.

Computer unifies structured and unstructured data into shared memory that gives AI genuine organizational context, not a partial view of a siloed system. That context is the difference between an answer assembled from partial data and one a team can actually act on with confidence. The ISO 27001:2022 certification provides external validation that DevRev securely and responsibly handles the sensitive data required to power a complete, organization-wide knowledge graph.

The certification covers DevRev as an organization and its employees, encompassing its internal security practices and controls. It does not certify individual products as ISO 27001 compliant, a distinction that reflects how the standard itself is defined.

To learn more, visit the DevRev Trust Center.

About DevRev

DevRev is redefining enterprise software with AI-native solutions that unify siloed data and transform how teams and customers collaborate. Its patented technology takes structured and unstructured data from existing tools like Salesforce, Jira, and Zendesk, organizing it into a knowledge graph that powers conversational enterprise AI. With DevRev, businesses get precise answers, real-time analytics, and automated workflows to unlock unrealized value. Founded in 2020 and backed by Khosla Ventures and Mayfield, DevRev is led by co-founder and CEO Dheeraj Pandey, former co-founder and CEO of Nutanix and an Adobe board member, alongside co-founder Manoj Agarwal, former SVP of Engineering at Nutanix. Headquartered in Palo Alto, DevRev operates globally across eight offices.