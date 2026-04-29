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WKN: A0CA0G | ISIN: NL0000009165 | Ticker-Symbol: HNK1
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 16:49
64,74 Euro
-3,32 % -2,22
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 15:10 Uhr
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HEINEKEN NV: HEINEKEN strengthens global capability footprint with official opening of Business Services Centre in India

Hyderabad, 29 April 2026

HEINEKEN STRENGTHENS GLOBAL CAPABILITY FOOTPRINT WITH OFFICIAL OPENING OF BUSINESS SERVICES CENTRE IN INDIA

HEINEKEN today officially opened its HEINEKEN Business Services India (HBS India) Centre in Hyderabad, marking a significant milestone in the company's global transformation and productivity agenda under its EverGreen 2030 strategy. By building global capability centres anchored in new technologies, HEINEKEN enables local operating companies to focus on execution and winning with customers and consumers in their markets.

The Centre forms part of HEINEKEN's growing global network of multifunctional Business Services hubs, alongside existing Centres in Poland, Mexico and Brazil. The addition of India strengthens HEINEKEN's global reach, closes a strategic coverage gap in Asia, and supports markets worldwide.

Harold van den Broek, Chief Financial Officer HEINEKEN
"The opening of HEINEKEN Business Services India is an important milestone in further strengthening the fundamentals that underpin EverGreen 2030. By expanding our global business services footprint, we are supporting more efficient and digitally enabled ways of working, which brings further productivity gains and consistency across the company."

Ákos Magyari, Senior Director HEINEKEN Business Services (HBS),
"HBS India reflects our long-term commitment to creating a connected global network of Centres. Hyderabad offers deep expertise in digital, AI and business services, and we are excited to expand our capabilities from this strategic location."

The Centre will support finance operations, digital and technology services, data and analytics, and global business process transformation. Designed to HEINEKEN's global workplace standards, it reflects the company's commitment to collaboration, culture, innovation and talent development. The Hyderabad Centre is a key contributor to the planned expansion of HEINEKEN Business Services, which is expected to grow to around 3,000 roles globally across all HBS locations by 2030.

- ENDS -
Enquiries

Media Investors
Christiaan Prins Tristan van Strien
Director of Global Communication Global Director of Investor Relations
Marlous den Bieman Lennart Scholtus / Chris Steyn
Head of Media, Issues and Crises Investor Relations Manager / Senior Analyst
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com E-mail: investors@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-355 Tel: +31-20-5239590

About HEINEKEN
HEINEKEN is the world's pioneering beer company. We are the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken brand, we have a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN's over 88,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution, and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants, and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on our Company's website, and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Attachments

  • HBS India Inauguration Lamp Lighting
  • HBS India Inauguration Harold van den Broek

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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